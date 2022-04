Creating MLB's Division-by-Division Superteams for the 2022 Season

1 of 6

Starting Lineup: 1. CF Cedric Mullins (BAL), 2. SS Bo Bichette (TOR), 3. 3B Rafael Devers (BOS), 4. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR), 5. RF Aaron Judge (NYY), 6. 2B Brandon Lowe (TB), 7. DH Teoscar Hernandez (TOR), 8. LF Randy Arozarena (TB), 9. C Danny Jansen (TOR)

Bench: C Kyle Higashioka (NYY), IF Wander Franco (TB), IF/OF Enrique Hernandez (BOS), OF Joey Gallo (NYY)

Starting Rotation: 1. RHP Gerrit Cole (NYY), 2. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (BOS), 3. LHP John Means (BAL), 4. RHP Alek Manoah (TOR), 5. LHP Shane McClanahan (TB)

Bullpen: RHP Tanner Houck (BOS), RHP Clay Holmes (NYY), LHP Tim Mayza (TOR), RHP Chad Green (NYY), RHP Garrett Whitlock (BOS), RHP Andrew Kittredge (TB), RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (NYY), RHP Jordan Romano (TOR)

Total 2022 Salary: $144.2 million

Notes

The decision to splurge on Gerrit Cole ($36 million) was largely offset by the fact that Alek Manoah ($706,200) and Shane McClanahan ($700,000) are making roughly the league minimum. However, it was still tough to leave Kevin Gausman ($21 million) and Jose Berrios ($10.7 million) off the rotation.

The most difficult snub was Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts ($20 million), though Bo Bichette ($723,550) provides similar if not slightly better production for a fraction of the price.

It feels wrong having only three Tampa Bay Rays players on the team after they won 100 games last year, but they continue to be a "whole is greater than the sum of its parts" team.