NFL Free Agency: Predicting Who Could Reset Position Markets Next Year

0 of 8

John McCoy/Associated Press

The first wave of the 2022 NFL free-agency signing period has come and gone. With it came some massive contracts for the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and several others.

Now that the surge of long-term big-money deals is over, it's time to start looking ahead to the 2023 offseason and the next round of blockbuster signings.

There are plenty of superstars set to seek a big payday next spring, and with that will come a reset of several positional markets.

The salary cap rose significantly in 2022 and should continue to climb next year, giving organizations more flexibility to offer mega deals to the top free agents.

Most positions are in line to have a market reset, but some may not reach new highs in 2023.

There is a relatively weak crop of tight ends entering free agency next year and the running back class may have some big names—Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs come to mind—but record-breaking contracts haven't exactly been paying off for teams at the position.

Read on to find out which players could pace their positions when they cash in next offseason.