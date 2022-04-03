MLB Fantasy Baseball 2022: Top 100 Big Board, Positional Rankings, Top Sleepers

0 of 10

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's fantasy baseball draft season once again, with spring training wrapping up and Opening Day right around the corner.

Before we dive into this year's fantasy rankings, a bit of clarification is needed.

First, everything is based on 10- or 12-team mixed leagues with standard five-by-five rotisserie scoring for hitters (batting average, runs, home runs, RBI, stolen bases) and pitchers (wins, ERA, WHIP, strikeouts, saves).

Second, lineup construction assumes 22 active roster positions, consisting of one each for catcher, first base, second base, third base, shortstop, corner infield, middle infield and utility, along with five outfielders and nine pitchers.

Finally, to be eligible at a particular position, players must have accrued at least 10 games there in 2021 or be projected to play there regularly in 2022.



With that established, it's on to the Big Board, followed by our positional rankings and, finally, five deep sleepers.