MLB Fantasy Baseball 2022: Top 100 Big Board, Positional Rankings, Top Sleepers

MLB Fantasy Baseball 2022: Top 100 Big Board, Positional Rankings, Top SleepersApril 3, 2022
It's fantasy baseball draft season once again, with spring training wrapping up and Opening Day right around the corner.
Before we dive into this year's fantasy rankings, a bit of clarification is needed.
First, everything is based on 10- or 12-team mixed leagues with standard five-by-five rotisserie scoring for hitters (batting average, runs, home runs, RBI, stolen bases) and pitchers (wins, ERA, WHIP, strikeouts, saves).
Second, lineup construction assumes 22 active roster positions, consisting of one each for catcher, first base, second base, third base, shortstop, corner infield, middle infield and utility, along with five outfielders and nine pitchers.
Finally, to be eligible at a particular position, players must have accrued at least 10 games there in 2021 or be projected to play there regularly in 2022.
With that established, it's on to the Big Board, followed by our positional rankings and, finally, five deep sleepers.
Top 100 Overall
Before we dive into our positional rankings, here are the top 100 overall fantasy baseball players for the 2020 season:
1. Trea Turner, 2B/SS, LAD
2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, TOR
3. Juan Soto, OF, WAS
4. Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
5. Shohei Ohtani, DH/SP, LAA
6. Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
7. Mike Trout, OF, LAA
8. Bryce Harper, OF, PHI
9. Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY
10. Mookie Betts, OF, LAD
11. Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL
12. Walker Buehler, SP, LAD
13. Luis Robert, OF, CWS
14. Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, ATL
15. Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU
16. Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
17. Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD
18. Max Scherzer, SP, NYM
19. Marcus Semien, 2B/SS, TEX
20. Manny Machado, 3B, SD
21. Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
22. Matt Olson, 1B, ATL
23. Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI
24. Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL
25. Starling Marte, OF, NYM
26. Julio Urias, SP, LAD
27. Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
28. Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF, KC
29. Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU
30. Salvador Perez, C, KC
31. Lucas Giolito, SP, CWS
32. Shane Bieber, SP, CLE
33. Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL
34. Josh Hader, RP, MIL
35. Fernando Tatis Jr., SS/OF, SD
36. Teoscar Hernandez, OF, TOR
37. Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
38. Robbie Ray, SP, SEA
39. Austin Riley, 1B/3B, ATL
40. Trevor Story, 2B/SS, BOS
41. Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA
42. Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
43. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
44. Wander Franco, SS, TB
45. Liam Hendriks, RP, CWS
46. Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
47. Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL
48. Corey Seager, SS, TEX
49. George Springer, OF, TOR
50. Max Fried, SP, ATL
51. Freddy Peralta, SP, MIL
52. Tim Anderson, SS, CWS
53. Nick Castellanos, OF, PHI
54. Kris Bryant, 1B/3B/OF, COL
55. Lance Lynn, SP, CWS
56. Jose Abreu, 1B, CWS
57. Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
58. Byron Buxton, OF, MIN
59. Frankie Montas, SP, OAK
60. Joe Musgrove, SP, SD
61. Tyler O'Neill, OF, STL
62. Brandon Lowe, 2B/OF, TB
63. Will Smith, C, LAD
64. Kevin Gausman, SP, TOR
65. Logan Webb, SP, SF
66. Randy Arozarena, OF, TB
67. Ketel Marte, 2B/OF, ARI
68. Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM
69. J.T. Realmuto, C/1B, PHI
70. Jose Berrios, SP, TOR
71. Charlie Morton, SP, ATL
72. Javier Baez, 2B/SS, DET
73. Raisel Iglesias, RP, LAA
74. Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE
75. Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU
76. Max Muncy, 1B/2B, LAD
