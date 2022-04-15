FCF 2021 Week 1 Rosters, Schedule, Live Stream and Format

0 of 3

Brandon Magnus/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Fan Controlled Football is back! FCF is set to kick off its second season—Season v2.0—on Saturday with all eight teams in action. That's right, FCF has expanded from its original four-team format to feature eight squads all vying for the championship.

The defending champion Wild Aces are back—now known as the Shoulda Been Stars—along with the Zappers, Beasts and Glacier Boyz. They'll be joined by the Knights of Degen, 8oki, Kingpins and Bored Ape FC.

As was the case last year, fans will pick the rosters and vote on plays via the FCF App. Rosters will be redrafted throughout the season, with the exception of two "franchise players" designated for each squad.

This year's top stars include former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

"I'm looking forward to throwing with Johnny or whomever the quarterback may be," Owens said, per ESPN's Tim McManus. "If it's Johnny Football, it doesn't matter if it's Pee-Wee Herman, as long as they throw the ball where it needs to be and ... put it in my catch radius, I'm going to do my best to make some stuff happen with it."

With Week 1 on the proverbial doorstep, let's dive into the rules, format, schedule and roster for the opening slate.