Ranking All 30 MLB Pitching Staffs Ahead of Opening Day 2022

Matt York/Associated Press

20. Chicago Cubs

Aside from adding Marcus Stroman, Drew Smyly and Wade Miley to the starting rotation, the Cubs also completely overhauled their bullpen. Veterans David Robertson and Mychal Givens will join Rowan Wick in the late innings, while Jesse Chavez, Chris Martin and Daniel Norris will help bridge the gap in the middle innings. This is a group that could easily exceed expectations if things click.

19. Cincinnati Reds

After blowing up their lineup, it was surprising to see the Reds hold onto Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle, but those two should be a solid duo at the top of the rotation once Castillo returns from a sore shoulder. With that said, the performance of young starters Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Vladimir Gutierrez and Reiver Sanmartin will ultimately determine how good this staff can be.

18. Boston Red Sox

What can the Red Sox reasonably expect to get out of Chris Sale this year as he opens the season on the 60-day injured list? Luckily, they are better equipped to be without their ace than they were a year ago, thanks in part to the upside that Nick Pivetta and Tanner Houck have shown. The bigger question might actually be the bullpen, which once again lacks a proven closer. If Matt Barnes can return to form, the entire relief corps will fall into place.

17. Los Angeles Angels

There's quality depth in the Angels rotation for the first time in years thanks to the emergence of Patrick Sandoval and Jose Suarez last year, along with the offseason additions of Noah Syndergaard and Michael Lorenzen. If Shohei Ohtani can stay healthy and former top prospects Reid Detmers and Griffin Canning can make an impact, the rotation could be a legit strength, while the bullpen also improved with the additions of Ryan Tepera, Aaron Loup and Archie Bradley.

16. St. Louis Cardinals

Don't sleep on Drew VerHagen (Japanese League) and Aaron Brooks (KBO) as potential impact additions to the Cardinals staff after they put together successful international runs. The back of the bullpen should be a strength once again, Miles Mikolas and Dakota Hudson are back healthy, and top prospect Matthew Liberatore should be a factor at some point in 2022.