Final 28-Man MLB Roster Predictions 1 Week from 2022 Opening DayApril 1, 2022
Final 28-Man MLB Roster Predictions 1 Week from 2022 Opening Day
After another long, cold offseason, there is a light at the end of the tunnel with the start of the 2022 MLB season fast approaching.
We rolled out our Opening Day lineup predictions two weeks ago, and now that we're even closer to the start of the season, it's time to broaden our focus to full rosters.
Here, we've provided our best guesses for the 28 players who will break camp with each MLB team. Rosters are expanded to 28 players for the first month of the season to make up for the abbreviated spring training, and most teams will likely choose to add a few additional arms to their bullpen.
Each team's roster includes a starting lineup, bench, starting rotation, bullpen and injured list. Those are followed by a quick rundown of the team's biggest roster decisions.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Starting Lineup: 3B Josh Rojas, 2B Ketel Marte, CF Daulton Varsho, 1B Christian Walker, LF David Peralta, C Carson Kelly, DH Seth Beer, RF Pavin Smith, SS Geraldo Perdomo
Bench: C Jose Herrera, 1B/3B Drew Ellis, IF Sergio Alcantara, OF Cooper Hummel
Starting Rotation: LHP Madison Bumgarner, RHP Merrill Kelly, RHP Luke Weaver, RHP Zach Davies, RHP Zac Gallen
Bullpen: LHP Tyler Gilbert, RHP Sean Poppen, LHP Kyle Nelson, RHP Humberto Castellanos, LHP Oliver Perez, RHP J.B. Wendelken, LHP Caleb Smith, RHP Noe Ramirez, RHP Ian Kennedy, RHP Mark Melancon
IL: SS Nick Ahmed, RHP J.B. Bukauskas, OF Jordan Luplow
Notes
After receiving a cortisone injection in his right shoulder on Tuesday, shortstop Nick Ahmed is expected to start the season on the injured list, opening the door for 22-year-old Geraldo Perdomo to earn a spot on the roster. Ace Zac Gallen has been slowed by shoulder bursitis this spring, and while he won't be ready for the Opening Day start, he may be able to avoid a trip to the injured list.
Atlanta Braves
Starting Lineup: LF Eddie Rosario, 2B Ozzie Albies, 1B Matt Olson, 3B Austin Riley, LF Marcell Ozuna, DH Alex Dickerson, CF Adam Duvall, SS Dansby Swanson, C Travis d'Arnaud
Bench: C Manny Pina, IF/OF Orlando Arcia, IF/OF Phil Gosselin, OF Guillermo Heredia
Starting Rotation: LHP Max Fried, RHP Charlie Morton, RHP Ian Anderson, RHP Huascar Ynoa, LHP Tucker Davidson, RHP Kyle Wright
Bullpen: RHP Spencer Strider, LHP Sean Newcomb, RHP Darren O'Day, RHP Tyler Thornburg, LHP A.J. Minter, RHP Collin McHugh, LHP Will Smith, LHP Tyler Matzek, RHP Kenley Jansen
IL: OF Ronald Acuna Jr., RHP Luke Jackson, RHP Mike Soroka
Notes
The Braves still need to sort out the final two spots in their starting rotation, though.Huascar Ynoa, Tucker Davidson and Kyle Wright all figure to be on the Opening Day roster in some capacity. Hard-throwing Spencer Strider is also pitching his way onto the staff this spring with 4.1 scoreless innings. Utility man Phil Gosselin and reliever Darren O'Day are both non-roster invitees, so Atlanta will need to make corresponding 40-man roster moves.
Baltimore Orioles
Starting Lineup: CF Cedric Mullins, 1B Ryan Mountcastle, LF Austin Hays, RF Anthony Santander, DH Trey Mancini, 2B Ramon Urias, 3B Tyler Nevin, C Robinson Chirinos, SS Jorge Mateo
Bench: C Jacob Nottingham, IF Rougned Odor, IF/OF Chris Owings, OF DJ Stewart
Starting Rotation: LHP John Means, RHP Jordan Lyles, LHP Zac Lowther, RHP Tyler Wells, LHP Bruce Zimmermann
Bullpen: RHP Bryan Baker, RHP Marcos Diplan, RHP Felix Bautista, RHP Joey Krehbiel, LHP Cionel Perez, RHP Jorge Lopez, LHP Paul Fry, RHP Dillon Tate, LHP Tanner Scott, RHP Cole Sulser
IL: RHP Isaac Mattson
Notes
If the Orioles decide to send Tyler Nevin back to Triple-A to start the year, light-hitting Kelvin Gutierrez would again start the year penciled in at third base. The 27-year-old is out of minor league options and could be cut loose if Nevin gets the nod. Shortstop Jorge Mateo and pitchers Jorge Lopez and Cionel Perez are also out of options, so they are all likely to be included when the team breaks camp.
