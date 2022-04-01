WWE Hall of Fame 2022: Top Highlights from Undertaker, Vince and All SpeechesApril 2, 2022
WWE Hall of Fame 2022: Top Highlights from Undertaker, Vince and All Speeches
For 27 years, The Undertaker was synonymous with WrestleMania.
Friday night, on the eve of WWE's most prestigious event, The Phenom took his place in sports-entertainment history as the headline inductee of the 2022 Hall of Fame class.
The Deadman may have been the most iconic and recognizable star in this year's crop of Superstars, but he was far from the only one.
Who joined The American Badass in pro wrestling immortality and what were some of the highlights from this year's ceremony?
Find out now with this recap of the April 1 broadcast.
2022 Class of Inductees
- The Undertaker
- Vader
- The Steiner Brothers
- Sharmell
- Warrior Award recipient Shad Gaspard
This year's celebration of WWE greats includes:
The Steiner Brothers
- “I’m now going to take the biggest risk of my career and hand the mic over to my uncle Scott," said Breakker as he introduced Big Poppa Pump.
- "You know, giving me a live mic, sometimes it can go good, sometimes it can go off the rails," Scott Steiner said to start the speech.
- "I don't know why I thought those cows spoke English...but by now I gave up because I thought they were antisocial," Scott, telling a story of driving through upstate New York with his brother and Randy Savage.
- “She’s always right. Even when I’m right, she’s righter," Scott on his relationship with his wife.
- Scott tearing up as he talked about his family was a nice break from the Big Poppa Pump character.
- "More than anyone, I want to thank my brother," Rick said, discussing how Scott kept him in check over the years.
Former NXT champion Bronn Breakker inducted his father, Rick, and uncle, Scott, into the Hall of Fame to kick off Friday's ceremony.
An extraordinary team who found success in every company in which they competed, the Steiner Brothers kicked off the festivities with a surprisingly subdued speech.
Scott teased a trademark promo with a live mic but ultimately discussed his family and told a story about Randy Savage before encouraging the stars of today to have fun and enjoy the ride.
Rick thanked his brother for keeping him in check and echoed his sentiments to today's Superstars before wrapping up a solid, heartfelt speech.
Top Highlights
Queen Sharmell
- "She's made me a better man," Hall of Famer Booker T said of his wife.
- "My most memorable run, as King Booker, was not about me. It was about my queen, Sharmell. I've always called her my queen."
- "All hail Queen Sharmell! All hail Queen Sharmell!" Booker exclaimed, returning the favor after Sharmell spent her run in WWE doing the same for her king.
- "You deserve it!" the fans chanted, warmly welcoming the new Hall of Famer.
- Sharmell thanked the Nitro Girls, Molly Holly, Madusa, Jazz and Victoria for influencing her and her career early on.
- "I still look over my shoulder for The Boogeyman," she said.
- "Bruce Prichard, I can't thank you enough for giving me a chance. And look where it led!"
- "You are my proof that fairy tales do come true," Sharmell told her husband to wrap up the speech.
Queen Sharmell took her place among sports entertainment's most influential women, inducted by husband Booker T, next.
Taking to the ring with the same grace and elegance that defined her throughout her career. Appreciative and respectful, she thanked those who were influential in her career, including the Nitro Girls, Madusa and Molly Holly, all of whom laid the groundwork for Sharmell during her days in WCW.
A great speech that saw her promise to do for the young performers of today what was done for her.
Top Highlights
Warrior Award Recipient: Shad Gaspard
- Gaspard's former tag team partner, JTG, did Cryme Tyme's trademark handshake with Shad's son, Aryeh in what was an emotional, touching moment.
- "It is through Shad's hard work and perseverance to become a WWE wrestler that his family now stands before you."
- Siliana recalled her husband stopping an armed rivalry and saving the family's dog as other instances of his heroism.
- "Son, you are a sheepdog. Your dad knew it before I did. The best of daddy lives in you and you come from a great man," Siliana told her son.
Shad Gaspard lost his life in May of 2020 while rescuing his son, who was swept out to sea in a riptide. Friday, he was the recipient of the Warrior Award. A hero in the truest sense of the word, he took his place in pro wrestling immortality, not for his work in the ring but for being the epitome of a hero beyond it.
JTG accompanied his wife, Siliana, and son, Aryeh, to the ring. Siliana would go on to deliver a speech that reminded fans that her husband's penchant for heroism was not only reserved for his final day, but a trademark of the man he was.
The fans greeted Gaspard's family respectfully, and encouraged them early with chants of "Shad's a hero!" The entire presentation was every bit as emotional as one would have expected; a beautiful moment.
Perhaps it is time to consider introducing an honor named after Gaspard, awarded to Superstars for doing good, heroic deeds beyond the squared circle.
Top Highlights