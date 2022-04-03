    MLB Fantasy Baseball 2022: Top 100 Big Board, Positional Rankings, Top Sleepers

    Joel Reuter@JoelReuterBRFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2022

    MLB Fantasy Baseball 2022: Top 100 Big Board, Positional Rankings, Top Sleepers

    0 of 10

      Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

      It's fantasy baseball draft season once again, with spring training wrapping up and Opening Day right around the corner.

      Before we dive into this year's fantasy rankings, a bit of clarification is needed.

      First, everything is based on 10- or 12-team mixed leagues with standard five-by-five rotisserie scoring for hitters (batting average, runs, home runs, RBI, stolen bases) and pitchers (wins, ERA, WHIP, strikeouts, saves).

      Second, lineup construction assumes 22 active roster positions, consisting of one each for catcher, first base, second base, third base, shortstop, corner infield, middle infield and utility, along with five outfielders and nine pitchers.

      Finally, to be eligible at a particular position, players must have accrued at least 10 games there in 2021 or be projected to play there regularly in 2022.

      With that established, it's on to the Big Board, followed by our positional rankings and, finally, five deep sleepers.

    Top 100 Overall

    1 of 10

      Mark Blinch/Getty Images

      Before we dive into our positional rankings, here are the top 100 overall fantasy baseball players for the 2020 season:

           

      1. Trea Turner, 2B/SS, LAD
      2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, TOR
      3. Juan Soto, OF, WAS
      4. Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
      5. Shohei Ohtani, DH/SP, LAA
      6. Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
      7. Mike Trout, OF, LAA
      8. Bryce Harper, OF, PHI
      9. Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY
      10. Mookie Betts, OF, LAD
      11. Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL
      12. Walker Buehler, SP, LAD
      13. Luis Robert, OF, CWS
      14. Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, ATL
      15. Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU
      16. Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
      17. Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD
      18. Max Scherzer, SP, NYM
      19. Marcus Semien, 2B/SS, TEX
      20. Manny Machado, 3B, SD
      21. Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
      22. Matt Olson, 1B, ATL
      23. Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI
      24. Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL
      25. Starling Marte, OF, NYM
      26. Julio Urias, SP, LAD
      27. Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
      28. Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF, KC
      29. Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU
      30. Salvador Perez, C, KC
      31. Lucas Giolito, SP, CWS
      32. Shane Bieber, SP, CLE
      33. Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL
      34. Josh Hader, RP, MIL
      35. Fernando Tatis Jr., SS/OF, SD
      36. Teoscar Hernandez, OF, TOR
      37. Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
      38. Robbie Ray, SP, SEA
      39. Austin Riley, 1B/3B, ATL
      40. Trevor Story, 2B/SS, BOS
      41. Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA
      42. Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
      43. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
      44. Wander Franco, SS, TB
      45. Liam Hendriks, RP, CWS
      46. Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
      47. Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL
      48. Corey Seager, SS, TEX
      49. George Springer, OF, TOR
      50. Max Fried, SP, ATL
      51. Freddy Peralta, SP, MIL
      52. Tim Anderson, SS, CWS
      53. Nick Castellanos, OF, PHI
      54. Kris Bryant, 1B/3B/OF, COL
      55. Lance Lynn, SP, CWS
      56. Jose Abreu, 1B, CWS
      57. Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
      58. Byron Buxton, OF, MIN
      59. Frankie Montas, SP, OAK
      60. Joe Musgrove, SP, SD
      61. Tyler O'Neill, OF, STL
      62. Brandon Lowe, 2B/OF, TB
      63. Will Smith, C, LAD
      64. Kevin Gausman, SP, TOR
      65. Logan Webb, SP, SF
      66. Randy Arozarena, OF, TB
      67. Ketel Marte, 2B/OF, ARI
      68. Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM
      69. J.T. Realmuto, C/1B, PHI
      70. Jose Berrios, SP, TOR
      71. Charlie Morton, SP, ATL
      72. Javier Baez, 2B/SS, DET
      73. Raisel Iglesias, RP, LAA
      74. Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE
      75. Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU
      76. Max Muncy, 1B/2B, LAD
      77. Carlos Correa, SS, MIN
      78. Jorge Polanco, 2B/SS, MIN
      79. Trevor Rogers, SP, MIA
      80. Yu Darvish, SP, SD
      81. Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
      82. Dylan Cease, SP, CWS
      83. Tyler Mahle, SP, CIN
      84. Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM
      85. Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY
      86. Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT
      87. Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA
      88. Carlos Rodon, SP, SF
      89. Jesse Winker, OF, SEA
      90. Giancarlo Stanton, OF, NYY
      91. Jonathan India, 2B, CIN
      92. Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
      93. Yasmani Grandal, C, CWS
      94. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B/SS, MIA
      95. Adalberto Mondesi, SS/3B, KC
      96. Jordan Romano, RP, TOR
      97. Jake Cronenworth, 1B/2B/SS, SD
      98. Craig Kimbrel, RP, LAD
      99. Kenley Jansen, RP, ATL
      100. Luis Castillo, SP, CIN

