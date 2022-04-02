2022 MLB Position-by-Position Power Rankings, Preseason Edition

0 of 11

Last season, our MLB position-by-position power rankings were a monthly staple, always sparking some great debate as fans argued for the placement of their team's best players.

We're back for another year!

Before the 2022 MLB season starts next week, it's time to set the baseline for this year's rankings with our official preseason edition. Players are ordered based on expected 2022 production, using their previous track record and forward trajectory as guidelines.

Included with each position's top 10 is a breakdown of one player I'm higher on than most, one player I'm lower on than most and a quick overview of the top rookies at each position who could challenge for a slot in the rankings before the season is over.