Mexico World Cup Draw 2022: Fixtures, Matchups and Players to Watch in Qatar

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

Mexico will face two of the best individual talents in men's soccer during the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

El Tri were drawn alongside Lionel Messi's Argentina, Poland and Robert Lewandowski and Saudi Arabia in Group C.

Mexico opens its time in Qatar with a showdown against Poland in one of the three groups that only contains one European participant.

Argentina is the second foe for Gerardo "Tata" Martino's team. Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Co. should be favored to win Group C.

Mexico's easiest group-stage match comes in the finale of group play against Saudi Arabia, who is 49th in the FIFA World Rankings.

The two-time World Cup quarterfinalist needs to rely on the experience in its squad to deal with the two challenges before playing a game it will be favored to win.

Mexico World Cup Fixtures

November 22: Mexico vs. Poland

November 26: Mexico vs. Argentina

November 30: Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia

Players to Watch

Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez could earn his 100th cap for Mexico during the World Cup group stage.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward sits at 95 appearances for El Tri and he will likely appear in some friendlies building up to Qatar.

Jimenez bagged his 29th and 30th international goals in the final two windows of Concacaf World Cup qualifying.

The 30-year-old forward is six goals away from his third double-digit goal season in the Premier League. His time on the field last season was cut short by a head injury.

Jimenez will be one of the most experienced players in the Mexico squad. El Tri could have as many as five centurions in the squad at the tournament.

The Wolves striker will be tasked with being one of Mexico's top chance creators, and if he strikes a nice run of form in Qatar, El Tri could advance far.

Hector Herrera

Hector Herrera enters the stretch run up to the World Cup in a unique situation.

Herrera is scheduled to move from Atletico Madrid to Houston Dynamo in Major League Soccer at the end of the La Liga campaign.

The 31-year-old contract with Houston begins on July 1. He will be tasked with staying in form ahead of the World Cup while acclimating to a new team.

Herrera will have the benefit of receiving a few extra weeks off ahead of the World Cup due to the early end of the MLS season.

That could play into his favor since he faces a short turn-around from the end of the La Liga campaign to the start of his time in MLS.

Herrera is one of the most experienced pieces in the Mexico squad. He played in the last two World Cups and he was a key part of the squad that reached the most-recent Concacaf Gold Cup final last July.

Mexico will work in a handful of younger players for November, but Herrera and Jimenez are crucial to the team's spine and the overall success in Qatar because of their skill and experience.