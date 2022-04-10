X

    Masters Leaderboard 2022: Twitter Reacts to Results and Standings from Sunday

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistApril 10, 2022

    Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Scottie Scheffler produced one of the most dominant displays of major tournament golf over his last three rounds at The Masters.

    Scheffler broke out in front of the pack during the second round at Augusta National Golf Club and never drifted back to the pack.

    The Masters @TheMasters

    Scottie Scheffler is the 2022 Masters champion. #themasters https://t.co/smCowk5i8V

    The 25-year-old completed the first major of 2022 three shots ahead of Rory McIlroy, but the gap was much larger than that for a good amount of the weekend. 

    Scheffler's victory at The Masters extended a run of four victories in his last six starts, as CBS Sports HQ and the Action Network's Jason Sobel pointed out: 

    CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ

    What a year so far for Scottie Scheffler!👏👏👏 The 2022 MASTERS CHAMPION🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/4ja61ojCuB

    Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN

    It's official: Scottie Scheffler is your 2022 Masters champion. What a heater. Dude has gone from winless to a four-time winner in less than two months. Now he's got a green jacket.

    The American's form going into The Masters made him one of the betting favorites to capture the green jacket. B/R Betting noted his pre-tournament odds of +1200: 

    br_betting @br_betting

    SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER (+1200) WINS THE MASTERS 🏆 https://t.co/AmqzgYvqqS

    The only flaw displayed by the new Masters champion came on the 18th hole, as he tried to close out the tournament. 

    Scheffler carded a double bogey on the par-four 18th hole to cut his winning margin down to three strokes over Rory McIlroy. 

    Scheffler began his round with a statement on the third hole. He sunk a chip from off the green for birdie to create more distance between himself and playing partner Cameron Smith.

    The Masters @TheMasters

    The Tournament leader chips in on No. 3. #themasters https://t.co/ftP97jAvTr

    Smith opened the round with a pair of birdies, but he came apart on the back nine with a few bad shots. 

    Scheffler opened up a larger gap on the rest of the competition with consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th holes. 

    The victory felt like it was his before those holes, but the birdies officially confirmed that Scheffler had an insurmountable lead. 

    With the win, Scheffler became the fifth golfer to win The Masters as the No. 1 player in the world rankings. It was the sixth overall occurrence since Tiger Woods achieved the feat twice, per PGA Tour Communications:

    PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms

    Players to win the Masters Tournament as World No. 1: Scottie Scheffler, 2022 Dustin Johnson, 2020 Tiger Woods, 2002 Tiger Woods, 2001 Fred Couples, 1992 Ian Woosnam, 1991

    ESPN Stats and Info pointed out that Scheffler joined Woods and Jordan Spieth in another category as Masters winners 25 or younger from the last 40 years: 

    The second-place finisher came as a surprise to many, as Rory McIlroy earned the tournament's only bogey-free round. 

    McIlroy moved into second place with an eight-under 64. He holed out from the bunker on the 18th hole to finish off his round. 

    The Masters @TheMasters

    What a way to finish. McIlroy holes out on No. 18 to put pressure on the leader. #themasters https://t.co/L5fWWbR9cj

    McIlroy's second-place finish was confirmed after Smith struggled on the back nine. Smith ended up in a tie for third place alongside Shane Lowry. 

    Collin Morikawa completed the top five, while Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Charl Schwartzel and Cameron Champ finished inside the top 10 and ties. 

