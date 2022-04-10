    Masters Payout 2022: Prize Money Payout for Top Players on Final Leaderboard

    Michelle Bruton@@michelle_nflFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2022

      David J. Phillip/Associated Press

      You have to wonder at what hole on Augusta’s back nine on Sunday Scottie Scheffler began thinking about what he would serve at his Champion’s Dinner next year.

      Surely Scheffler was more humble than that; though his lead throughout Sunday’s final round never dipped below three shots, Cameron Smith was in the mix for awhile, and Rory McIlroy began methodically working his way back, finishing with a 64 in the final round (just one stroke from the tournament record). 

      But there was not a moment in the final round of this year’s Masters tournament that it appeared Scheffler’s bid for the green jacket would be taken from him. 

      In the final round, the 25-year-old shot 1-under for a 71, finishing 10-under for the tournament.

      The World No. 1 was remarkably consistent throughout the tournament, holding a five-shot advantage heading into Saturday morning and headed into Sunday’s final round atop the leaderboard at nine under par. 

      With his achievement, Scheffler enters an exclusive club: he, Jordan Spieth (2015) and Tiger Woods (2001, 1997) are the only players 25 or younger to win the Masters in the last 40 years, per ESPN Stats & Info.

      Scheffler was white hot heading into this year’s Masters, winning three of his last five events. However, this was Scheffler’s first major win after joining the PGA Tour in 2018. Prior to his win, Scheffler’s best finish at Augusta came last year, when he tied for 18th. 

      According to PGA Tour Communications, Scheffler and Woods are now the only players to win four times in a PGA Tour season. 

      The stakes were high throughout this year’s tournament; its $15 million purse set a record as the highest ever, and Scheffler’s share of that is a cool $2.7 million, or 18 percent. Because Smith and Shane Lowry tied for third, their share will be the average of the third- and fourth-place payments. 

      Let’s break down the total prize money payout and the final leaderboard for the 2022 Masters tournament. 

    Final Leaderboard and Prize Money Payout

    1 of 1

      Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

      Top Five Finishers

      1. Scottie Scheffler -10 (F)

      2. Rory McIlroy -7 (F)

      T-3. Shane Lowry -5 (F)

      T-3. Cameron Smith -5 (F)

      5. Collin Morikawa -4 (F)

      Full Masters leaderboard

           

      Prize Money Payout

      1st: $2.7 million

      2nd: $1,620,000

      3rd: $1,020,000

      4th: $720,000

      5th: $600,000

      6th: $540,000

      7th: $502,500

      8th: $465,000

      9th: $435,000

      10th: $405,000

      11th: $375,000

      12th: $345,000

      13th: $315,000

      14th: $285,000

      15th: $270,000

      16th: $255,000

      17th: $240,000

      18th: $225,000

      19th: $210,000

      20th: $195,000

      21st: $180,000 

      22nd: $168,000 

      23rd: $156,000 

      24th: $144,000 

      25th: $132,999 

      26th: $120,000 

      27th: $115,500 

      28th: $111,000 

      29th: $106,500 

      30th: $102,000

      31st: $97,500

      32nd: $93,000 

      33rd: $88,500

      34th: $84,750 

      35th: $81,000 

      36th: $77,250 

      37th: $73,500 

      38th: $70,500 

      39th: $67,500 

      40th: $64,500 

      41st: $61,500 

      42nd: $58,500 

      43rd: $55,500

      44th: $52,500 

      45th: $49,500 

      46th: $46,500 

      47th: $43,500 

      48th: $41,100 

      49th: $39,000 

      50th: $37,800

      Total purse: $15 million

