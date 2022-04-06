Ranking the 5 Most Likely NFL Players to Be Dealt During 2022 Draft

0 of 5

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The frenzy of trades that opened the new league year has calmed down over the last few weeks.

The offseason is likely to remain relatively quiet until the 2022 NFL draft, an event during which a slew of players and picks are expected to change hands.

Some teams will be desperate to move up to select the top prospects on their big board, often giving up proven players to facilitate this.

Others will try to offload contracts to clear cap room, swinging trades for draft capital to clear their books.

Certain players seem more likely to be moved than others according to their current status with their respective teams, as well as the amount of media chatter and rumors swirling around them.

With that in mind, here are five players most likely to be dealt during the upcoming draft.