MLB the Show 22: Shohei Ohtani's Cover, Latest Trailers and Soundtrack

0 of 3

Matt York/Associated Press

To keep its standing as the best baseball video game on the market and one of the best outright sports series out there, MLB the Show 22 will have to boast upgrades across the board.

Those upgrades will have to come in the face of further expansion, too. A year removed from appearing on next-generation consoles and Microsoft platforms for the first time, the series from developer San Diego Studio will make its debut on the Nintendo Switch, too.

While juggling those feats, MLB the Show 22 promises upgrades to gameplay, notable headway in the presentation department and additions to a variety of game modes, including the introduction of co-op.

Here's a look at release details and some key components of Tuesday's release to know.