Masters 2022 Payout: Prize Money and Purse Breakdown for Top Golfers

The 2022 Masters Tournament featured a record $15 million purse for the event. Of course, every golfer wants to win the event because of its prestige, but this year's winner also received $2.7 million.

It became clear early in the weekend that would be going to Scottie Scheffler. He got off to a strong start by shooting a 69 in the first round and a 67 in the second. And then he posted scores of 71 in each of the final two rounds to finish 10 under par to win the 2022 Masters.

Not only was it the 25-year-old's first Masters win, but it was also his first victory at a major tournament. He came into the event as the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, as he ascended to the top spot last month after a strong start to the year that featured wins at the WM Phoenix Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Scheffler isn't the only golfer who left Augusta with a big payday, though. Here's how much each of the top-10 finishers received at Augusta National this year:

Winner: Scottie Scheffler, $2.7 million

Second: Rory McIlroy, $1.62 million

Third: Shane Lowry and Cameron Smith, $870,000 each

Fifth: Collin Morikawa, $600,000

Sixth: Will Zalatoris and Corey Conners, $521,250 each

Eighth: Justin Thomas and Sungjae Im, $450,000 each

10th: Cameron Champ and Charl Schwartzel, $390,000 each

Scheffler entered Saturday's third round with a five-stroke lead over the rest of the field. It was a great position to be in, but he couldn't coast through the final two rounds. He needed to play well throughout the weekend to hold off the rest of the field.

And there were golfers who kept things interesting. Cameron Smith shot a 68 in the third round and trailed Scheffler by only three strokes heading into Sunday. But the Australian wouldn't carry over that success, as he shot a 73 in the final round to end up tied for third.

Meanwhile, McIlroy made an impressive charge on the final day. He wasn't really a factor for the first three days, as he was tied for ninth at one over par entering the final round. Then, he shot a 64 to end up at seven under.

Although the Northern Irishman came up three strokes short of Scheffler, his impressive play made it so the eventual winner couldn't afford too many mistakes during the final round. And Scheffler mostly did that. Even though he had a double bogey on the 18th hole, it didn't matter.

"If you're going to choose a golf tournament to win, this would be the tournament," Scheffler said, per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press. "You don't know how many chances you're going to get. And so having a chance—I had a five-shot lead on Friday and then a three-shot lead going into today—I don't know if you get better opportunities than that. You don't want to waste them."

McIlroy's second-place performance marked his best finish in 14 Masters appearances. However, he still hasn't won a major tournament since the 2014 PGA Championship, as he remains stuck at four major titles and a Masters short of a career Grand Slam.

Smith has finished in the top 10 at the Masters four times since 2018, and he's now been in the top three in two of the past three years. He's still looking for his first major title, but he clearly knows how to have success at Augusta.

Shane Lowry's third-place finish marked his best showing at a major since he won the 2019 Open Championship. And Collin Morikawa's fifth-place finish was his best performance in three career Masters appearances.

All of these golfers played well this weekend, but none as well as Scheffler. And with how quickly he has emerged as one of the top competitors on the PGA Tour, it may not be long before he wins another major. There are still three more to come in 2022, so he'll get more chances to do so soon enough.