Von Miller Off the Field: His Passions and Projects

Pass-rusher Von Miller might be new to the Buffalo Bills, but he's no stranger to the NFL spotlight. This past February, he won his second Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Back in 2016, he was named the MVP of Super Bowl 50 after notching six tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in a Denver Broncos victory.

Miller hasn't just shined on the championship stage, either. In nine-plus seasons with Denver and a half-season with the Rams, he has logged 115.5 sacks, 27 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 154 tackles for loss and one defensive touchdown.

In 2018, Millers was the Denver Broncos' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

An eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, the 33-year-old Miller is well on his way to the Hall of Fame. With a six-year deal in place with Buffalo, he'll look to add more accolades to his resume.

Like most NFL stars, though, Miller isn't a football player only. He enjoys other off-field pursuits and passions, including his Von's Vision foundation.

Von's Vision

Ever since he was drafted second overall in 2011, Miller's eyeglasses have been an easily recognizable feature. He has used his high profile to help others with their own vision needs. Over 10 years ago, he started Von's Vision, a charity that helps in-need students with vision care.

Earlier this month, Miller hosted his third annual Gig'em Gala to help raise money for Von's Vision.

"I've had eye problems and eyeglasses problems my whole entire life, and I was just sitting at the house one day, signing autographs, I took my glasses off and I was like, 'Man, I'm going to start Von's Vision,'" Miller said, per Darryl V Bruffett of KBTX. "I'm going to give back contacts, glasses, LASIK surgery, pretty much anything to do with eyes back to children in need."

For Miller—who won the 2019 Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports—Von's Vision is more than just a charity. It represents a bond with the children he's helping.

"To really help in that area it's incredible," Miller said, per Jon Heath of Broncos Wire. "I haven't gotten LASIK to this point just because of that."

Von's Vision incorporates multiple programs, including free eye screenings, free vision testing, access to prescription eyeglasses and Von's Vision Centers—mobile optometry kiosks that help in-need students receive the vision care they need.

"It's incredible," Miller said.

Through Von's Vision, Miller will ensure that he leaves a lasting impact long after his playing days have ended.

A Poultry Scientist

When Miller isn't busy chasing quarterbacks or helping the world see better, he might be found tending to his chickens.

Miller, who graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in poultry science, owns his own chicken farm in DeSoto, Texas. It wasn't initially a goal for him, but he became fond of his fowl friends after taking an elective in college.

"My professor, Dr. [Morgan] Farnell, he wouldn't let it be an easy class—you know how these electives can be, you just go in there and sleep through it," Miller told Sam Alipour of ESPN The Magazine. "But he made it a point to make sure I knew my information. And then I learned about it and really enjoyed it. Before you know it, it's my major."

While chicken-raising isn't exactly a typical pastime for modern NFL players, it's more than a hobby for Miller. Just don't expect him to use his chickens as offseason training partners.

"You know, I'd rather chase quarterbacks," Miller said, per Alipour. "Chickens are way more athletic than the most athletic quarterback you could probably go get."

Miller is still having little trouble chasing quarterbacks, even at 33. In the 2021-22 playoffs alone, he logged four sacks and six quarterback hits. Of course, his quarterback-chasing days won't last forever.

Whenever Miller decides to hang up his cleats for good, though, he'll have no trouble occupying his time.