Biggest X-Factor for Every 2022 NBA Play-In Team

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

The eight NBA teams that reached the 2022 play-in tournament come from all walks of basketball life, but they all share a common thread: an X-factor who could well decide their play-in fate.

Before identifying the X-factor from all eight clubs, we first must establish what exactly that is.

Chances are, you have at least a fuzzy familiarity with the term on a know-it-when-you-see-it basis. Let's get a pinch more specific before digging in here, though.

Healthy superstars are out of the discussion. So are players who won't be participating in the tournament. Otherwise, everyone else is on the table.

Let's spotlight the non-superstar player most likely to swing his team's fortune in one direction or the other.