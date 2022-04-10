Masters Payout 2022: Prize Money Payout for Top Players on Final Leaderboard

Masters Payout 2022: Prize Money Payout for Top Players on Final LeaderboardApril 10, 2022
You have to wonder at what hole on Augusta’s back nine on Sunday Scottie Scheffler began thinking about what he would serve at his Champion’s Dinner next year.
Surely Scheffler was more humble than that; though his lead throughout Sunday’s final round never dipped below three shots, Cameron Smith was in the mix for awhile, and Rory McIlroy began methodically working his way back, finishing with a 64 in the final round (just one stroke from the tournament record).
But there was not a moment in the final round of this year’s Masters tournament that it appeared Scheffler’s bid for the green jacket would be taken from him.
In the final round, the 25-year-old shot 1-under for a 71, finishing 10-under for the tournament.
The World No. 1 was remarkably consistent throughout the tournament, holding a five-shot advantage heading into Saturday morning and headed into Sunday’s final round atop the leaderboard at nine under par.
With his achievement, Scheffler enters an exclusive club: he, Jordan Spieth (2015) and Tiger Woods (2001, 1997) are the only players 25 or younger to win the Masters in the last 40 years, per ESPN Stats & Info.
Scheffler was white hot heading into this year’s Masters, winning three of his last five events. However, this was Scheffler’s first major win after joining the PGA Tour in 2018. Prior to his win, Scheffler’s best finish at Augusta came last year, when he tied for 18th.
According to PGA Tour Communications, Scheffler and Woods are now the only players to win four times in a PGA Tour season.
The stakes were high throughout this year’s tournament; its $15 million purse set a record as the highest ever, and Scheffler’s share of that is a cool $2.7 million, or 18 percent. Because Smith and Shane Lowry tied for third, their share will be the average of the third- and fourth-place payments.
Let’s break down the total prize money payout and the final leaderboard for the 2022 Masters tournament.
Final Leaderboard and Prize Money Payout
Top Five Finishers
1. Scottie Scheffler -10 (F)
2. Rory McIlroy -7 (F)
T-3. Shane Lowry -5 (F)
T-3. Cameron Smith -5 (F)
5. Collin Morikawa -4 (F)
Prize Money Payout
1st: $2.7 million
2nd: $1,620,000
3rd: $1,020,000
4th: $720,000
5th: $600,000
6th: $540,000
7th: $502,500
8th: $465,000
9th: $435,000
10th: $405,000
11th: $375,000
12th: $345,000
13th: $315,000
14th: $285,000
15th: $270,000
16th: $255,000
17th: $240,000
18th: $225,000
19th: $210,000
20th: $195,000
21st: $180,000
22nd: $168,000
23rd: $156,000
24th: $144,000
25th: $132,999
26th: $120,000
27th: $115,500
28th: $111,000
29th: $106,500
30th: $102,000
31st: $97,500
32nd: $93,000
33rd: $88,500
34th: $84,750
35th: $81,000
36th: $77,250
37th: $73,500
38th: $70,500
39th: $67,500
40th: $64,500
41st: $61,500
42nd: $58,500
43rd: $55,500
44th: $52,500
45th: $49,500
46th: $46,500
47th: $43,500
48th: $41,100
49th: $39,000
50th: $37,800
Total purse: $15 million