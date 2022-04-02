White Sox's Garrett Crochet Out for Season, Will Undergo Tommy John Surgery

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

One day after trading Craig Kimbrel, the Chicago White Sox will be without Garrett Crochet all season because of an elbow injury.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Crochet will undergo Tommy John surgery.

The White Sox announced Friday that they sent Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for AJ Pollock.

The team knew prior to making the deal that Crochet's status for the 2022 season was very much in doubt. General manager Rick Hahn told reporters the big lefty was "very likely" going to require Tommy John surgery after the MRI results came back with bad news.

Crochet is the rare player who went right from the draft to the big leagues without playing in a minor league game. He was selected No. 11 overall in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft.

The White Sox promoted Crochet to their 26-man roster in September. He appeared in six games as a rookie, including the postseason, finishing with 10 strikeouts and three hits allowed with a 0.00 ERA in 6.2 innings.

There have only been 23 players in MLB history who went straight from the draft to the big leagues with no stops in the minors along the way. Mike Leake was the last player to do so when he made the Cincinnati Reds' Opening Day roster in 2010 after being selected No. 8 overall in the 2009 draft.

In his first full MLB season in 2021, Crochet had a 2.82 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 65 strikeouts over 54.1 innings in 54 appearances. The 22-year-old has been dominant against left-handed hitters, holding them to a .484 OPS in his career.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Liam Hendriks, who led the American League with 38 saves last season, will remain in the closer's role.

The White Sox added depth to their bullpen during the offseason. Joe Kelly and Vince Velasquez signed with the team last month. Kendall Graveman signed a three-year deal before the lockout began.

Losing Crochet leaves Aaron Bummer as the only left-handed setup man in the bullpen for manager Tony La Russa. Bummer had a 3.51 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 56.1 innings last season. Rookie Bennett Sousa could also slot in as a lefty middle reliever when the season begins.