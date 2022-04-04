Raiders' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets to Benefit Derek Carr

Raiders' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets to Benefit Derek CarrApril 4, 2022
After trading for wide receiver Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders appear committed to quarterback Derek Carr for the foreseeable future. Adams and Carr were teammates at Fresno State, and their reunion should help Carr tremendously.
There was a slim chance that Las Vegas might have entertained a Carr trade this offseason, but according to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, the window has closed.
"I think that ship has sailed. I will say that if the Colts had a first-round pick, things might have gotten interesting," Tafur wrote.
Carr is an above-average starter and a three-time Pro Bowler, but he hasn't made an appearance in the all-star exhibition since the 2017 season. If the Raiders want him to get back to being among the league's best, they might consider surrounding him with even more talent in the 2022 draft.
Because of the Adams trade, however, Las Vegas doesn't have picks in the first or second round. The Raiders can still find Carr some help, though, and here, we'll examine three realistic targets who should be available in Round 3 or later.
Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
Las Vegas would be wise to address its offensive line early on draft weekend. The unit allowed 40 sacks in 2021, and Carr was pressured 146 times. In addition, the Raiders ranked just 27th in rushing yards per attempt.
Ohio State tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere would be a terrific third-round target for the Raiders. He's on the raw side but has starting experience at both tackle positions and a lot of physical upside.
"Petit-Frere has a lean, high-cut build with good length. He has twitchy and sudden initial movement out of his stance, with quick feet that serve him well on the backside of zone runs and firing out of his stance in pass protection," Brandon Thorn of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
Petit-Frere doesn't project as a rookie starter, but the Raiders will struggle to find one given their current draft capital. The 92-ranked prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board, Petit-Frere is a realistic target who could help bolster the depth in front of Carr.
Luke Fortner, IOL, Kentucky
Part of the issues with the Raiders' line in 2021 was the disappointing play of first-round pick Alex Leatherwood. He moved inside to guard and still struggled in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, Leatherwood was responsible for 14 penalties and eight sacks allowed.
Las Vegas could try kicking Leatherwood back to tackle while drafting an interior replacement on Day 2. Kentucky's Luke Fortner could be that replacement.
While finding an early starter at tackle will be difficult, guards aren't quite as valued on draft day. Fortner, a three-year starter, has the tools and the technique needed to contribute early.
"Fortner is smooth and quick coming out of his stance with good pad level, hand and hat placement to work across and hook shaded defenders on outside-zone runs," Thorn wrote. "He excels fitting and working combo blocks with each guard, knowing when to overtake and release based on how the 'backer reacts."
At the absolute worst, drafting Fortner would give Las Vegas options along the interior.
Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State
The Raiders have a good group of pass-catchers in Adams, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow, Demarcus Robinson and tight end Darren Waller. However, it wouldn't hurt to add depth to the receiving corps as insurance and for the future.
Nicholls State receiver Dai'Jean Dixon could serve as a big-bodied perimeter possession receiver and red-zone threat in the Raiders' offense. The 6'2", 205-pound pass-catcher doesn't possess world-class speed, but he can win at the point of attack and play multiple positions in the offense.
"Dixon is a big-bodied receiver who aligned both inside and outside in college," Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He has good hands with long arms that allow him to maximize his catching range."
Adding Dixon would give Carr another underneath target who can take advantage of the double coverage Adams is likely to draw. It would be a bit of a luxury pick but not an expensive one. The 134ht-ranked prospect on the B/R board, Dixon can likely be had on Day 3.