77. Carlos Correa, SS, MIN
78. Jorge Polanco, 2B/SS, MIN
79. Trevor Rogers, SP, MIA
80. Yu Darvish, SP, SD
81. Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
82. Dylan Cease, SP, CWS
83. Tyler Mahle, SP, CIN
84. Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM
85. Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY
86. Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT
87. Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA
88. Carlos Rodon, SP, SF
89. Jesse Winker, OF, SEA
90. Giancarlo Stanton, OF, NYY
91. Jonathan India, 2B, CIN
92. Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
93. Yasmani Grandal, C, CWS
94. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B/SS, MIA
95. Adalberto Mondesi, SS/3B, KC
96. Jordan Romano, RP, TOR
97. Jake Cronenworth, 1B/2B/SS, SD
98. Craig Kimbrel, RP, LAD
99. Kenley Jansen, RP, ATL
100. Luis Castillo, SP, CIN
Catchers
Top 20 Catchers
1. Salvador Perez, KC
2. Will Smith, LAD
3. J.T. Realmuto, PHI
4. Yasmani Grandal, CWS
5. Willson Contreras, CHC
6. Mitch Garver, TEX
7. Daulton Varsho, ARI
8. Tyler Stephenson, CIN
9. Keibert Ruiz, WAS
10. Mike Zunino, TB
11. Gary Sanchez, MIN
12. Joey Bart, SF
13. Elias Diaz, COL
14. Travis d'Arnaud, ATL
15. Adley Rutschman, BAL
16. Alejandro Kirk, TOR
17. Max Stassi, LAA
18. Christian Vazquez, BOS
19. Sean Murphy, OAK
20. Carson Kelly, ARI
Overvalued: Christian Vazquez, BOS (ADP: 226)—Vazquez is the 12th catcher being drafted based on ADP, behind only the top nine guys on our list, Gary Sanchez and Adley Rutschman. He hit .258 with six home runs and 49 RBI last year, and his 2019 season is fast becoming a distant memory.
Undervalued: Max Stassi, LAA (ADP: 318)—With a shiny new three-year, $17.5 million extension, Stassi is now the unquestioned guy behind the plate for the Angels. He hit .241 with 13 home runs and 35 RBI in 319 plate appearances last year, and he could easily be a top-12 player at the position in 2022.
First Basemen
Top 25 First Basemen
1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
2. Freddie Freeman, LAD
3. Matt Olson, ATL
4. Austin Riley, ATL
5. Paul Goldschmidt, STL
6. Pete Alonso, NYM
7. Kris Bryant, COL
8. Jose Abreu, CWS
9. J.T. Realmuto, PHI
10. Max Muncy, LAD
11. Jake Cronenworth, SD
12. Rhys Hoskins, PHI
13. DJ LeMahieu, NYY
14. Joey Votto, CIN
15. Josh Bell, WAS
16. Kyle Schwarber, PHI
17. C.J. Cron, COL
18. Ty France, SEA
19. Yuli Gurriel, HOU
20. Jared Walsh, LAA
21. Spencer Torkelson, DET
22. Luke Voit, SD
23. Anthony Rizzo, NYY
24. Brandon Belt, SF
25. Nathaniel Lowe, TEX
Overvalued: Ryan Mountcastle, BAL (ADP: 116)—The 33 home runs were nice, but his middling average exit velocity (45th percentile) points to some likely regression in that category, and he doesn't provide enough value outside of his power production to warrant such a high draft slot.
Undervalued: Yoshi Tsutsugo, PIT (ADP: 354)—Tsutsugo quietly hit .268/.347/.535 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 25 RBI in 43 games after he joined the Pirates last season. He'll start the year as the everyday first baseman and cleanup hitter, so he should be a cheap RBI source if nothing else.
Second Basemen
Top 25 Second Basemen
1. Trea Turner, LAD
2. Marcus Semien, TEX
3. Ozzie Albies, ATL
4. Whit Merrifield, KC
5. Trevor Story, BOS
6. Jose Altuve, HOU
7. Brandon Lowe, TB
8. Ketel Marte, ARI
9. Javier Baez, DET
10. Max Muncy, LAD
11. Jorge Polanco, MIN
12. Jonathan India, CIN
13. Jazz Chisholm Jr., MIA
14. Jake Cronenworth, SD
15. DJ LeMahieu, NYY
16. Luis Urias, MIL
17. Tommy Edman, STL
18. Ryan McMahon, COL
19. Brendan Rodgers, COL
20. Kolten Wong, MIL
21. Chris Taylor, LAD
22. Ty France, SEA
23. Gleyber Torres, NYY
24. Eduardo Escobar, NYM
25. Enrique Hernandez, BOS
Overvalued: Tommy Edman, STL (ADP: 114)—With 30 steals and 91 runs scored last season, Edman was a valuable fantasy contributor hitting in the leadoff spot in the St. Louis lineup. That said, his .308 on-base percentage limits his real-world value, and there's a very real chance he could lose his starting job to Nolan Gorman by midseason.