Boston Red Sox
Starting Lineup: CF Enrique Hernandez, 3B Rafael Devers, SS Xander Bogaerts, DH J.D. Martinez, 2B Trevor Story, LF Alex Verdugo, 1B Bobby Dalbec, RF Jackie Bradley Jr., C Christian Vazquez
Bench: C Kevin Plawecki, 1B/3B Travis Shaw, IF Christian Arroyo, OF Rob Refsnyder
Starting Rotation: RHP Nathan Eovaldi, RHP Nick Pivetta, RHP Tanner Houck, LHP Rich Hill, RHP Michael Wacha
Bullpen: LHP Austin Davis, LHP Derek Holland, RHP Eduard Bazardo, LHP Darwinzon Hernandez, RHP Hirokazu Sawamura, LHP Matt Strahm, RHP Ryan Brasier, RHP Garrett Whitlock, LHP Jake Diekman, RHP Matt Barnes
IL: LHP Chris Sale, LHP Josh Taylor
Notes
The Red Sox will have a decision to make on who gets bumped from the starting rotation once Chris Sale returns from the injured list. After young outfielder Jarren Duran was optioned to the minors, non-roster invitee Rob Refsnyder appears to have an inside track on a roster spot, while corner infielder Travis Shaw and left-hander Derek Holland are also in position to make good on minor league deals.
Chicago Cubs
Starting Lineup: LF Rafael Ortega, 1B Frank Schwindel, C Willson Contreras, DH Ian Happ, RF Seiya Suzuki, 3B Patrick Wisdom, CF Jason Heyward, SS Andrelton Simmons, 2B Nick Madrigal
Bench: C Yan Gomes, IF/OF Nico Hoerner, IF/OF Jonathan Villar, OF Clint Frazier, OF Michael Hermosillo
Starting Rotation: RHP Kyle Hendricks, RHP Marcus Stroman, LHP Wade Miley, RHP Alec Mills, LHP Drew Smyly
Bullpen: LHP Justin Steele, RHP Keegan Thompson, RHP Scott Effross, RHP Jesse Chavez, LHP Daniel Norris, RHP Chris Martin, RHP Rowan Wick, RHP David Robertson, RHP Mychal Givens
IL: RHP Adbert Alzolay, IF David Bote, RHP Codi Heuer, LHP Brad Wieck
Notes
The Cubs could use some combination of Alec Mills, Wade Miley, Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson to chew up bulk innings early in the season while those pitchers continue to stretch out to a larger workload. Submarine pitcher Scott Effross provides a different look, and after making his MLB debut last year, he has not allowed an earned run in five innings this spring to gain the upper hand on the final bullpen spot.
Chicago White Sox
Starting Lineup: SS Tim Anderson, CF Luis Robert, 1B Jose Abreu, C Yasmani Grandal, LF Eloy Jimenez, 3B Yoan Moncada, DH Gavin Sheets, 2B Josh Harrison, RF Adam Engel
Bench: C Seby Zavala, 1B/OF Andrew Vaughn, IF/OF Leury Garcia, OF Micker Adolfo
Starting Rotation: RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP Lance Lynn, RHP Dylan Cease, LHP Dallas Keuchel, RHP Michael Kopech
Bullpen: RHP Reynaldo Lopez, RHP Vince Velasquez, RHP Kyle Crick, RHP Ryan Burr, RHP Jose Ruiz, LHP Garrett Crochet, RHP Kendall Graveman, LHP Aaron Bummer, RHP Craig Kimbrel, RHP Liam Hendriks
IL: RHP Joe Kelly, C Yermin Mercedes
Notes
The fact that catcher Seby Zavala and outfielder Micker Adolfo are out of minor league options improves their chances of winning a spot ahead of Zack Collins, Danny Mendick, Jake Burger and recent trade pickup Adam Haseley, all of whom have options remaining. Gavin Sheets, Adam Engel, Leury Garcia, Andrew Vaughn and Adolfo will all see playing time in right field and in the DH role. Can non-roster invitee Kyle Crick win a bullpen spot? Hard-throwing Garrett Crochet exited his Thursday outing with an apparent injury, so that will be a situation to monitor in the coming days.
