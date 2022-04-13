Prospects for 49ers to Avoid in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will wait until the second round of the 2022 NFL draft to get involved in the process.

The 49ers enter with nine picks, but only one of them comes in the first two rounds. San Francisco must land an impact player in one of its positions of need with the No. 61 overall pick.

Kyle Shanahan and his staff should watch the offensive line market closely. They could use some help on the interior, with some questions surrounding the future of the guard and center spots.

Defensively, the 49ers need to make a few runs at the secondary. They are thin at the position and could use some more depth to deal with the star-studded wide receivers who reside in the NFC West.

San Francisco has a decent record of landing star power in the latter rounds. Elijah Mitchell was chosen in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Talanoa Hufanga, who could start at safety in 2022, was chosen one round before Mitchell. George Kittle, Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw are among the other gems found in the third round and beyond.

The 49ers' eye for talent should allow them to pick out which prospects may not be good fits for their system.