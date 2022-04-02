8 Young MLB Players Trending Toward Becoming All-Stars in 2022

0 of 8

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

One of the more exciting elements of each season is seeing which players emerge as superstars around the league.

We are focusing on who could be some of the players to go from good to great, though a few are already there but just haven't been named All-Stars.

Only one of these eight players is older than 25. All of them have either shown signs in the majors pointing toward stardom or are a top pick entering this season with lofty expectations.

Let's do this alphabetically.