Cincinnati Reds
Starting Lineup: 2B Jonathan India, RF Tyler Naquin, 1B Joey Votto, C Tyler Stephenson, 3B Mike Moustakas, LF Tommy Pham, DH Colin Moran, SS Kyle Farmer, CF Nick Senzel
Bench: C Andrew Knapp, IF Max Schrock, OF Shogo Akiyama, OF Aristides Aquino, OF Jake Fraley
Starting Rotation: RHP Tyler Mahle, LHP Reiver Sanmartin, RHP Vladimir Gutierrez, RHP Hunter Greene, RHP Tony Santillan
Bullpen: RHP Ben Lively, RHP Ryan Hendrix, RHP Dauri Moreta, RHP Buck Farmer, RHP Jeff Hoffman, LHP Justin Wilson, RHP Art Warren, RHP Luis Cessa, RHP Hunter Strickland
IL: RHP Tejay Antone, SS Jose Barrero, RHP Luis Castillo, RHP Justin Dunn, LHP Mike Minor, RHP Lucas Sims, IF Donovan Solano
Notes
The Reds have already announced that top prospect Hunter Greene will break camp with a spot in the starting rotation, and fellow prospect Nick Lodolo is still in the mix for the No. 5 starter job. If he gets the nod, Tony Santillan would move to the bullpen and Dauri Moreta could be the odd man out in the bullpen mix. Cutting ties with Shogo Akiyama in the final season of his three-year deal would open up a bench spot for versatile non-roster invitee Brandon Drury.
Cleveland Guardians
Starting Lineup: CF Myles Straw, SS Amed Rosario, 3B Jose Ramirez, DH Franmil Reyes, RF Josh Naylor, 1B Bobby Bradley, LF Oscar Mercado, C Austin Hedges, 2B Andres Gimenez
Bench: C Bryan Lavastida, IF Yu Chang, IF/OF Owen Miller, OF Bradley Zimmer
Starting Rotation: RHP Shane Bieber, RHP Cal Quantrill, RHP Zach Plesac, RHP Aaron Civale, RHP Triston McKenzie
Bullpen: RHP Tobias Myers, LHP Logan Allen, RHP Eli Morgan, RHP Enyel De Los Santos, RHP Trevor Stephan, LHP Sam Hentges, RHP Nick Sandlin, LHP Anthony Gose, RHP Bryan Shaw, RHP Emmanuel Clase
IL: RHP James Karinchak, C Luke Maile
Notes
With backup catcher Luke Maile sidelined and Sandy Leon opting out of his minor league deal, it looks like prospect Bryan Lavastida will claim the backup catcher job in Cleveland. Aside from sorting out the final few spots in the bullpen, the Guardians also need to decide if young outfielder Steven Kwan warrants a roster spot ahead of Bradley Zimmer, Josh Naylor or Oscar Mercado. Naylor and Zimmer both have options remaining, while Mercado is out of minor league options.
Colorado Rockies
Starting Lineup: RF Charlie Blackmon, LF Kris Bryant, 3B Ryan McMahon, 1B C.J. Cron, CF Randal Grichuk, 2B Brendan Rodgers, DH Connor Joe, SS Jose Iglesias, C Elias Diaz
Bench: C Dom Nunez, IF/OF Garrett Hampson, OF Yonathan Daza, OF Sam Hilliard
Starting Rotation: RHP German Marquez, LHP Kyle Freeland, RHP Antonio Senzatela, LHP Austin Gomber, RHP Chad Kuhl
Bullpen: LHP Ty Blach, RHP Jake Bird, RHP Jhoulys Chacin, RHP Justin Lawrence, RHP Tyler Kinley, LHP Lucas Gilbreath, RHP Robert Stephenson, RHP Daniel Bard, RHP Carlos Estevez, RHP Alex Colome
IL: RHP Scott Oberg
Notes
Ty Blach and Jake Bird are both pitching well enough this spring to earn a bullpen nod as non-roster invitees, and the Rockies can't afford to turn aside quality pitching. Speedy Garrett Hampson could see regular playing time in a super-utility role, while Charlie Blackmon will see semi-regular work in the DH spot in an effort to keep him fresh in his age-35 season.
