MLB the Show 22: New Features, Updates to Top Modes and Latest Trailers

Road to the Show is usually the first thing that comes to mind when discussing a new The Show game.

The create-a-ballplayer mode set the tone for most similar sports games in the industry and will likely again do so in this year's version. The in-depth locker room experience and conversations from last year get new additions in 22 and the developers have opened things up for players, allowing them to make more than one character as they pursue making the jump from the minors to the big leagues.

Diamond Dynasty is the other, as the card-based game gets some serious work in the form of digestible content. Mini-Seasons are exactly what they sound like—players get to partake in 28-game seasons against the computer before the playoffs. Besides the much-needed love in the form of time investment, daily and weekly challenges, there are already droves of different themed packs and time-limited rewards in modes like the Battle Royale.

Then there's online co-op, a new addition permitting two-on-two or three-on-three gameplay. It loops in both the Play Now and Diamond Dynasty modes, meaning players can use real-life rosters or test their card collections. Players interestingly swap positional responsibilities every inning (pitcher and catcher or the rest of the defense).

While other game modes like franchise return with minor notes here and there, those are the big three that make up the bulk of the changes and are likely where most players will spend their time once the game launches on Tuesday.