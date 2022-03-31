NBA Playoff Picture 2022: Updated Standings as Mavericks, Heat Clinch Berths

2 of 3

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Current Playoff Bracket

No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No. 8 Seed

No. 2 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 7 Seed

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Toronto Raptors

No. 4 Boston Celtics vs. No. 5 Chicago Bulls

Play-In Matchups

No. 7 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 8 Brooklyn Nets

No. 9 Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 10 Atlanta Hawks

Things remain tight at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, as the Heat, Bucks, 76ers and Celtics are all separated by only two games. Miami may be the only team to have clinched a playoff berth, but any one of those four could end up as the No. 1 seed.

The Celtics had an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth Wednesday night. They needed to beat the Heat and have the Cavaliers lose to the Mavericks. Cleveland lost, but Boston could take care of its own business at home against Miami.

It won't be long before the Celtics clinch, though, as they need only one win or one Cavaliers loss for that to happen.

There's a decent chance that the current top six teams in the East will be heading to the playoffs and the teams currently in the Nos. 7-10 spots will be going to the play-in tournament. The Raptors have a two-game advantage over the Cavs for the No. 6 seed, while the Hawks have a 5.5-game lead over the New York Knicks for the No. 10 spot.

The Washington Wizards are still mathematically alive even though they are six games behind the Hawks. But Washington will be eliminated from contention with its next loss or Atlanta's next win, so it's highly unlikely the Wizards will be playing beyond the end of the regular season.

Even though the Eastern Conference is unlikely to have a major shakeup down the stretch, there are some important seeding battles taking place. The Nets, Hornets and Hawks are all separated by only a game, and there's a benefit to being the No. 8 seed, as that team can lose its first play-in tournament contest and still reach the playoffs, a luxury the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds don't get.