Undervalued: Cesar Hernandez, WAS (ADP: 358)—Hernandez is going to be batting leadoff in the Nationals lineup, ahead of Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell. That should mean plenty of run-scoring opportunities, and he's also quietly coming off a career-high 21 home runs.
Third Basemen
Top 25 Third Basemen
1. Jose Ramirez, CLE
2. Rafael Devers, BOS
3. Manny Machado, SD
4. Austin Riley, ATL
5. Nolan Arenado, STL
6. Kris Bryant, COL
7. Alex Bregman, HOU
8. Anthony Rendon, LAA
9. Adalberto Mondesi, KC
10. Yoan Moncada, CWS
11. Justin Turner, LAD
12. Jeimer Candelario, DET
13. Matt Chapman, TOR
14. Josh Donaldson, NYY
15. DJ LeMahieu, NYY
16. Eduardo Escobar, NYM
17. Bobby Witt Jr., KC
18. Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT
19. Chris Taylor, LAD
20. Bobby Dalbec, BOS
21. Josh Rojas, ARI
22. Patrick Wisdom, CHC
23. Eugenio Suarez, SEA
24. Yandy Diaz, TB
25. Gio Urshela, MIN
Overvalued: Adalberto Mondesi, KC (ADP: 72)—Mondesi has had a tough time staying healthy, and when he is playing, he hasn't made enough consistent contact to put his 80-grade speed to use. He stole 15 bases in 35 games last year, and that's why he's a viable fantasy player, but taking him in the sixth round seems like a recipe for disaster.
Undervalued: Jeimer Candelario, DET (ADP: 247)—Despite hitting .271 with 42 doubles, 16 home runs, 67 RBI and 75 runs scored last season, Candelario is still being drafted behind the likes of Ke'Bryan Hayes (ADP: 173), Eduardo Escobar (ADP: 197) and Eugenio Suarez (ADP: 203). He's capable of turning more of those doubles into home runs in 2022.
Shortstops
Top 25 Shortstops
1. Trea Turner, LAD
2. Bo Bichette, TOR
3. Marcus Semien, TEX
4. Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
5. Xander Bogaerts, BOS
6. Trevor Story, BOS
7. Wander Franco, TB
8. Corey Seager, TEX
9. Tim Anderson, CWS
10. Francisco Lindor, NYM
11. Javier Baez, DET
12. Carlos Correa, MIN
13. Jorge Polanco, MIN
14. Jazz Chisholm Jr., MIA
15. Adalberto Mondesi, KC
16. Jake Cronenworth, SD
17. Oneil Cruz, PIT
18. Willy Adames, MIL
19. Dansby Swanson, ATL
20. Brandon Crawford, SF
21. Brendan Rodgers, COL
22. Luis Urias, MIL
23. J.P. Crawford, SEA
24. Amed Rosario, CLE
25. Chris Taylor, LAD
Overvalued: Tim Anderson, CWS (ADP: 38)—Anderson is a great fantasy player, but I have a hard time with drafting him ahead of Trevor Story (ADP: 39), Xander Bogaerts (ADP: 39), Wander Franco (ADP: 48) or Corey Seager (ADP: 66). There's value in the fifth or sixth round, but not in the fourth round.
Undervalued: Bryson Stott, PHI (ADP: 411)—Stott is one of the best prospect stashes of the year. Even if he doesn't break camp with a roster spot, he's going to be the starting shortstop in Philadelphia before the All-Star break. After raking in the Arizona Fall League, he looks ready.