Detroit Tigers
Starting Lineup: LF Akil Baddoo, RF Robbie Grossman, SS Javier Baez, 3B Jeimer Candelario, DH Miguel Cabrera, 2B Jonathan Schoop, 1B Spencer Torkelson, CF Riley Greene, C Tucker Barnhart
Bench: C Dustin Garneau, C/OF Eric Haase, IF Harold Castro, OF Victor Reyes
Starting Rotation: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, RHP Casey Mize, LHP Tarik Skubal, RHP Matt Manning, LHP Tyler Alexander
Bullpen: RHP Chase Anderson, RHP Ricardo Pinto, RHP Will Vest, RHP Jason Foley, RHP Alex Lange, RHP Joe Jimenez, RHP Jose Cisnero, LHP Andrew Chafin, RHP Michael Fulmer, LHP Gregory Soto
IL: RHP Kyle Funkhouser, C Jake Rogers, RHP Spencer Turnbull
Notes
With free-agent signing Michael Pineda dealing with visa issues, left-hander Tyler Alexander is temporarily penciled into the No. 5 starter spot, leaving the bullpen without a second lefty. From the above projected roster, top prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene as well as pitchers Chase Anderson, Ricardo Pinto and Will Vest would all need to be added to the 40-man roster, so expect plenty of roster shuffling in the coming days.
Houston Astros
Starting Lineup: 2B Jose Altuve, LF Michael Brantley, 3B Alex Bregman, DH Yordan Alvarez, 1B Yuli Gurriel, RF Kyle Tucker, CF Chas McCormick, SS Jeremy Pena, C Martin Maldonado
Bench: C Jason Castro, IF Niko Goodrum, IF/OF Aledmys Diaz, OF Jose Siri
Starting Rotation: LHP Framber Valdez, RHP Jake Odorizzi, RHP Justin Verlander, RHP Jose Urquidy, RHP Luis Garcia
Bullpen: RHP Cristian Javier, RHP Brandon Bielak, LHP Adam Morgan, RHP Rafael Montero, LHP Blake Taylor, RHP Pedro Baez, RHP Hector Neris, RHP Phil Maton, RHP Ryne Stanek, RHP Ryan Pressly
IL: RHP Lance McCullers Jr., OF Jake Meyers
Notes
The Astros roster is more straightforward than most, though there are still a few major questions. The biggest is whether Jeremy Pena will break camp as the starting shortstop despite playing only 30 games above the High-A level in the minors. If he's sent to the minors, Niko Goodrum would hold down the shortstop job in the early going. On the pitching side, left-hander Adam Morgan is vying for a spot in the bullpen as a non-roster invitee.
Kansas City Royals
Starting Lineup: RF Whit Merrifield, 2B Nicky Lopez, C Salvador Perez, LF Andrew Benintendi, 1B Carlos Santana, DH Hunter Dozier, 3B Bobby Witt Jr., CF Michael A. Taylor, SS Adalberto Mondesi
Bench: C Cam Gallagher, 1B/OF Ryan O'Hearn, OF Kyle Isbel, OF Edward Olivares
Starting Rotation: RHP Zack Greinke, RHP Brad Keller, RHP Brady Singer, LHP Kris Bubic, LHP Daniel Lynch
Bullpen: RHP Taylor Clarke, RHP Ronald Bolanos, LHP Gabe Speier, RHP Collin Snider, RHP Dylan Coleman, RHP Domingo Tapia, LHP Jake Brentz, RHP Josh Staumont, LHP Amir Garrett, RHP Scott Barlow
IL: None
Notes
Top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. has gone 11-for-24 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI so far this spring as he makes his case for the starting third base job. With Ryan O'Hearn now set to earn $1.3 million this season and Edward Olivares having a terrific spring, the final bench spot boils down to Emmanuel Rivera, Kyle Isbel and non-roster invitee JaCoby Jones. Kris Bubic, Daniel Lynch and Carlos Hernandez all have options remaining, so expect at least one to be sent to Triple-A to stay stretched out as a starter.
