Corey Seager and MLB's Most Overhyped Players for the 2022 SeasonApril 10, 2022
Corey Seager and MLB's Most Overhyped Players for the 2022 Season
The offseason is a time for hype. Everyone from the media and fans to MLB teams themselves contribute.
Now that the regular season has begun, though, several of the biggest names in the sport won't live up to the billing that their reputation suggests. That could be a product of a high-dollar contract, MVP odds, injury concerns or simply the chance for regression.
One critical note: Inclusion is not meant to suggest these players aren't good. Still, it's reasonable to judge a player's performance relative to their attention.
Cody Bellinger, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
Cody Bellinger's decline has been shocking.
After securing NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2017, he earned the NL MVP and a Gold Glove in 2019. Considering he'd accomplished that before turning 25 years old, Bellinger looked like he might be setting out on a Hall of Fame career.
The last two years, however, have told a sharply different story. He batted just .239 in the shortened 2020 season and plummeted to a ghastly .165 in 2021. Spring training does not define a year, but he closed the 2022 exhibition slate with 18 strikeouts and zero extra-base hits in 37 plate appearances.
If there's a bright side, Bellinger's defensive value should keep him in the lineup because the Los Angeles Dodgers have such a stacked offense. But he might be a glaring weakness in the order.
Byron Buxton, OF, Minnesota Twins
I want to purchase all the Byron Buxton stock. I also want Byron Buxton to live in bubble wrap.
Immensely gifted, he's been a could-be superstar for the Minnesota Twins since they selected him No. 2 in the 2012 draft. Buxton made his debut in 2015 and earned a Gold Glove in 2017, providing what seemed like a breakout year.
But then, a health setback. And then another. Heading into 2022, Buxton has logged 12 stints on the injured list. He's only appeared in 187 of 384 possible regular-season games since 2019.
Prior to the lockout, Buxton inked a seven-year, $100 million extension. If he's healthy, that could be a bargain for the Twins.
After most of his seven seasons told a different story, however, forgive us for having low optimism that 2022 breaks a hugely unfortunate trend for a very talented player.
Brandon Crawford, SS, San Francisco Giants
Brandon Crawford put together one of MLB's top surprise years in 2021, posting career-high numbers all over the board. He tallied a .298/.373/.522 slash line with 24 homers, driving in 90 runs while finishing a stunning fourth in NL MVP voting.
Practically out of nowhere, the longtime defensive star had a great offensive season at 34 years old.
This, as a result, is a question of sustainability.
Prior to 2021, Crawford had managed a batting average above .256 in a single year. In fact, he'd mustered a .246 mark with an 89 OPS+ in the four previous seasons. Although he hit relatively well in 2020, that certainly didn't suggest a late-career breakout.
Crawford should still be a fairly productive hitter who thrives on defense, but 2021 was a career outlier, not his norm.
Gerrit Cole, SP, New York Yankees
The possibility of Gerrit Cole making me look foolish is very real. What if the latter half of 2021 was simply an anomaly?
At least for now, skepticism is proper.
After he posted a 2.31 ERA during his first 14 starts of the year, Cole's next 16 appearances included a 4.12 ERA. It'd be tough to say MLB's mid-June sticky-stuff crackdown was merely a coincidence.
Look, he's still a great pitcher. That stretch also included a complete-game shutout with 12 strikeouts, a 15-K day in September and two other contests with 10-plus strikeouts. The best version of Cole, even without some kind of grip enhancer, is very good.
Can he consistently pitch at that level, though? That's a $36 million question, and initial returns aren't entirely convincing.
Francisco Lindor, SS, New York Mets
Francisco Lindor endured a rough opening to his New York Mets tenure. The onetime Cleveland star trudged to career-low marks across his .230/.332/.412 slash line.
And just six NL players have better odds on DraftKings to win MVP.
Anticipating a bounce-back season is reasonable. Lindor—who signed a 10-year, $341 million contract last year—is only 28 years old, and his underlying numbers were adequate. The two-time Gold Glove-winning shortstop is still an elite defender too.
Nevertheless, the Mets are expecting nothing less than MVP-type production from their big-dollar star, yet that kind of surge following a down 2021 is a monumental task.
Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
Similar to Lindor, new Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager presents a dilemma of contract vs. production.
Texas offered a $32.5 million average salary over a 10-year contract to swipe the two-time All-Star from the Dodgers. The market dictated the price, and Seager took full advantage. Good for him!
Simultaneously, this is a major change for Seager. On the Dodgers, he was simply a valuable cog in a stellar offensive machine. But now, he's the $300 million man holding the responsibility of being the MVP-level cornerstone in the Rangers' new-look lineup.
Seager can be a solid performer and not live up to that pressure.
Trevor Story, 2B, Boston Red Sox
Spun positively, Trevor Story won't be dealing with constant altitude changes since he's no longer on the Colorado Rockies. Perhaps that helps overhaul his home/road splits.
But, uh, I can't say those aren't concerning.
In the friendly Colorado air, Story recorded an impressive .303/.369/.603 career slash line. Outside Coors Field, however, those numbers fell to .240/.309/.440. Despite that juxtaposition, the Red Sox signed him to a six-year, $140 million pact.
Boston is banking on Story to perform much closer to his Denver level while the former shortstop adjusts to second base too.
Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee Brewers
The final moment of the Milwaukee Brewers' 2021 season was painfully fitting. Trailing the Atlanta Braves 5-4 in the ninth inning, Christian Yelich—the 2018 NL MVP and 2019 runner-up—stepped to the plate with a runner on base.
And he struck out looking on three pitches.
That spectacular two-year run featured a .327 average and a home run every 13.3 at-bats. Yelich has since cratered to a .233 clip and 28.7 at-bats between homers. Still, the 30-year-old carries the 13th-lowest MVP odds.
Yelich fully deserved his superstar label two years ago, but there's no denying he needs to re-earn that status.
Odds via DraftKings and accurate as of Saturday morning.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.