FCF 2021 Week 1 Rosters, Schedule, Live Stream and Format
Fan Controlled Football is back! FCF is set to kick off its second season—Season v2.0—on Saturday with all eight teams in action. That's right, FCF has expanded from its original four-team format to feature eight squads all vying for the championship.
The defending champion Wild Aces are back—now known as the Shoulda Been Stars—along with the Zappers, Beasts and Glacier Boyz. They'll be joined by the Knights of Degen, 8oki, Kingpins and Bored Ape FC.
As was the case last year, fans will pick the rosters and vote on plays via the FCF App. Rosters will be redrafted throughout the season, with the exception of two "franchise players" designated for each squad.
This year's top stars include former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.
"I'm looking forward to throwing with Johnny or whomever the quarterback may be," Owens said, per ESPN's Tim McManus. "If it's Johnny Football, it doesn't matter if it's Pee-Wee Herman, as long as they throw the ball where it needs to be and ... put it in my catch radius, I'm going to do my best to make some stuff happen with it."
With Week 1 on the proverbial doorstep, let's dive into the rules, format, schedule and roster for the opening slate.
Rules and Format
The FCF rules were voted on by fans before the inaugural season and feature quite a few departures from traditional American football.
For one, there's no kicking in FCF, no special teams and no punts. Games are played on a 50-yard indoor field with rounds of rock, paper, scissors replacing the opening coin toss. Offenses begin on their own 10-yard line and must drive 40 yards to the end zone.
Extra points (two-point conversions) are decided by a one-vs.-one battle between a wide receiver and defensive back from the five-yard line—with the quarterback having just four seconds to deliver a pass.
Backup quarterbacks will also be involved, with each team's signal-callers having to play at least one out of three possessions (barring injury). It's seven-on-seven football with three offensive linemen per team. Offensive lines and defenses are drafted as units, while quarterbacks and offensive skill players—wide receivers, slot receivers and running backs—are drafted individually.
Games are played with a running clock, except in the last 30 seconds of the half and overtime, and are expected to fit within a one-hour window.
This year, FCF will feature two divisions—the OGs and the Ballerz—with each team playing its divisional opponents twice in the season along with one non-divisional game. There will be a seven-week regular season, followed by the playoffs and the championship game.
Games will be live-streamed on DAZN, Twitch, NBCLX, Peacock and the FCF App.
The full season schedule, which can also be found at DAZN, is as follows:
Week 1 - Saturday, April 16
Week 2 - Saturday, April 23
Week 3 - Saturday, April 30
Week 4 - Saturday, May 7
Week 5 - Saturday, May 14
Week 6 - Saturday, May 21
Week 7 - Saturday, May 28
Playoffs - Saturday, June 4
Championship - Saturday, June 11
Week 1 Schedule
FCF will hold four games weekly during the regular season with two windows separating the action. All games will be available for streaming on multiple platforms.
The Week 1 schedule is as follows:
Session 1 - 1 p.m. ET
Glacier Boyz vs. Beasts
Knights of Degen vs. Bored Ape FC
Session 2 - 7 p.m. ET
Shoulda Been Stars vs. Zappers
8oki vs. Kingpins
Teams and Week 1 Rosters
Here's a look at all eight teams for Week 1, including their team owners and starting lineups—according to the FCF official website:
Glacier Boys - Quavo Hunco, Adin Ross, Richard Sherman and Deestroying
QB: Dalton Oliver, Vidal Woodruff
RB: Brycen Alleyne
WR: Keyon Thomas, Ismail Brooks, Tony Dixon
SR: Kevin Felder
OL: Force Field
DEF: Shut Down Squad
Beasts - Marshawn Lynch, Renee Montgomery and Miro
QB: Alphonso Howard, Jason Stewart
WR: Tra Chandler, LaMarcus Caradine, Jordus Smith
SR: Harrison Dreher
OL: The Wall
DEF: Heavy Hitters
Shoulda Been Stars - Rachel Lindsay, Austin Ekeler, Altered State Machines and Druski
QB: D'Vonn Gibbons, Slade Jarman
RB: Malcolm Ballard
WR: Patrick Smith, Jacoby Herring, Just'N Thymes
SR: Drake Wells
OL: Force Field
DEF: The Hitmen
Zappers - Bob Menery, Ronnie Singh, Trevor May and Dalvin Cook
QB: Danny Southwick, Laquan Horton
RB: Shun'Cee Thomas
WR: Tyis Boykin, Antonio Turner, Vance Leonard
SR: James Harden
OL: The Wall
DEF: Heavy Hitters
Kingpins - NFT Kingpins
QB: Dentarrius Yon, Tirri Jones
RB: Daryl Virgies
WR: Keyston Fuller, Tracy Gaston
SR: Elijah Rogers, Eterrious Giles
OL: The Trenchmen
DEF: The Hitmen
Bored Ape FC - Bored Ape NFT
QB: Deondre Francois, Chris Barrett
RB: Jakobie Baker
WR: Collin Andrews, Isaiah King
SR: Maurice Thomas, RJ Mays
OL: The Trenchmen
DEF: Shut Down Squad
Knights of Degen - Knights of Degen
QB: Ed Crouch, Brian Allen
RB: Terelle West
WR: Travalle Calvin, Yedidiah Louis, Terrance Williams
OL: Block Party
DEF: The D-Block
8oki - 8oki
QB: Mitch Kidd, Brandon Pearson
RB: Josh Robinson
WR: Joseph Boykin
SL: Malik Elion, Cedric Byrd
OL: Block Party
DEF: The D-Block
*A full list of FCF players can be found here.