    Catchers

    2 of 10

      Salvador Perez
      Salvador PerezCharlie Riedel/Associated Press

      Top 20 Catchers

      1. Salvador Perez, KC
      2. Will Smith, LAD
      3. J.T. Realmuto, PHI
      4. Yasmani Grandal, CWS
      5. Willson Contreras, CHC
      6. Mitch Garver, TEX
      7. Daulton Varsho, ARI
      8. Tyler Stephenson, CIN
      9. Keibert Ruiz, WAS
      10. Mike Zunino, TB
      11. Gary Sanchez, MIN
      12. Joey Bart, SF
      13. Elias Diaz, COL
      14. Travis d'Arnaud, ATL
      15. Adley Rutschman, BAL
      16. Alejandro Kirk, TOR
      17. Max Stassi, LAA
      18. Christian Vazquez, BOS
      19. Sean Murphy, OAK
      20. Carson Kelly, ARI

              

      Overvalued: Christian Vazquez, BOS (ADP: 226)—Vazquez is the 12th catcher being drafted based on ADP, behind only the top nine guys on our list, Gary Sanchez and Adley Rutschman. He hit .258 with six home runs and 49 RBI last year, and his 2019 season is fast becoming a distant memory.

      Undervalued: Max Stassi, LAA (ADP: 318)With a shiny new three-year, $17.5 million extension, Stassi is now the unquestioned guy behind the plate for the Angels. He hit .241 with 13 home runs and 35 RBI in 319 plate appearances last year, and he could easily be a top-12 player at the position in 2022.

    First Basemen

    3 of 10

      Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
      Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Mark Brown/Getty Images

      Top 25 First Basemen

      1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
      2. Freddie Freeman, LAD
      3. Matt Olson, ATL
      4. Austin Riley, ATL
      5. Paul Goldschmidt, STL
      6. Pete Alonso, NYM
      7. Kris Bryant, COL
      8. Jose Abreu, CWS
      9. J.T. Realmuto, PHI
      10. Max Muncy, LAD
      11. Jake Cronenworth, SD
      12. Rhys Hoskins, PHI
      13. DJ LeMahieu, NYY
      14. Joey Votto, CIN
      15. Josh Bell, WAS
      16. Kyle Schwarber, PHI
      17. C.J. Cron, COL
      18. Ty France, SEA
      19. Yuli Gurriel, HOU
      20. Jared Walsh, LAA
      21. Spencer Torkelson, DET
      22. Luke Voit, SD
      23. Anthony Rizzo, NYY
      24. Brandon Belt, SF
      25. Nathaniel Lowe, TEX

                   

      Overvalued: Ryan Mountcastle, BAL (ADP: 116)—The 33 home runs were nice, but his middling average exit velocity (45th percentile) points to some likely regression in that category, and he doesn't provide enough value outside of his power production to warrant such a high draft slot.

      Undervalued: Yoshi Tsutsugo, PIT (ADP: 354)Tsutsugo quietly hit .268/.347/.535 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 25 RBI in 43 games after he joined the Pirates last season. He'll start the year as the everyday first baseman and cleanup hitter, so he should be a cheap RBI source if nothing else.

    Second Basemen

    4 of 10

      Trea Turner
      Trea TurnerIcon Sportswire/Getty Images

      Top 25 Second Basemen

      1. Trea Turner, LAD
      2. Marcus Semien, TEX
      3. Ozzie Albies, ATL
      4. Whit Merrifield, KC
      5. Trevor Story, BOS
      6. Jose Altuve, HOU
      7. Brandon Lowe, TB
      8. Ketel Marte, ARI
      9. Javier Baez, DET
      10. Max Muncy, LAD
      11. Jorge Polanco, MIN
      12. Jonathan India, CIN
      13. Jazz Chisholm Jr., MIA
      14. Jake Cronenworth, SD
      15. DJ LeMahieu, NYY
      16. Luis Urias, MIL
      17. Tommy Edman, STL
      18. Ryan McMahon, COL
      19. Brendan Rodgers, COL
      20. Kolten Wong, MIL
      21. Chris Taylor, LAD
      22. Ty France, SEA
      23. Gleyber Torres, NYY
      24. Eduardo Escobar, NYM
      25. Enrique Hernandez, BOS

             

      Overvalued: Tommy Edman, STL (ADP: 114)—With 30 steals and 91 runs scored last season, Edman was a valuable fantasy contributor hitting in the leadoff spot in the St. Louis lineup. That said, his .308 on-base percentage limits his real-world value, and there's a very real chance he could lose his starting job to Nolan Gorman by midseason.