Los Angeles Angels
Starting Lineup: DH Shohei Ohtani, CF Mike Trout, 1B Jared Walsh, 3B Anthony Rendon, C Max Stassi, RF Brandon Marsh, RF Jo Adell, 2B Matt Duffy, SS David Fletcher
Bench: C Kurt Suzuki, IF Tyler Wade, IF/OF Jose Rojas, OF Justin Upton, OF Taylor Ward
Starting Rotation: RHP Shohei Ohtani, LHP Patrick Sandoval, RHP Noah Syndergaard, LHP Jose Suarez, RHP Michael Lorenzen, LHP Reid Detmers
Bullpen: RHP Jaime Barria, RHP Jose Marte, RHP Austin Warren, LHP Jose Quijada, RHP Archie Bradley, RHP Mike Mayers, LHP Aaron Loup, RHP Ryan Tepera, RHP Raisel Iglesias
IL: RHP Griffin Canning, RHP Chris Rodriguez
Notes
With Jose Rojas (8-for-14, 6 XBH) and Taylor Ward (7-for-25, 2 HR) both having strong springs and Tyler Wade out of options, the Angels could be one of the few teams to break camp with a five-man bench. In the bullpen, Jaime Barris and Jose Quijada will also be exposed to waivers if they aren't included on the Opening Day roster, and Barria is still in the running for the No. 6 starter job if Reid Detmers gets sent to the minors. Second base could be a revolving door, with Rojas, Wade and Matt Duffy all in the mix.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Starting Lineup: RF Mookie Betts, 1B Freddie Freeman, SS Trea Turner, DH Max Muncy, 3B Justin Turner, C Will Smith, 2B Chris Taylor, LF AJ Pollock, CF Cody Bellinger
Bench: C Austin Barnes, IF Hanser Alberto, IF/OF Gavin Lux, IF/OF Edwin Rios
Starting Rotation: RHP Walker Buehler, LHP Clayton Kershaw, LHP Julio Urias, RHP Tony Gonsolin, LHP Tyler Anderson
Bullpen: LHP Andrew Heaney, LHP David Price, LHP Caleb Ferguson, RHP Evan Phillips, LHP Victor Gonzalez, LHP Justin Bruihl, RHP Brusdar Graterol, LHP Alex Vesia, RHP Daniel Hudson, RHP Blake Treinen
IL: RHP Phil Bickford, LHP Danny Duffy, RHP Tommy Kahnle, RHP Dustin May, RHP Jimmy Nelson
Notes
The first three spots in the Dodgers rotation are locked in, leaving Tony Gonsolin, David Price and free-agent signings Andrew Heaney (1/$8.5M) and Tyler Anderson (1/$8M) vying to round out the starting staff. The other two will likely be slotted in long relief roles in a new-look Dodgers bullpen that will see Blake Treinen take over for the departed Kenley Jansen. Max Muncy will see time at second base when he isn't serving as the primary DH.
Miami Marlins
Starting Lineup: 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr., LF Jorge Soler, RF Avisail Garcia, DH Jesus Aguilar, CF Jesus Sanchez, 1B Garrett Cooper, 3B Brian Anderson, C Jacob Stallings, SS Miguel Rojas
Bench: C Payton Henry, IF Joey Wendle, IF/OF Jon Berti, OF Roman Quinn
Starting Rotation: RHP Sandy Alcantara, RHP Pablo Lopez, LHP Trevor Rogers, RHP Elieser Hernandez, LHP Jesus Luzardo
Bullpen: RHP Cody Poteet, RHP Jimmy Yacabonis, LHP Sean Guenther, RHP Louis Head, LHP Steven Okert, RHP Zach Pop, LHP Richard Bleier, RHP Anthony Bass, RHP Anthony Bender, RHP Dylan Floro
IL: RHP Sixto Sanchez
Notes
The Marlins don't have a true center fielder, with Jesus Sanchez expected to see the bulk of playing time there in the early going. That should increase the chances of either Roman Quinn or Delino DeShields Jr. earning a bench spot. Both speedy veterans are in camp on minor league deals. Closer Dylan Floro has been dealing with arm soreness, so he'll be one to monitor in the days leading up to final cuts.
