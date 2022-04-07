MLB 2022 Regular Season Hot-Take Predictions That Make Sense

0 of 8

Matt York/Associated Press

Finally, the start of the 2022 MLB season is here.

About a month ago, an easy hot take would have been that this day would never come. This baseball season would either be lost or greatly diminished, as it was two years ago by the pandemic.

That would not have been an unreasonable opinion, considering how at odds the players and owners were on collective bargaining negotiations.

But look, baseball is here. All 162 regular-season games of it.

To celebrate this moment, let's go over some hot-take predictions for the season. These aren't the takes of the true gasbag variety, rather ones that actually make sense.

Feel free to add your own to the list, but here are eight predictions in front of mind as this season begins.