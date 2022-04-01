WWE Hall of Fame 2022: Top Highlights from Undertaker, Vince and All Speeches

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

For 27 years, The Undertaker was synonymous with WrestleMania.

Friday night, on the eve of WWE's most prestigious event, The Phenom took his place in sports-entertainment history as the headline inductee of the 2022 Hall of Fame class.

The Deadman may have been the most iconic and recognizable star in this year's crop of Superstars, but he was far from the only one.

Who joined The American Badass in pro wrestling immortality and what were some of the highlights from this year's ceremony?

Find out now with this recap of the April 1 broadcast.