Deciding When WWE Should Break Up RK-Bro, the Mysterios and More Tag Teams

Credit: WWE.com

Some teams just shouldn't break up. The Road Warriors were always better together than on their own, and a few teams on the current roster fit a similar mold.

Jimmy and Jey have had some interesting solo runs, but The Usos are at their best as a team.

The New Day have forged such a strong bond in their own right, too, where there is no benefit to them not being a unit. Kofi Kingston and Big E have both held the WWE Championship while part of the faction, proving it doesn't have to hamper their singles careers.

Pretty Deadly from NXT are a package deal. Either of Kit Wilson or Elton Prince on their own would just become another guy on the roster. The Creed Brothers should never try to go solo, either.

Having the support of Legado del Fantasma makes Santos Escobar a bigger star. As long as Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Elektra Lopez are in WWE, they should be backing him up. The same goes for how Mandy Rose is better off having Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne as the Toxic Attraction faction, particularly as they all hold gold.

Imperium shouldn't have lost Fabian Aichner as is. Ludwig Kaiser has too many functions as a great star in his own right as well as a talker and the guy who can lose to set up Gunther's opponents or back him up in a fight, so those two should stay partnered for the long haul.

The Viking Raiders breaking up would be a disaster. WWE would never maintain two separate viking characters. Soon enough, one or both of Erik and Ivar would be released.

Humberto is far better off alongside Angel in Los Lotharios. He was struggling for screen time on his own and hasn't done anything to show that would change in another singles run.

Lastly, the two members of NXT's Grizzled Young Veterans would not last in singles action if they were split. Zack Gibson is the better talker and won the 2018 NXT UK Championship Tournament on his own, but James Drake hasn't seen any success by himself. For his benefit, they should stay a team.

