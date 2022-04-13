Prospects for Packers to Avoid in 2022 NFL DraftApril 13, 2022
Prospects for Packers to Avoid in 2022 NFL Draft
It's critical that the Green Bay Packers find immediate difference-makers in the 2022 NFL draft.
Ever since inking Aaron Rodgers to an extension this offseason, the clock has been ticking on their Super Bowl window.
The reigning NFL MVP gives them a chance to build a contender each offseason, but the team's cap situation has rendered the draft as the best route to improve the roster.
Trading away Davante Adams has made that a little easier. The receiver went to the Las Vegas Raiders in a move that kept the Packers from re-signing the 29-year-old to a long-term deal while giving them two premium draft picks at Nos. 22 and 53 in this year's class.
That gives the Packers four picks in the top 60 and a chance to really address some needs.
It's going to be important to maximize the value of those selections, which means avoiding prospects who might not be able to contribute right away or carry larger risk than most.
Based on the Packers' need to win right now, these three names should be avoided.
WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
Jameson Williams (scouting report) is a good prospect. The deep speed and big-play ability he showed at Alabama projects to the NFL, and there's a good chance he's going to have a very productive career.
However, while the Packers have a clear need to add receivers in the draft, there are better options for their timeline.
Williams suffered a torn ACL in the National Championship Game in January, which leaves his timetable and availability for training camp a real question heading into the draft.
"As soon as possible," the 21-year-old said in regards to when he'll be back, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. "I won't be rushing anything but really it's going to take time ... I just want to be ready when it does happen."
The Packers need a receiver who is going to come in right away and help replace the production of Davante Adams and Marques Valdez-Scantling. Williams may not be able to do that, as he'll need to continue rehabbing and then get his legs under him as he learns how to play in the NFL.
There are safer receiver prospects the Packers will be able to target.
Edge David Ojabo, Michigan
David Ojabo (scouting report) is going to be a great lottery pick selection for someone, but that someone shouldn't be the Green Bay Packers.
With Za'Darius Smith gone, Green Bay is in need of a third edge-rusher to complete its rotation. Rashan Gary and Preston Smith are great starters, but it helps to have another pass-rushing specialist on the roster.
Unfortunately, Ojabo had the worst possible pro day, suffering a torn Achilles tendon that is expected to sideline him for six months, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The 21-year-old was already a bit of a project. He broke out in 2021 with 11 sacks and 12 tackles for a loss in his only year as a starter for Michigan. Now he's going to have to not only adjust to life in the NFL but also recover from a serious injury.
Ojabo is the ultimate boom-or-bust prospect. While he could be a home run in the long term, the Packers need to get on base with these picks.
WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State
North Dakota State's Christian Watson is a classic example of a player whose pre-draft process has watched them go from underrated to a bit overrated.
The 6'4" 208-pound speedster brings outstanding physical traits to the table. He was a big combine winner with his perfect 10 relative athletic score, and he could become a big-play receiver in the NFL.
However, taking Watson in the first round is a reach. His route tree at North Dakota State mostly involved go routes, and there are questions about his hands. He had 16 drops on 120 catchable targets with the Bison, per PFF.
Should the 22-year-old fall all the way to the Packers' first second-round pick at No. 53, then they should run to the podium with their card in hand. But banking on an FCS receiver who struggled with drops to make the jump in Year 1 to be a quasi No. 1 receiver is a bridge too far.