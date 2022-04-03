MLB the Show 22: Shohei Ohtani's Cover, Latest Trailers and SoundtrackApril 3, 2022
MLB the Show 22: Shohei Ohtani's Cover, Latest Trailers and Soundtrack
To keep its standing as the best baseball video game on the market and one of the best outright sports series out there, MLB the Show 22 will have to boast upgrades across the board.
Those upgrades will have to come in the face of further expansion, too. A year removed from appearing on next-generation consoles and Microsoft platforms for the first time, the series from developer San Diego Studio will make its debut on the Nintendo Switch, too.
While juggling those feats, MLB the Show 22 promises upgrades to gameplay, notable headway in the presentation department and additions to a variety of game modes, including the introduction of co-op.
Here's a look at release details and some key components of Tuesday's release to know.
Release Details
Developer: San Diego Studio
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release Date: Tuesday, April 5
Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch
Soundtrack Info
A year ago, MLB The Show 21 stood tall as boasting one of the best annual spots games soundtracks out there thanks to some major standouts from the likes of AC/DC and the Foo Fighters.
A budding long-running tradition, MLB the Show 22 manages to keep pace with a noteworthy set list, too.
Tunes from Tom Morello (Human), Eddie Vedder (Invincible) and Robert Finley (Make Me Feel Alright) are standouts to what appears to be a robust, best-of-all genres offering again.
And of course, for those who don't vibe with the playlist or will wear it out quickly after a heavy time investment, various options on consoles let players divvy up their own playlists, too.
Trailers
While some annual sports titles like to keep a tight lid on upcoming features and updates, The Show doesn't shy away from rolling the curtain back—and then providing the zoom.
Take, for example, the developer deep dive above, which features a big discussion on the big changes to the beloved Road to the Show game mode, highlighted by the fact players can now create more than one character.
Sony San Diego also put out a trailer documenting the big shakeup to the broadcast booth with new announcers. There's also a 30-minute deep dive on the long-requested arrival of co-op, which will let players engage in two-on-two or even three-on-three games. A legends reveal and a lengthy developer commentary on the card-based Diamond Dynasty are also good ways for would-be players to pass the time before Tuesday's release.