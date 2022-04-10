Khamzat Chimaev and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 273

0 of 9

Fifty weeks later, it was time for another vacation.

The UFC returned to Florida for a third straight spring—exactly 350 days after the last—and took over the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville for a 12-bout card with a pay-per-view topper.

Champions Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling were in town to defend their featherweight and bantamweight belts against Chan Sung Jung and Petr Yan, respectively, while ranked welterweights Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev locked up in an eagerly anticipated crossroads bout at 170 pounds.

The venue hosted a two-title UFC 261 card in April 2021 and another show, UFC 249, in May 2020.

The 2020 event was the UFC's first after a COVID-prompted hiatus that spring and took place in an empty arena. The 2021 show, meanwhile, was its first with fans in the U.S. during the pandemic.

The high-profile team of Jon Anik, Paul Felder and Joe Rogan worked the announce table for the ESPN broadcast that began at 6 p.m., while Megan Olivi worked the room for features and breaking news and celebrated trainer Din Thomas chimed in intermittently with technical analysis.