      Undervalued: Cesar Hernandez, WAS (ADP: 358)—Hernandez is going to be batting leadoff in the Nationals lineup, ahead of Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell. That should mean plenty of run-scoring opportunities, and he's also quietly coming off a career-high 21 home runs.

    Third Basemen

    5 of 10

      Jose Ramirez
      Jose RamirezJustin K. Aller/Getty Images

      Top 25 Third Basemen

      1. Jose Ramirez, CLE
      2. Rafael Devers, BOS
      3. Manny Machado, SD
      4. Austin Riley, ATL
      5. Nolan Arenado, STL
      6. Kris Bryant, COL
      7. Alex Bregman, HOU
      8. Anthony Rendon, LAA
      9. Adalberto Mondesi, KC
      10. Yoan Moncada, CWS
      11. Justin Turner, LAD
      12. Jeimer Candelario, DET
      13. Matt Chapman, TOR
      14. Josh Donaldson, NYY
      15. DJ LeMahieu, NYY
      16. Eduardo Escobar, NYM
      17. Bobby Witt Jr., KC
      18. Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT
      19. Chris Taylor, LAD
      20. Bobby Dalbec, BOS
      21. Josh Rojas, ARI
      22. Patrick Wisdom, CHC
      23. Eugenio Suarez, SEA
      24. Yandy Diaz, TB
      25. Gio Urshela, MIN

                

      Overvalued: Adalberto Mondesi, KC (ADP: 72)Mondesi has had a tough time staying healthy, and when he is playing, he hasn't made enough consistent contact to put his 80-grade speed to use. He stole 15 bases in 35 games last year, and that's why he's a viable fantasy player, but taking him in the sixth round seems like a recipe for disaster.

      Undervalued: Jeimer Candelario, DET (ADP: 247)Despite hitting .271 with 42 doubles, 16 home runs, 67 RBI and 75 runs scored last season, Candelario is still being drafted behind the likes of Ke'Bryan Hayes (ADP: 173), Eduardo Escobar (ADP: 197) and Eugenio Suarez (ADP: 203). He's capable of turning more of those doubles into home runs in 2022.

    Shortstops

    6 of 10

      Trea Turner
      Trea TurnerRob Leiter/Getty Images

      Top 25 Shortstops

      1. Trea Turner, LAD
      2. Bo Bichette, TOR
      3. Marcus Semien, TEX
      4. Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
      5. Xander Bogaerts, BOS
      6. Trevor Story, BOS
      7. Wander Franco, TB
      8. Corey Seager, TEX
      9. Tim Anderson, CWS
      10. Francisco Lindor, NYM
      11. Javier Baez, DET
      12. Carlos Correa, MIN
      13. Jorge Polanco, MIN
      14. Jazz Chisholm Jr., MIA
      15. Adalberto Mondesi, KC
      16. Jake Cronenworth, SD
      17. Oneil Cruz, PIT
      18. Willy Adames, MIL
      19. Dansby Swanson, ATL
      20. Brandon Crawford, SF
      21. Brendan Rodgers, COL
      22. Luis Urias, MIL
      23. J.P. Crawford, SEA
      24. Amed Rosario, CLE
      25. Chris Taylor, LAD

              

      Overvalued: Tim Anderson, CWS (ADP: 38)—Anderson is a great fantasy player, but I have a hard time with drafting him ahead of Trevor Story (ADP: 39), Xander Bogaerts (ADP: 39), Wander Franco (ADP: 48) or Corey Seager (ADP: 66). There's value in the fifth or sixth round, but not in the fourth round.

      Undervalued: Bryson Stott, PHI (ADP: 411)Stott is one of the best prospect stashes of the year. Even if he doesn't break camp with a roster spot, he's going to be the starting shortstop in Philadelphia before the All-Star break. After raking in the Arizona Fall League, he looks ready.

