2022 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Post-NCAA Final Four PredictionsApril 4, 2022
2022 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Post-NCAA Final Four Predictions
On Monday night, either Kansas or North Carolina will be crowned as the national champions of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. From there, the players on the rosters of the Jayhawks and Tar Heels will go in different directions. And for some, their paths will take them to the NBA.
With the college basketball season about to be over, some of the biggest names at the level will begin preparing for the 2022 NBA draft, which is set for June 23. Some have already done so, considering only Kansas and North Carolina are still playing at this point in March Madness.
There's no clear-cut No. 1 prospect in the 2022 draft class, unlike some recent years. It was never a surprise that Zion Williamson (2019) and Cade Cunningham (2021) were going to be No. 1 overall picks. This year, there may be several players in consideration.
Now that the NCAA tournament is nearly over, here's a mock for how the first round of the 2022 NBA draft could potentially unfold. (Note: The order shown is based on reverse order of records, per Tankathon, but that could change significantly during the remainder of the 2021-22 season, based on results and the draft lottery.)
1st-Round Mock Draft
1. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith, F, Auburn
2. Houston Rockets: Chet Holmgren, C, Gonzaga
3. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero, F, Duke
4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue
5. Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray, F, Iowa
6. Portland Trail Blazers: AJ Griffin, F, Duke
7. Sacramento Kings: Bennedict Mathurin, G/F, Arizona
8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers): Jalen Duren, C, Memphis
9. San Antonio Spurs: Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky
10. Washington Wizards: Jeremy Sochan, F/C, Baylor
11. Portland Trail Blazers (via New Orleans Pelicans): TyTy Washington, G, Kentucky
12. New York Knicks: Mark Williams, C, Duke
13. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets): Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin
14. Charlotte Hornets: EJ Liddell, F, Ohio State
15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tari Eason, F, LSU
16. Atlanta Hawks: Ochai Agbaji, G, Kansas
17. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland Cavaliers): MarJon Beauchamp, F, G League Ignite
18. Minnesota Timberwolves: Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennessee
19. Chicago Bulls: Dyson Daniels, G, G League Ignite
20. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors): Kendall Brown, F, Baylor
21. Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah Jazz): Malaki Branham, G, Ohio State
22. Denver Nuggets: Wendell Moore Jr., G/F, Duke
23. Milwaukee Bucks: Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame
24. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Nikola Jovic, F, Mega Bemax
25. Dallas Mavericks: Christian Braun, F, Kansas
26. San Antonio Spurs (via Boston Celtics): Walker Kessler, C, Auburn
27. Golden State Warriors: Bryce McGowens, G/F, Nebraska
28. Miami Heat: Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, Milwaukee
29. Memphis Grizzlies: Christian Koloko, C, Arizona
30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Phoenix Suns): Jean Montero, G, Overtime Elite
Jabari Smith, F, Auburn
There are several players who could go No. 1 overall, but there's a good chance that Smith could be the first player off the board. If he's not, then the 6-foot-10 forward won't be available long, because he has a lot of talent and the potential to keep getting better.
Currently, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie has Smith being the first player drafted, as he noted that the former Auburn standout "checks the most boxes for teams right now and has the fewest holes in his game."
"There are few better 6-foot-10 shooters to have entered the NBA over the last decade," Vecenie recently wrote. "His percentages going back to high school are terrific, his marks at Auburn are great, and his mechanics are pristine."
Smith's lone season with the Tigers was impressive, as he averaged 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in 34 games. He'll likely continue to improve once he reaches the NBA, as he could develop into one of the top forwards in the league in the years to come.
Chet Holmgren, C, Gonzaga
Gonzaga would have had a talented team during the 2021-22 season just with its returning players, and then it added Holmgren to the mix. As a freshman, the 7-foot center became a key part of the Bulldogs' continued success, as he also further boosted his stock for the NBA draft in the process.
Holmgren averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds in 32 games this past season, while shooting 60.7 percent from the field. It's possible he could go anywhere in the top three in the draft, but it's unlikely he'll still be on the board after that point.
Once Holmgren is in the NBA, there's even a chance that his game could evolve from what fans saw during his brief time in college.
"It's likely we'll see Holmgren in a different role in the NBA, without a traditional back-to-the-basket big man clogging up the paint on every drive, allowing Holmgren to utilize his ballhandling, passing and fluidity as a shot-creator more frequently," ESPN's Jonathan Givony recently wrote.
Givony has Holmgren going No. 1 overall in his recent mock. If the team that ends up with the top selection feels the same way, then the former Gonzaga standout could hear his name called first on draft night.
Paolo Banchero, F, Duke
Unlike Smith and Holmgren, Banchero's freshman season lasted until the Final Four. The 6-foot-10 forward helped power Duke to the final weekend of the NCAA tournament, but he and the Blue Devils were eliminated by North Carolina on Saturday night.
While Duke enters a new era following the retirement of longtime coach Mike Krzyzewski, Banchero will be heading to the NBA for the next phase of his career. In his lone season with the Blue Devils, he averaged 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in 39 games, while shooting 47.8 percent from the field.
"I think he’s a pretty easy bet to be a highly effective NBA player, with All-Star upside if everything comes together for him as a mismatch nightmare," Vecenie wrote.
Banchero also had a strong finish to his brief college career. He had 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in Duke's Final Four loss to North Carolina, showing the type of performance he's capable of. And with that, he also solidified his spot as a top draft prospect.