Outfielders
Top 50 Outfielders
1. Juan Soto, WAS
2. Mike Trout, LAA
3. Bryce Harper, PHI
4. Mookie Betts, LAD
5. Luis Robert, CWS
6. Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL
7. Kyle Tucker, HOU
8. Starling Marte, NYM
9. Aaron Judge, NYY
10. Whit Merrifield, KC
11. Yordan Alvarez, HOU
12. Cedric Mullins, BAL
13. Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
14. Teoscar Hernandez, TOR
15. George Springer, TOR
16. Nick Castellanos, PHI
17. Kris Bryant, COL
18. Byron Buxton, MIN
19. Tyler O'Neill, STL
20. Brandon Lowe, TB
21. Randy Arozarena, TB
22. Ketel Marte, ARI
23. Bryan Reynolds, PIT
24. Jesse Winker, SEA
25. Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
26. Kyle Schwarber, PHI
27. J.D. Martinez, BOS
28. Mitch Haniger, SEA
29. Trent Grisham, SD
30. Eloy Jimenez, CWS
31. Tommy Edman, STL
32. Jared Walsh, LAA
33. Franmil Reyes, CLE
34. Joey Gallo, NYY
35. Dylan Carlson, STL
36. Austin Meadows, TB
37. Alex Verdugo, BOS
38. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., TOR
39. Jorge Soler, MIA
40. Seiya Suzuki, CHC
41. Christian Yelich, MIL
42. Myles Straw, CLE
43. Julio Rodriguez, SEA
44. Riley Greene, DET
45. Andrew Benintendi, KC
46. Michael Brantley, HOU
47. Hunter Renfroe, MIL
48. Jarred Kelenic, SEA
49. Chris Taylor, LAD
50. Austin Hays, BAL
Overvalued: Cody Bellinger, LAD (ADP: 94)—The same Cody Bellinger who hit .165 with 10 home runs last season, and who has gone 4-for-27 with 17 strikeouts so far this spring? In the top 100? Hard pass.
Undervalued: Lane Thomas, WAS (ADP: 306)—Thomas hit .270/.364/.489 with seven home runs and four steals in 45 games with the Nationals last year after coming over from St. Louis in the Jon Lester deal. He could be a low-cost, five-category contributor with an everyday spot in the rebuilding Nationals' outfield.
Starting Pitchers
Top 50 Starting Pitchers
1. Gerrit Cole, NYY
2. Corbin Burnes, MIL
3. Walker Buehler, LAD
4. Max Scherzer, NYM
5. Zack Wheeler, PHI
6. Brandon Woodruff, MIL
7. Julio Urias, LAD
8. Lucas Giolito, CWS
9. Shane Bieber, CLE
10. Robbie Ray, SEA
11. Sandy Alcantara, MIA
12. Aaron Nola, PHI
13. Max Fried, ATL
14. Freddy Peralta, MIL
15. Lance Lynn, CWS
16. Frankie Montas, OAK
17. Joe Musgrove, SD
18. Kevin Gausman, TOR
19. Logan Webb, SF
20. Jose Berrios, TOR
21. Charlie Morton, ATL
22. Trevor Rogers, MIA
23. Yu Darvish, SD
24. Dylan Cease, CWS
25. Tyler Mahle, CIN
26. Carlos Rodon, SF
27. Clayton Kershaw, LAD
28. Luis Castillo, CIN
29. Nathan Eovaldi, BOS
30. Alek Manoah, TOR
31. Shane McClanahan, TB
32. Mike Clevinger, SD
33. Jack Flaherty, STL
34. Justin Verlander, HOU
35. Jacob deGrom, NYM
36. Chris Bassitt, NYM
37. Pablo Lopez, MIA
38. Blake Snell, SD
39. Framber Valdez, HOU
40. Eduardo Rodriguez, DET
41. Ranger Suarez, PHI
42. Adam Wainwright, STL
43. Sean Manaea, OAK
44. Noah Syndergaard, LAA
45. Sonny Gray, MIN
46. German Marquez, COL
47. Tanner Houck, BOS
48. Marcus Stroman, CHC
49. Zac Gallen, ARI
50. Michael Kopech, CWS
Overvalued: Chris Sale, BOS (ADP: 106)—There is currently no timetable for Sale to return from the rib cage injury that will keep him on the sidelines on Opening Day. He missed the entire 2020 season and pitched just 42.2 innings last year after a prolonged recovery from Tommy John surgery. I would steer clear at his current ADP.
