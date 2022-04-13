Prospects for Packers to Avoid in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

It's critical that the Green Bay Packers find immediate difference-makers in the 2022 NFL draft.

Ever since inking Aaron Rodgers to an extension this offseason, the clock has been ticking on their Super Bowl window.

The reigning NFL MVP gives them a chance to build a contender each offseason, but the team's cap situation has rendered the draft as the best route to improve the roster.

Trading away Davante Adams has made that a little easier. The receiver went to the Las Vegas Raiders in a move that kept the Packers from re-signing the 29-year-old to a long-term deal while giving them two premium draft picks at Nos. 22 and 53 in this year's class.

That gives the Packers four picks in the top 60 and a chance to really address some needs.

It's going to be important to maximize the value of those selections, which means avoiding prospects who might not be able to contribute right away or carry larger risk than most.

Based on the Packers' need to win right now, these three names should be avoided.