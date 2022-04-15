    FCF 2021 Week 1 Rosters, Schedule, Live Stream and Format

    FCF 2021 Week 1 Rosters, Schedule, Live Stream and Format

      Fan Controlled Football is back! FCF is set to kick off its second season—Season v2.0—on Saturday with all eight teams in action. That's right, FCF has expanded from its original four-team format to feature eight squads all vying for the championship.

      The defending champion Wild Aces are back—now known as the Shoulda Been Stars—along with the Zappers, Beasts and Glacier Boyz. They'll be joined by the Knights of Degen, 8oki, Kingpins and Bored Ape FC.

      As was the case last year, fans will pick the rosters and vote on plays via the FCF App. Rosters will be redrafted throughout the season, with the exception of two "franchise players" designated for each squad.

      This year's top stars include former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

      "I'm looking forward to throwing with Johnny or whomever the quarterback may be," Owens said, per ESPN's Tim McManus. "If it's Johnny Football, it doesn't matter if it's Pee-Wee Herman, as long as they throw the ball where it needs to be and ... put it in my catch radius, I'm going to do my best to make some stuff happen with it."

      With Week 1 on the proverbial doorstep, let's dive into the rules, format, schedule and roster for the opening slate.

    Rules and Format

      The FCF rules were voted on by fans before the inaugural season and feature quite a few departures from traditional American football.

      For one, there's no kicking in FCF, no special teams and no punts. Games are played on a 50-yard indoor field with rounds of rock, paper, scissors replacing the opening coin toss. Offenses begin on their own 10-yard line and must drive 40 yards to the end zone.

      Extra points (two-point conversions) are decided by a one-vs.-one battle between a wide receiver and defensive back from the five-yard line—with the quarterback having just four seconds to deliver a pass.

      Backup quarterbacks will also be involved, with each team's signal-callers having to play at least one out of three possessions (barring injury). It's seven-on-seven football with three offensive linemen per team. Offensive lines and defenses are drafted as units, while quarterbacks and offensive skill players—wide receivers, slot receivers and running backsare drafted individually.

      Games are played with a running clock, except in the last 30 seconds of the half and overtime, and are expected to fit within a one-hour window.

      This year, FCF will feature two divisions—the OGs and the Ballerz—with each team playing its divisional opponents twice in the season along with one non-divisional game. There will be a seven-week regular season, followed by the playoffs and the championship game.

      Games will be live-streamed on DAZN, Twitch, NBCLX, Peacock and the FCF App.

      The full season schedule, which can also be found at DAZN, is as follows:

      Week 1 - Saturday, April 16

      Week 2 - Saturday, April 23

      Week 3 - Saturday, April 30

      Week 4 - Saturday, May 7

      Week 5 - Saturday, May 14

      Week 6 - Saturday, May 21

      Week 7 - Saturday, May 28

      Playoffs - Saturday, June 4

      Championship - Saturday, June 11

    Week 1 Schedule

      FCF will hold four games weekly during the regular season with two windows separating the action. All games will be available for streaming on multiple platforms.

      The Week 1 schedule is as follows:

      Session 1 - 1 p.m. ET

      Glacier Boyz vs. Beasts

      Knights of Degen vs. Bored Ape FC

      Session 2 - 7 p.m. ET

      Shoulda Been Stars vs. Zappers

      8oki vs. Kingpins

    Teams and Week 1 Rosters

      Here's a look at all eight teams for Week 1, including their team owners and starting lineups—according to the FCF official website:

      Glacier Boys - Quavo Hunco, Adin Ross, Richard Sherman and Deestroying

      QB: Dalton Oliver, Vidal Woodruff

      RB: Brycen Alleyne

      WR: Keyon Thomas, Ismail Brooks, Tony Dixon

      SR: Kevin Felder

      OL: Force Field

      DEF: Shut Down Squad

         

      Beasts - Marshawn Lynch, Renee Montgomery and Miro

      QB: Alphonso Howard, Jason Stewart

      WR: Tra Chandler, LaMarcus Caradine, Jordus Smith

      SR: Harrison Dreher

      OL: The Wall

      DEF: Heavy Hitters

        

      Shoulda Been Stars - Rachel Lindsay, Austin Ekeler, Altered State Machines and Druski

      QB: D'Vonn Gibbons, Slade Jarman

      RB: Malcolm Ballard

      WR: Patrick Smith, Jacoby Herring, Just'N Thymes

      SR: Drake Wells

      OL: Force Field

      DEF: The Hitmen

            

      Zappers - Bob Menery, Ronnie Singh, Trevor May and Dalvin Cook

      QB: Danny Southwick, Laquan Horton

      RB: Shun'Cee Thomas

      WR: Tyis Boykin, Antonio Turner, Vance Leonard

      SR: James Harden

      OL: The Wall

      DEF: Heavy Hitters

              

      Kingpins - NFT Kingpins

      QB: Dentarrius Yon, Tirri Jones

      RB: Daryl Virgies

      WR: Keyston Fuller, Tracy Gaston

      SR: Elijah Rogers, Eterrious Giles

      OL: The Trenchmen

      DEF: The Hitmen

                 

      Bored Ape FC - Bored Ape NFT

      QB: Deondre Francois, Chris Barrett

      RB: Jakobie Baker

      WR: Collin Andrews, Isaiah King

      SR: Maurice Thomas, RJ Mays

      OL: The Trenchmen

      DEF: Shut Down Squad

          

      Knights of Degen - Knights of Degen

      QB: Ed Crouch, Brian Allen

      RB: Terelle West

      WR: Travalle Calvin, Yedidiah Louis, Terrance Williams

      OL: Block Party

      DEF: The D-Block

         

      8oki - 8oki

      QB: Mitch Kidd, Brandon Pearson

      RB: Josh Robinson

      WR: Joseph Boykin

      SL: Malik Elion, Cedric Byrd

      OL: Block Party

      DEF: The D-Block

        

      *A full list of FCF players can be found here.

