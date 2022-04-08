NFL Draft 2022: Latest Rumors, Expert Mocks for Malik Willis and Top QBs

0 of 3

Kendall Warner/Associated Press

Last year, the first three players taken in the NFL draft were all quarterbacks, as the Jacksonville Jaguars (Trevor Lawrence), New York Jets (Zach Wilson) and San Francisco 49ers (Trey Lance) each selected a QB to build around. Then, Justin Fields went to the Chicago Bears at No. 11 and Mac Jones got picked by the New England Patriots at No. 15.

This year, don't expect the NFL draft to go quite like that. In fact, there may not be any quarterbacks taken within the first five picks. And there may not be any early runs on QBs.

That's not to say there aren't talented quarterbacks in the 2022 class. It's just that the teams that need QBs the most won't be picking right away. Eventually, the best quarterbacks will start coming off the board, and it will be interesting to see when that happens and how things unfold.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding several top QB prospects in the 2022 draft class.