Undervalued: Tanner Houck, BOS (ADP: 223)—On the flip side, Houck has a chance to be one of the breakout pitchers of 2022 while helping pick up the slack in the Boston rotation. The 25-year-old had a 3.52 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 69 innings last year, and he has the stuff to be a major fantasy contributor in 2022 and beyond.
Relief Pitchers
Top 25 Relief Pitchers
1. Josh Hader, MIL
2. Liam Hendriks, CWS
3. Raisel Iglesias, LAA
4. Emmanuel Clase, CLE
5. Ryan Pressly, HOU
6. Edwin Diaz, NYM
7. Aroldis Chapman, NYY
8. Jordan Romano, TOR
9. Craig Kimbrel, LAD
10. Kenley Jansen, ATL
11. Giovanny Gallegos, STL
12. Corey Knebel, PHI
13. Taylor Rogers, MIN
14. Camilo Doval, SF
15. Scott Barlow, KC
16. Mark Melancon, ARI
17. Gregory Soto, DET
18. Matt Barnes, BOS
19. Blake Treinen, LAD
20. Lou Trivino, OAK
21. Andrew Kittredge, TB
22. David Bednar, PIT
23. Devin Williams, MIL
24. Jonathan Loaisiga, NYY
25. Garrett Whitlock, BOS
Overvalued: Blake Treinen, LAD (ADP: 127)—The move to acquire Craig Kimbrel means that Treinen will again be pitching in the eighth inning for the Dodgers this year. If you're in a league where holds are not a category, his value took a significant hit.
Undervalued: Lou Trivino, OAK (ADP: 228)—Thrust into the closer's role after free-agent signing Trevor Rosenthal was lost for the year, Trivino proved up to the task. He converted 22 of 26 save chances with a 3.18 ERA, and while he doesn't have elite strikeout numbers (9.0 K/9), he has a clear path to save opportunities once again in 2022.
5 Deep Sleepers to Know
These players were not ranked in the top 100 overall or among the positional rankings, but they are worth monitoring on draft day:
Connor Joe, OF, COL (ADP: 341)
A first-round pick once upon a time in 2014, Joe has bounced around the past few years, but he seems to have found a home in Colorado. The 29-year-old hit .285/.379/.469 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 35 RBI in 63 games last year, and he could be part of a corner outfield and DH rotation this year where he sees everyday playing time.
Art Warren, RP, CIN (ADP: 329)
With Amir Garrett traded and Lucas Sims expected to start the year on the injured list, Warren looks like the guy in the ninth inning for the Reds to open the year. The 29-year-old came out of nowhere to post a 1.29 ERA and 14.6 K/9 in 26 appearances last season.
Matt Brash, SP, SEA (ADP: 462)
Armed with an elite slider that is part of a polished four-pitch repertoire, Brash racked up 142 strikeouts in 97.1 innings between High-A and Double-A last year. The 23-year-old is in the mix for a rotation spot out of camp, and even if he starts the year in the minors, he figures to join the Seattle rotation at some point in 2022. He has the stuff to make an immediate impact.
Seth Beer, 1B, ARI (ADP: 480)
A bat-only player, Beer benefited as much as anyone in baseball from the implementation of the universal DH. The former Clemson star is a .292/.392/.509 hitter over parts of three minor league seasons, and his 50-hit, 55-power offensive profile makes him a dark horse in the NL Rookie of the Year race.
Chad Pinder, OF, OAK (ADP: 568)
With a 54.2 percent hard-hit rate and a 92.6 mph average exit velocity, Pinder quietly posted elite power-hitting metrics last year while serving in his usual super-utility role. The mass exodus of talent in Oakland should open the door for a career high in plate appearances, and a 20-homer season is not out of the question.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference. ADP numbers come via FantasyPros and accurate as of Saturday morning.