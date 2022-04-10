Masters Payout 2022: Prize Money Payout for Top Players on Final Leaderboard

0 of 1

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

You have to wonder at what hole on Augusta’s back nine on Sunday Scottie Scheffler began thinking about what he would serve at his Champion’s Dinner next year.

Surely Scheffler was more humble than that; though his lead throughout Sunday’s final round never dipped below three shots, Cameron Smith was in the mix for awhile, and Rory McIlroy began methodically working his way back, finishing with a 64 in the final round (just one stroke from the tournament record).

But there was not a moment in the final round of this year’s Masters tournament that it appeared Scheffler’s bid for the green jacket would be taken from him.

In the final round, the 25-year-old shot 1-under for a 71, finishing 10-under for the tournament.

The World No. 1 was remarkably consistent throughout the tournament, holding a five-shot advantage heading into Saturday morning and headed into Sunday’s final round atop the leaderboard at nine under par.

With his achievement, Scheffler enters an exclusive club: he, Jordan Spieth (2015) and Tiger Woods (2001, 1997) are the only players 25 or younger to win the Masters in the last 40 years, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Scheffler was white hot heading into this year’s Masters, winning three of his last five events. However, this was Scheffler’s first major win after joining the PGA Tour in 2018. Prior to his win, Scheffler’s best finish at Augusta came last year, when he tied for 18th.

According to PGA Tour Communications, Scheffler and Woods are now the only players to win four times in a PGA Tour season.

The stakes were high throughout this year’s tournament; its $15 million purse set a record as the highest ever, and Scheffler’s share of that is a cool $2.7 million, or 18 percent. Because Smith and Shane Lowry tied for third, their share will be the average of the third- and fourth-place payments.

Let’s break down the total prize money payout and the final leaderboard for the 2022 Masters tournament.