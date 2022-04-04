Chiefs' Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

By dealing Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs acquired a plethora of draft capital. But they also lost their No. 1 wide receiver, and there doesn't appear to be anybody on their roster who is capable of taking over that role.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman are at the top of Kansas City's depth chart. Those guys have plenty of potential, but none of them will likely put up numbers anywhere close to Hill's production.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that ESPN's Dianna Russini reported recently that the Chiefs are exploring the trade market for a top wide receiver. Kansas City has 12 picks in the 2022 NFL draft—including two in the first round, two in the second round and two in the third round—so it's possible that it could work out a deal with another team.

Perhaps the Chiefs will make a big splash on the opening night of the draft on April 28. Here's a look at several trades Kansas City could explore to help it fill the void left by Hill's departure.