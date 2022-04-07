Masters 2022: Top Storylines to Watch for in Round 1 on Thursday

0 of 3

Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

Tiger Woods' anticipated return to Augusta National Golf Club occurs on Thursday morning.

Woods has been practicing at the home of the Masters for the last week in preparation for his return to the golf links.

Woods is scheduled to tee off alongside Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann at 10:34 a.m. ET. Most of the attention on the early wave of threesomes will be on Woods, who is a five-time champion at Augusta.

The reigning Masters champion, Hideki Matsuyama, tees off in the group directly after Woods at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Matsuyama has been dealing with some back issues of late, and that could hinder his chance to defend the green jacket.

The target score for Woods, Matsuyama or any other golfer Thursday will be to get off to a good start and potentially lead after 18 holes.

The last three first-round leaders at Augusta carded a 66 or lower, so that is the number to watch throughout Thursday's play.