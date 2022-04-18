Free-Agent Signings That Should Happen Before the 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 8

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The 2022 NFL draft is now less than two weeks away, which means that many teams are more focused on rookie evaluation than gauging the remaining free-agent market. Many quality veterans are still available, though many will now wait until after the draft to find new homes.

For many teams, especially those loaded with draft capital, it makes sense to see how the draft unfolds before turning back to the free-agent market to fill needs. All but the highest rookie contracts are team-friendly, while free-agent deals often aren't.

That said, free agents are proven, and in some cases, it will make sense to lock up a veteran ahead of the draft. Below, you'll find eight signings that teams need to make happen before the start of Round 1.

The motivations for these potential deals vary, but factors like team needs, market value, draft capital, cap space and any relevant recent buzz were all considered here. We'll dive into each situation and explain why waiting until after the draft could be a mistake.