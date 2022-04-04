Raiders' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets to Benefit Derek Carr

0 of 3

AJ Mast/Associated Press

After trading for wide receiver Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders appear committed to quarterback Derek Carr for the foreseeable future. Adams and Carr were teammates at Fresno State, and their reunion should help Carr tremendously.

There was a slim chance that Las Vegas might have entertained a Carr trade this offseason, but according to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, the window has closed.

"I think that ship has sailed. I will say that if the Colts had a first-round pick, things might have gotten interesting," Tafur wrote.

Carr is an above-average starter and a three-time Pro Bowler, but he hasn't made an appearance in the all-star exhibition since the 2017 season. If the Raiders want him to get back to being among the league's best, they might consider surrounding him with even more talent in the 2022 draft.

Because of the Adams trade, however, Las Vegas doesn't have picks in the first or second round. The Raiders can still find Carr some help, though, and here, we'll examine three realistic targets who should be available in Round 3 or later.