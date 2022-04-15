AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 15

2 of 3

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Before we got to this week's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, The Butcher squashed a jobber in less than a minute while MJF sat with the commentary team. It was a three-move match that nobody will remember by tomorrow, but the jobber hitting a missile dropkick that had zero effect on The Butcher was pretty funny.

Grade: Incomplete

Renegade and Soho ended up starting their match just a couple of minutes after The Butcher was through destroying his opponent.

Renegade has worked three matches for AEW prior to this, but she has yet to pick up a win in the promotion. She is an unsigned talent who has been seen in other places recently like Terminus, so she is starting to pick up some steam in her career.

She and Soho had a competitive match that was physical from the moment it began. As soon as Renegade nailed Soho with a kick to the face in the corner, it became clear this would not just be a friendly exchange of technical maneuvers.

The Runaway was trying to make a comeback all throughout the break. After it looked like Soho had the upper hand, Robyn's twin sister, Charlotte, sneakily took her place in the match. The ruse almost worked, but Soho was able to score the win in the end, earning herself a spot in the Owen Hart tourney in the process.

Grade: B

Notable Moments and Observations