Masters Odds 2022 Tips for Golf-Betting Novices and Best Picks in the Field
It's been difficult to predict the winner of the Masters Tournament in recent years. The field is typically strong and balanced, and there are also always golfers who head into the event as front-runners based on recent showings. And that's again the case in 2022.
There's no overwhelming favorite for this year's Masters, which is set to begin Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. That's reflected in the betting lines, with oddsmakers grouping several players close together as the most likely to win.
Will one of the top golfers in the world, such as Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler or Justin Thomas, emerge victorious? Could Tiger Woods win a sixth Masters title in his return to competition? Maybe a sleeper will come out of nowhere to capture the green jacket.
Here are some betting tips and picks for those looking to wager on the 2022 Masters before the tournament gets underway, with all odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best Bet to Win: Justin Thomas (+1200)
If you're looking to invest your money in a golfer with a strong chance to win, consider betting on Justin Thomas. Although the 28-year-old has never won the Masters, there are reasons to think he has his best chance of doing so in 2022.
First, Thomas has been playing well of late, so he has momentum. He's finished in the top eight at six of his past eight tournaments, which includes a third-place showing at March's Valspar Championship.
Also, he will be paired up with caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay, who came out of retirement to work with Thomas. Mackay won three Masters titles with Phil Mickelson, and he will be looking to enjoy more success with Thomas at this year's tournament.
Since winning his first career major title at the 2017 PGA Championship, Thomas hasn't been able to win a second. But he's never played bad at Augusta National and has had flashes of success there, such as his fourth-placed Masters finish in 2020. Don't be surprised if this is the year he finishes on top to end his major drought.
Safe Bet: Dustin Johnson to Finish in Top 10 (+170)
Dustin Johnson missed the cut at the 2021 Masters Tournament, but that was a rare off showing for him at Augusta National. Before that, he had finished in the top 10 in each of his previous four Masters appearances, most notably winning in 2020, when he was dominant and ended up 20 strokes under par.
There's a good chance that Johnson will get back on track at this year's Masters considering how well he fared at the event from 2015 to 2020. The 37-year-old may not win his second green jacket, but he could at least end up back in the top 10, making this a safe Masters bet to make.
Johnson hasn't played a ton in 2022, but he finished tied-ninth at the Players Championship in March. And he's been capable of taking his game to another level at the biggest events, so it won't be surprising if he does that again at the Masters.
After his disappointing 2021 showing, it's highly unlikely that Johnson struggles at the Masters for a second time in a row. Count on him to be in the top 10 and potentially contend for the win.
Sleeper Pick: Corey Conners (+5500)
Want to make a small bet on a sleeper and potentially receive a big payout? You should be considering picking Corey Conners, who has long odds to win the 2022 Masters despite the success he's had at Augusta National in recent years.
Conners tied for 10th at the Masters in 2020 and then tied for eighth last year. Those are the only times that he's finished in the top 10 in his 12 career appearances at major tournaments, so it's clear that the 30-year-old has figured out how to play well in Augusta.
Whether or not Conners can have another strong showing at the Masters will likely come down to his putting. If he plays well in the short game, then it should lead to some impressive scores throughout the tournament.
Is Conners likely to win the Masters? No. But a third straight top-10 finish isn't out of the question. Because of that, it may be worth making a small bet or two on him, as he has the potential to perform well throughout the weekend.
