2022 NFL Draft: 1 Trade That Makes Sense for Each Team

0 of 32

Butch Dill/Associated Press

We're less than two weeks from the NFL draft, and while the anticipation of whose name will be read at each slot is the biggest thrill for fans, there's another source of excitement.

The trades. Every year, the first round features a handful. The draft as a whole features dozens.

Now, not every team will make a trade. Some stand pat the whole draft. Others make like Monty Hall so often that it's hard to keep track. Some trades involve just picks. Others include players.

But fans of every club enjoy rumination on what deal(s) their team might make over draft weekend.

That's what we're here to do.

Using the trade value chart created in the '90s by Jimmy Johnson, and modernized through the years, this piece contains one potential deal for every NFL team. Some are blockbusters. Others are much more modest. Most of them won't happen.

But they are all plausible enough that the GM on the other end of the phone wouldn't just bray in laughter and hang up.

OK. Most of them wouldn't.