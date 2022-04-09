Ranking the Deepest Teams in the 2021-22 NBA Season

10 of 10

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Nine Positive BPM Contributors: Stephen Curry (5.8), Gary Payton II (3.8), Draymond Green (3.1), Otto Porter Jr. (3.1), Nemanja Bjelica (1.1), Klay Thompson (1.1), Jordan Poole (1.0), Kevon Looney (0.7), Andrew Wiggins (0.5)

The Golden State Warriors are a bit of a paradox. They rank first in depth by the criteria we're using, but they're also among the teams most dependent on a single player for success.

Generally speaking, lineups without Curry don't work. The Dubs post a minus-3.5 net rating without the two-time MVP on the floor. Put any combo of the other eight guys listed above on the court with Steph, though, and suddenly everything looks just fine. The Warriors are a plus-10.6 with Curry in the game.

It's almost like we need daily reminders that he remains among the league's most positively impactful forces. Whether he has the ball or not, Curry changes everything for the players around him.

That's not meant to take away from the cadre of supporting pieces on Golden State's roster, all of whom bring a little something different.

Payton is an on-ball menace, tied with celebrated disruptor Matisse Thybulle for the league lead (among players with at least 750 minutes played) at 5.2 deflections per 36 minutes.

Green was the Defensive Player of the Year shoo-in for the first three months of the season. Porter rebounds everything and hits big threes. Bjelica stretches the floor and takes advantage of lumbering bigs as a small-ball center.

Thompson is a five-alarm fire when he gets hot, Poole deserves more credit than anyone else for keeping the offense afloat in non-Curry minutes, Looney never misses games anymore and Wiggins...well, Wiggins started the All-Star Game.

We'll look back on that last one and scratch our heads, but it happened!

Throw all that together, and it's not hard to understand why the Warriors looked like no-questions-asked title threats when relatively healthy earlier this year. Maybe it's controversial in light of their season-ending slump, but if Curry gets back to full strength and bumps the other eight positive BPMers back down to their proper roles, the Warriors could move into the top tier of contenders again.

Stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference and Cleaning the Glass. Accurate through April 7. Salary info via Spotrac.