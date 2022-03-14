Bears Rumors: Larry Ogunjobi Agrees to 3-Year, $40.5M Contract After Leaving Bengals

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

The Chicago Bears have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $40.5 million deal with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old spent last season with the Cincinnati Bengals, making 16 starts while totaling 49 tackles and a career-high seven sacks. He suffered a foot injury in the first round of the playoffs, which held him out during the team's remaining run to the Super Bowl.

Prior to signing a one-year deal with Cincinnati last offseason, Ogunjobi spent the previous four years with the Cleveland Browns while starting every game he played from 2018 to '20.

The Browns had the No. 9 rush defense in 2020 on the way to an 11-5 record and their first playoff win since 1994. Cincinnati saw a similar transformation in 2021 after Ogunjobi joined the roster, winning its first playoff game since 1990.

There was also a clear improvement against the run:

Ogunjobi now joins a Bears team that finished 6-11 last season and is without a playoff win since 2010.

Chicago also struggled against the run, ranking 23rd in yards allowed.

With Akiem Hicks, Bilal Nichols and Eddie Goldman all free agents after Goldman's release Friday, the Bears had a significant hole in the middle of the defensive line. The pass rush also needed help after Khalil Mack was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ogunjobi won't replace all these players by himself, but he should make a significant impact against both the run and the pass under new head coach Matt Eberflus next season.