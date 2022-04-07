1 MLB Team from Each Division That Will Be Better Than You Think in 2022

4 of 6

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

DraftKings Win Total: 86.5

If they can get their third base and center field situations figured out, the Philadelphia Phillies have the potential to be frighteningly good this year.

With both Andrew McCutchen and utility man Brad Miller on their way out the door, the Phillies picked up two huge bats in free agency: Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber. Both slugging outfielders had career years (or at least a career June, in Schwarber's case) in 2021, but we'll see if they can maintain that level of dominance.

Even if the newbies are both only 75 percent as effective as they were last year, where is the weak point in the top seven spots in this batting order? Going through Schwarber, Castellanos, Bryce Harper, JT Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura and Didi Gregorius will be a meat grinder for opposing pitchers.

The last two spots in the order is where this over mark could get dicey.

It's still anyone's guess as to whether Alec Bohm, Johan Camargo or Bryson Stott is Philadelphia's preferred option at third base. The same goes for Odubel Herrera, Adam Haseley and Matt Vierling in center. But if the young guys (Stott and Vierling) are able to hold down the fort, look out.

As far as pitching is concerned, the starting rotation should be stout—maybe top five in the majors. Both Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola have ace material up top, and Ranger Suarez was fantastic regardless of whether he was starting or closing games in 2021. And it's pretty hard to argue with Kyle Gibson and Zach Eflin at the back of the rotation.

And with any luck, the relief pitching will not be terrible for a change.

Per FanGraphs, only the Rockies and the Nationals have had worse bullpens than the Phillies since the start of 2019. But they brought in Corey Knebel from the Dodgers to presumably serve as the closer, as well as both Brad Hand and Jeurys Familia to help bridge the gap from that starting rotation to the new closer.

The Phils have been hovering around .500 for the past four years, and they finished 82-80 in 2021. Maybe they'll be mediocre again, but it seems much more likely that they'll be battling the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves for the NL East crown than jostling with the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals for positioning in the basement of the division.