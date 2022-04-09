Final B/R Staff NBA Most Improved Player Rankings for 2021-22 Season

0 of 6

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

With the 2021-22 NBA regular season about to wrap up, it's time to give out awards, including the one for Most Improved Player.

This has always been an award that's tough to pin down. Sometimes, it has gone to a future superstar who made the leap, and other times, it has gone to a role player who had a career year. There are always a lot of candidates, and every voter has different criteria or things they value, even more so than other awards.

Before we get to the results of B/R's Most Improved Player voting, let's first explain our process.