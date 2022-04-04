Bears' Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Heading into the 2022 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears don't have any first-round picks. Instead, they aren't scheduled to be on the clock until the second round at the No. 39 overall selection, the first of the team's six picks.

That doesn't mean Chicago won't end up selecting a player in the first round or that it may not end up with more selections than it has. There's always the potential for trades throughout the draft, so the Bears could be moving up or down multiple times between April 28-30.

Chicago has already added one 2022 draft pick since the offseason began, as it dealt edge-rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a second-round selection. Could more trades soon be coming for the Bears in their first offseason with Ryan Poles at general manager?

Here's a look at several deals Chicago could explore during the draft to help improve its roster.