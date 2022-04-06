Bleacher Report's Way-Too-Early 2022-23 College Basketball Top 25

4 of 5

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

10. Arizona Wildcats

If anyone from the trio of Bennedict Mathurin, Christian Koloko and Dalen Terry return next season—Mathurin looks like the only lock to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft—the Wildcats have a chance to climb even higher in these rankings. As it stands, they'll welcome back Azuolas Tubelis (13.9 PPG), Kerr Kriisa (9.7 PPG, 4.7 APG), Pelle Larsson (7.2 PPG) and Oumar Ballo (6.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG) who are all capable of taking another step forward.

9. Creighton Bluejays

The Bluejays return four starters from a team that won 23 games and gave eventual champion Kansas a scare in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Arthur Kaluma (10.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG), Ryan Nembhard (11.3 PPG, 4.4 APG) and Trey Alexander (7.4 PPG, 3.7 RPG) all impressed as freshman, while big man Ryan Kalkbrenner (13.1 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.6 BPG) will be back healthy after a knee injury sidelined him for the Kansas game.

8. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Star forward Drew Timme is projected to go No. 58 overall in Wasserman's mock draft. He doesn't have a jumper and he's a below-average athlete, so there's not much he can do to improve his draft stock, but returning for another year is still very much on the table. Regardless, it will be up to 2021 5-star recruits Nolan Hickman (5.1 PPG) and Hunter Sallis (4.3 PPG) to step up after both averaged fewer than 20 minutes per game as freshmen. If Timme leaves, expect Mark Few to have his pick of the transfer portal bigs.

7. North Carolina Tar Heels

Armando Bacot, Caleb Love and R.J. Davis are all absent from Wasserman's mock draft, which was published before the start of the Final Four. If all three return, the Tar Heels are going to be a serious threat to return to the national title game, but that's a big if given the exposure those three received during March Madness. Throw in top recruits Seth Trimble (4-star, No. 32 overall) and Jalen Washington (4-star, No. 41 overall) and the upside here is huge, but this is one of the more fluid rankings on the list.

6. Duke Blue Devils

With Paolo Banchero, A.J. Griffin, Mark Williams, Wendell Moore and Trevor Keels all expected to bolt for the NBA draft, the only returning rotation piece for Duke will be Jeremy Roach (8.6 PPG). Luckily, new head coach Jon Scheyer will welcome aboard the nation's top recruiting class, led by Dereck Lively II (5-star, No. 1 overall), Kyle Filipowski (5-star, No. 3 overall), Dariq Whitehead (5-star, No. 5 overall) and Mark Mitchell (5-star, No. 13 overall). How quickly will they jell?