2022 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Post-NCAA Final Four Predictions

On Monday night, either Kansas or North Carolina will be crowned as the national champions of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. From there, the players on the rosters of the Jayhawks and Tar Heels will go in different directions. And for some, their paths will take them to the NBA.

With the college basketball season about to be over, some of the biggest names at the level will begin preparing for the 2022 NBA draft, which is set for June 23. Some have already done so, considering only Kansas and North Carolina are still playing at this point in March Madness.

There's no clear-cut No. 1 prospect in the 2022 draft class, unlike some recent years. It was never a surprise that Zion Williamson (2019) and Cade Cunningham (2021) were going to be No. 1 overall picks. This year, there may be several players in consideration.

Now that the NCAA tournament is nearly over, here's a mock for how the first round of the 2022 NBA draft could potentially unfold. (Note: The order shown is based on reverse order of records, per Tankathon, but that could change significantly during the remainder of the 2021-22 season, based on results and the draft lottery.)