Ranking All 30 MLB Lineups Ahead of Opening Day 2022

20. Detroit Tigers

With shortstop Javier Baez signed to a six-year, $140 million contract and elite prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene expected to be among the AL Rookie of the Year front-runners, the Tigers are an offense on the rise. Patience will be the key, though, as there are still plenty of holes in the lineup.

19. Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers ranked 12th in runs scored and 20th in OPS last year, and their postseason hopes were quickly dashed when they were shut out twice by the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. They responded by signing Andrew McCutchen to serve as the primary DH and acquiring Hunter Renfroe to replace Avisail Garcia in right field. Did they do enough?

18. Washington Nationals

With Cesar Hernandez, Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell penciled into the first four spots in the batting order, the Nationals are going to score runs. It's the rest of their lineup that keeps them from climbing any higher in these rankings. Keibert Ruiz and Lane Thomas are both major X-factors for their offense.

16. San Francisco Giants

The Giants do a great job mixing and matching while platooning at several positions, and guys like Darin Ruf, LaMonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores don't always get the credit they deserve. At the same time, Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt are both coming off career years that could be tough to duplicate, while Buster Posey has been replaced by rookie Joey Bart.

15. San Diego Padres

With Fernando Tatis Jr. sidelined following wrist surgery and Luke Voit the only notable addition to the starting lineup, this might actually be a worse San Diego offense than the one that ranked 14th in runs scored last year. A smooth return to health from Tatis and the impending arrival of CJ Abrams will help, but this is still a middle-of-the-pack group.