    Outfielders

    7 of 10

      Juan Soto
      Juan SotoMitchell Layton/Getty Images

      Top 50 Outfielders

      1. Juan Soto, WAS
      2. Mike Trout, LAA
      3. Bryce Harper, PHI
      4. Mookie Betts, LAD
      5. Luis Robert, CWS
      6. Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL
      7. Kyle Tucker, HOU
      8. Starling Marte, NYM
      9. Aaron Judge, NYY
      10. Whit Merrifield, KC
      11. Yordan Alvarez, HOU
      12. Cedric Mullins, BAL
      13. Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
      14. Teoscar Hernandez, TOR
      15. George Springer, TOR
      16. Nick Castellanos, PHI
      17. Kris Bryant, COL
      18. Byron Buxton, MIN
      19. Tyler O'Neill, STL
      20. Brandon Lowe, TB
      21. Randy Arozarena, TB
      22. Ketel Marte, ARI
      23. Bryan Reynolds, PIT
      24. Jesse Winker, SEA
      25. Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
      26. Kyle Schwarber, PHI
      27. J.D. Martinez, BOS
      28. Mitch Haniger, SEA
      29. Trent Grisham, SD
      30. Eloy Jimenez, CWS
      31. Tommy Edman, STL
      32. Jared Walsh, LAA
      33. Franmil Reyes, CLE
      34. Joey Gallo, NYY
      35. Dylan Carlson, STL
      36. Austin Meadows, TB
      37. Alex Verdugo, BOS
      38. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., TOR
      39. Jorge Soler, MIA
      40. Seiya Suzuki, CHC
      41. Christian Yelich, MIL
      42. Myles Straw, CLE
      43. Julio Rodriguez, SEA
      44. Riley Greene, DET
      45. Andrew Benintendi, KC
      46. Michael Brantley, HOU
      47. Hunter Renfroe, MIL
      48. Jarred Kelenic, SEA
      49. Chris Taylor, LAD
      50. Austin Hays, BAL

               

      Overvalued: Cody Bellinger, LAD (ADP: 94)—The same Cody Bellinger who hit .165 with 10 home runs last season, and who has gone 4-for-27 with 17 strikeouts so far this spring? In the top 100? Hard pass.

      Undervalued: Lane Thomas, WAS (ADP: 306)Thomas hit .270/.364/.489 with seven home runs and four steals in 45 games with the Nationals last year after coming over from St. Louis in the Jon Lester deal. He could be a low-cost, five-category contributor with an everyday spot in the rebuilding Nationals' outfield.

    Starting Pitchers

    8 of 10

      Gerrit Cole
      Gerrit ColeThearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

      Top 50 Starting Pitchers

      1. Gerrit Cole, NYY
      2. Corbin Burnes, MIL
      3. Walker Buehler, LAD
      4. Max Scherzer, NYM
      5. Zack Wheeler, PHI
      6. Brandon Woodruff, MIL
      7. Julio Urias, LAD
      8. Lucas Giolito, CWS
      9. Shane Bieber, CLE
      10. Robbie Ray, SEA
      11. Sandy Alcantara, MIA
      12. Aaron Nola, PHI
      13. Max Fried, ATL
      14. Freddy Peralta, MIL
      15. Lance Lynn, CWS
      16. Frankie Montas, OAK
      17. Joe Musgrove, SD
      18. Kevin Gausman, TOR
      19. Logan Webb, SF
      20. Jose Berrios, TOR
      21. Charlie Morton, ATL
      22. Trevor Rogers, MIA
      23. Yu Darvish, SD
      24. Dylan Cease, CWS
      25. Tyler Mahle, CIN
      26. Carlos Rodon, SF
      27. Clayton Kershaw, LAD
      28. Luis Castillo, CIN
      29. Nathan Eovaldi, BOS
      30. Alek Manoah, TOR
      31. Shane McClanahan, TB
      32. Mike Clevinger, SD
      33. Jack Flaherty, STL
      34. Justin Verlander, HOU
      35. Jacob deGrom, NYM
      36. Chris Bassitt, NYM
      37. Pablo Lopez, MIA
      38. Blake Snell, SD
      39. Framber Valdez, HOU
      40. Eduardo Rodriguez, DET
      41. Ranger Suarez, PHI
      42. Adam Wainwright, STL
      43. Sean Manaea, OAK
      44. Noah Syndergaard, LAA
      45. Sonny Gray, MIN
      46. German Marquez, COL
      47. Tanner Houck, BOS
      48. Marcus Stroman, CHC
      49. Zac Gallen, ARI
      50. Michael Kopech, CWS

                

      Overvalued: Chris Sale, BOS (ADP: 106)There is currently no timetable for Sale to return from the rib cage injury that will keep him on the sidelines on Opening Day. He missed the entire 2020 season and pitched just 42.2 innings last year after a prolonged recovery from Tommy John surgery. I would steer clear at his current ADP.

