Sneaky Good MLB Players Seeking 1st All-Star Game Appearance in 2022

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

In 2021, a record-setting 40 players were selected to Major League Baseball's All-Star Game for the first time.

It's still absurdly early to think about mid-July, but we've assembled a list of 10 sneaky good (and in a few cases, perhaps better than that), well-established players who could join that first timers' club in 2022.

One important note before we dive in: We are only interested in players who have spent a semi-significant portion of at least three previous seasons in the big leagues. Rookies such as Seiya Suzuki and Bobby Witt Jr. were out of the running. Even 2021 Rookies of the Year Randy Arozarena and Jonathan India were not eligible.

Rather, consider this a "How has that guy never been an All-Star?" All-Star team, solely featuring guys who might finally break that drought this season.

One more pre-dive note: only one player per team. As a result of this arbitrary maximum, guys such as Willy Adames, Framber Valdez and Rhys Hoskins were considered but ultimately omitted because a teammate was a better candidate.

Players are listed in no particular order, aside from oscillating between the American League and the National League.