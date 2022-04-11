NBA Playoffs 2022: Play-In Tournament Schedule, Bracket, Odds and TV Info

0 of 4

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Trae Young, Paul George and Brandon Ingram are among the NBA stars who need victories in the play-in tournament to advance to the first round of the postseason.

The star power alone makes the play over the next few days intriguing because of what is at stake for those players and their teams.

Durant, Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are the biggest story of the play-in round. The Nets used a winning run at the end of the regular season to land a home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Brooklyn recently handled Cleveland inside Barclays Center, and the expectation is for it to cruise past Darius Garland and Co. to set up a playoff series with the Boston Celtics.

George's return to the Los Angeles Clippers lineup makes the No. 7-No. 8 clash in the Western Conference fascinating. The Clippers are set to take on a less playoff-experienced Minnesota Timberwolves team, and they will make the game incredibly difficult on Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns et al.

The losers of Tuesday's games drop into Friday's elimination contests against the winners of the No. 9-No. 10 games.

The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets face off in the East, while the New Orleans Pelicans play host to the San Antonio Spurs in the West.

Tuesday's winners face the No. 2 seeds in their respective conferences. Friday's victors will move on to play the top seeds.