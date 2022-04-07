Ranking the 10 Biggest NFL Draft Steals of the Past Decade

0 of 11

The best part of the NFL draft is the immediate excitement that engulfs each fanbase as it dreams of what the future may bring. That said, the impact of finding a true draft steal feels even greater than that initial buzz.

Over the past decade, Super Bowl runs and some of the best moments in NFL history have been provided by players who could be described as steals in the draft.

Expectations are always high for first- and second-round picks. These players had major exposure in college, and they were scrutinized for months—if not years—prior to the draft. Players taken in the third round and later generally carry much lower expectations as they embark on their professional careers.

With the 2022 NFL draft less than a month away, we're looking back on the past decade to find the 10 biggest draft steals. Players taken in the first two rounds are excluded from this list, since it's harder to qualify them as steals. As impressive as it is for former second rounders like Bobby Wagner and Lavonte David to emerge as Hall of Fame candidates, the players we've identified took unlikelier paths to success.

These steals have made a major mark on the NFL through elite production and timely, jaw-dropping plays. We'll dig into each of the top-10 draft steals, and even have an honorable mention for those just on the outside of the list. The combination of longevity, peak performance, original draft position and overall impact on the league play into where each star lands.

Above-average quarterbacks found outside of the first round have the advantage, but All-Pro nods and Super Bowl MVP winners aren't far behind. We'll also factor in positional importance and how each individual changed how their team operated thanks to their emergence. Each player is listed with the team that originally drafted them, not their current team if they've found a new home.