      Undervalued: Tanner Houck, BOS (ADP: 223)On the flip side, Houck has a chance to be one of the breakout pitchers of 2022 while helping pick up the slack in the Boston rotation. The 25-year-old had a 3.52 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 69 innings last year, and he has the stuff to be a major fantasy contributor in 2022 and beyond.

    Relief Pitchers

    9 of 10

      Josh Hader
      Josh HaderPatrick McDermott/Getty Images

      Top 25 Relief Pitchers

      1. Josh Hader, MIL
      2. Liam Hendriks, CWS
      3. Raisel Iglesias, LAA
      4. Emmanuel Clase, CLE
      5. Ryan Pressly, HOU
      6. Edwin Diaz, NYM
      7. Aroldis Chapman, NYY
      8. Jordan Romano, TOR
      9. Craig Kimbrel, LAD
      10. Kenley Jansen, ATL
      11. Giovanny Gallegos, STL
      12. Corey Knebel, PHI
      13. Taylor Rogers, MIN
      14. Camilo Doval, SF
      15. Scott Barlow, KC
      16. Mark Melancon, ARI
      17. Gregory Soto, DET
      18. Matt Barnes, BOS
      19. Blake Treinen, LAD
      20. Lou Trivino, OAK
      21. Andrew Kittredge, TB
      22. David Bednar, PIT
      23. Devin Williams, MIL
      24. Jonathan Loaisiga, NYY
      25. Garrett Whitlock, BOS

               

      Overvalued: Blake Treinen, LAD (ADP: 127)The move to acquire Craig Kimbrel means that Treinen will again be pitching in the eighth inning for the Dodgers this year. If you're in a league where holds are not a category, his value took a significant hit.

      Undervalued: Lou Trivino, OAK (ADP: 228)Thrust into the closer's role after free-agent signing Trevor Rosenthal was lost for the year, Trivino proved up to the task. He converted 22 of 26 save chances with a 3.18 ERA, and while he doesn't have elite strikeout numbers (9.0 K/9), he has a clear path to save opportunities once again in 2022.

    5 Deep Sleepers to Know

    10 of 10

      Seth Beer
      Seth BeerSteph Chambers/Getty Images

      These players were not ranked in the top 100 overall or among the positional rankings, but they are worth monitoring on draft day:

           

      Connor Joe, OF, COL (ADP: 341)

      A first-round pick once upon a time in 2014, Joe has bounced around the past few years, but he seems to have found a home in Colorado. The 29-year-old hit .285/.379/.469 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 35 RBI in 63 games last year, and he could be part of a corner outfield and DH rotation this year where he sees everyday playing time.

          

      Art Warren, RP, CIN (ADP: 329)

      With Amir Garrett traded and Lucas Sims expected to start the year on the injured list, Warren looks like the guy in the ninth inning for the Reds to open the year. The 29-year-old came out of nowhere to post a 1.29 ERA and 14.6 K/9 in 26 appearances last season.

          

      Matt Brash, SP, SEA (ADP: 462)

      Armed with an elite slider that is part of a polished four-pitch repertoire, Brash racked up 142 strikeouts in 97.1 innings between High-A and Double-A last year. The 23-year-old is in the mix for a rotation spot out of camp, and even if he starts the year in the minors, he figures to join the Seattle rotation at some point in 2022. He has the stuff to make an immediate impact.

           

      Seth Beer, 1B, ARI (ADP: 480)

      A bat-only player, Beer benefited as much as anyone in baseball from the implementation of the universal DH. The former Clemson star is a .292/.392/.509 hitter over parts of three minor league seasons, and his 50-hit, 55-power offensive profile makes him a dark horse in the NL Rookie of the Year race.

              

      Chad Pinder, OF, OAK (ADP: 568)

      With a 54.2 percent hard-hit rate and a 92.6 mph average exit velocity, Pinder quietly posted elite power-hitting metrics last year while serving in his usual super-utility role. The mass exodus of talent in Oakland should open the door for a career high in plate appearances, and a 20-homer season is not out of the question.

                

      All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference. ADP numbers come via FantasyPros and accurate as of Saturday morning.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.


    X