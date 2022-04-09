UFC 273 Fight Card: Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Alexander Volkanovski looks to make his third defense of the featherweight championship against "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung in the main event of UFC 273 from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Aussie is a big favorite to retain his title after picking the Korean Zombie for his next defense. He was originally supposed to fight Max Holloway for the third time, but when an injury forced Holloway off the card, Jung was willing to step in for his second crack at a UFC title.

The co-main event will be a battle for gold as well. Petr Yan will look to avenge his disqualification loss to Aljamain Sterling. The two fought over a year ago when Yan landed a knee on a downed Sterling, which rendered him unable to continue.

Elsewhere on the main card, Khamzat Chimaev will face his biggest test to date. He puts his undefeated record up against former title challenger Gilbert Burns.

It's a deep card with several important fights. Here's a last-minute look at the schedule and odds along with the biggest questions that will dictate the marquee fights.