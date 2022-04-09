Creating MLB's Division-by-Division Superteams for the 2022 Season

0 of 6

John Raoux/Associated Press

As the 2022 season kicks into gear, we set out to create division-by-division MLB superteams.

Let's set the stage with some parameters:

Roster Construction: We selected a 26-man roster for each team, consisting of 13 position players and 13 pitchers who all reside within the same division.

Payroll Limitations: To spice things up a bit, we instituted a payroll cap of $150 million for each team based on 2022 salaries (via Spotrac). For pre-arbitration players whose salaries aren't public, we assigned the league-minimum salary of $700,000.

Notes: Below each division's roster are a few notes explaining the logic behind certain picks, notable omissions and other useful tidbits.

The full roster and payroll breakdown for each superteam can be found here.

Let's get started.