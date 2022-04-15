AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 15

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 15April 15, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on April 15.
This week's show preceded Saturday's Battle of the Belts special, but All Elite Wrestling still gave us a big title match when Adam Page defended the AEW World Championship against Adam Cole.
The qualifiers for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament continued this week when Ruby Soho battled Robyn Renegade, and The Blackpool Combat Club took on The Gunn Club in a six-man tag match.
Due to the NBA necessitating a change in its time slot, this week's Rampage aired three hours before its usual time at 7 p.m. ET. Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's show.
Blackpool Combat Club vs. Gunn Club
- Each member of BCC had a separate entrance. It was interesting to see Regal specifically come out during Yuta's entrance, even though he is there for the whole team.
- Billy used to feel like an average-sized wrestler back in the '90s. It's kind of funny to see him be significantly more muscular than everyone else in this match. A lot has changed over the past 25 years.
- Danielson sent Austin into the middle turnbuckle with a drop toe hold at one point. The way Austin sold the hit was similar to how Shawn Michaels sold for Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam 2005.
- Regal is great at putting over his guys from the commentary table.
Rampage kicked off with Bryan Danielson heading to the ring to team with Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta against Billy, Colten and Austin Gunn.
Austin and the recently crowned Ring of Honor Pure champion started for their teams with a fast-paced exchange of counters and takedowns. Yuta seemed to be working in a slightly more aggressive style than he would have before aligning with Regal.
Danielson spent several minutes on defense before he was able to bring in Moxley and Yuta to help take out all three Gunns.
After surviving a couple of power moves, the newest member of the BCC put the patriarch of the Gunn family away to score the win.
This was a fun and energetic six-man tag team match that got the crowd in the right mindset. It wasn't a MOTY candidate or anything like that, but it was a fun first outing for Yuta as a member of Blackpool Combat Club.
Grade: B
The Butcher vs. Some Jobber, Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade
- The way Renegade trapped Soho's head against the turnbuckle and pushed her up into a headstand so she could hit a kick was a cool spot.
- Renegade needs to sit down a lot lower if she wants her camel clutch to be effective.
- Renegade might not have as much of a punk look as Soho, but their aesthetics and in-ring styles are close enough that they might make a fun tag team if Robyn didn't already have a natural partner with her sister.
- The Twin Magic spot not working as it was supposed to made Soho look good.
Before we got to this week's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, The Butcher squashed a jobber in less than a minute while MJF sat with the commentary team. It was a three-move match that nobody will remember by tomorrow, but the jobber hitting a missile dropkick that had zero effect on The Butcher was pretty funny.
Grade: Incomplete
Renegade and Soho ended up starting their match just a couple of minutes after The Butcher was through destroying his opponent.
Renegade has worked three matches for AEW prior to this, but she has yet to pick up a win in the promotion. She is an unsigned talent who has been seen in other places recently like Terminus, so she is starting to pick up some steam in her career.
She and Soho had a competitive match that was physical from the moment it began. As soon as Renegade nailed Soho with a kick to the face in the corner, it became clear this would not just be a friendly exchange of technical maneuvers.
The Runaway was trying to make a comeback all throughout the break. After it looked like Soho had the upper hand, Robyn's twin sister, Charlotte, sneakily took her place in the match. The ruse almost worked, but Soho was able to score the win in the end, earning herself a spot in the Owen Hart tourney in the process.
Grade: B
Adam Page vs. Adam Cole (AEW World Title Texas Death Match)
- Cole gave what might be his best promo since joining AEW in the usual pre-match interview with Mark Henry. It was short and sweet, but it still got his point across perfectly.
- Cole using a chain to deliver the closest thing to a literal clothesline in pro wrestling was a fun spot.
- The spot where Hangman hit a fireman's carry slam onto two upright chairs looked so painful. It seems like such an unnecessarily dangerous spot for Cole to take, and it's not even the first time he has done a spot like that.
- Page throwing Cole from the top turnbuckle onto a pile of chairs with an overhead suplex looked brutal. The face Cole made after it showed real pain.
The main event of the evening was arguably one of the biggest matches in Rampage's short history. Hangman put the AEW World Championship on the line against Cole in a Texas Death Match.
Both men introduced chairs to the ring before the bell even rang, so this was never going to be a match with a lot of what you could call traditional wrestling. This was a fight with some regular spots mixed in along the way.
They used tables, chairs, steel steps, the barricade, a chain and anything else they could find near the ring to hurt each other. As the match progressed during the commercial break, the challenger began to dominate the champion.
Both men were bruised and bloody before we were at the halfway point, but they never let up. After hitting a Buckshot Lariat, Page tied Cole to the top rope with his belt and retrieved a chair covered with barbed wire. However, he opted not to use it and tried to win by more honorable means.
Cole made him pay for that decision with a low blow and a couple of superkicks. Page wrapped his arm in barbed wire and used it as a weapon before he put Cole through a table with the Deadeye. Cole was unable to get to his feet by the count of 10, so Page retained his title.
This was a great match with tons of memorable moments, and they clearly left room for them to top this with a future encounter.
Grade: A-