Milwaukee Brewers
Starting Lineup: 2B Kolten Wong, SS Willy Adames, LF Christian Yelich, DH Andrew McCutchen, 1B Rowdy Tellez, RF Hunter Renfroe, C Omar Narvaez, CF Lorenzo Cain, 3B Jace Peterson
Bench: C Pedro Severino, IF Mike Brosseau, IF Keston Hiura, OF Tyrone Taylor
Starting Rotation: RHP Corbin Burnes, RHP Brandon Woodruff, RHP Freddy Peralta, RHP Adrian Houser, LHP Eric Lauer
Bullpen: RHP Jose Urena, RHP Luis Perdomo, RHP Trevor Gott, RHP Jandel Gustave, LHP Aaron Ashby, RHP Jake Cousins, LHP Brent Suter, RHP Brad Boxberger, RHP Devin Williams, LHP Josh Hader
IL: IF Luis Urias
Notes
With Luis Urias expected to start the year on the injured list with a quad strain, expect to see a Jace Peterson and Mike Brosseau platoon at the hot corner. With only two hits and one earned run allowed in 5.1 innings this spring, right-hander Luis Perdomo is making a strong case for the final bullpen spot, though the Brewers would need to make a corresponding move to add him to the 40-man roster.
Minnesota Twins
Starting Lineup: CF Byron Buxton, 2B Jorge Polanco, SS Carlos Correa, 1B Miguel Sano, RF Max Kepler, 3B Gio Urshela, LF Alex Kirilloff, DH Gary Sanchez, C Ryan Jeffers
Bench: C Jose Godoy, IF/OF Luis Arraez, IF/OF Nick Gordon, OF Brent Rooker
Starting Rotation: RHP Sonny Gray, RHP Dylan Bundy, RHP Bailey Ober, RHP Joe Ryan, RHP Chris Archer
Bullpen: RHP Jhoan Duran, RHP Jharel Cotton, LHP Devin Smeltzer, RHP Griffin Jax, RHP Cody Stashak, RHP Joe Smith, LHP Caleb Thielbar, RHP Jorge Alcala, RHP Tyler Duffey, LHP Taylor Rogers
IL: RHP Randy Dobnak, RHP Kenta Maeda
Notes
The Twins will undoubtedly value relievers who can go multiple innings to start the year with young Joe Ryan and recently signed Chris Archer rounding out the rotation. That should bode well for non-roster invitee Devin Smeltzer, who made seven spot starts for the Twins in 2019 and 2020 and has thrown seven shutout innings in three appearances this spring. With Gary Sanchez likely to serve as the primary DH, expect Jose Godoy to make the team as a backup catcher.
New York Mets
Starting Lineup: CF Brandon Nimmo, RF Starling Marte, SS Francisco Lindor, 1B Pete Alonso, DH Robinson Cano, 3B Eduardo Escobar, RF Mark Canha, 2B Jeff McNeil, C James McCann
Bench: C Tomas Nido, 1B/OF Dominic Smith, 3B/OF J.D. Davis, IF Luis Guillorme,
Starting Rotation: RHP Jacob deGrom, RHP Max Scherzer, RHP Chris Bassitt, RHP Carlos Carrasco, RHP Taijuan Walker
Bullpen: RHP Trevor Williams, RHP Sean Reid-Foley, RHP Drew Smith, LHP Alex Claudio, RHP Miguel Castro, LHP Chasen Shreve, RHP Seth Lugo, RHP Adam Ottavino, RHP Trevor May, RHP Edwin Diaz
IL: LHP Joey Lucchesi
Notes
Barring injury, the position player side of things and the starting rotation appear to be set for the Mets after a busy offseason in which they added Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha. The bullpen still has multiple spots up for grabs, though, and the roster crunch could make it tough to keep both Alex Claudio and Chasen Shreve, who are in camp on minor league deals. Ace Jacob deGrom is reportedly dealing with shoulder tightness, and if he has to start the season on the injured list, look for Tylor Megill to slot into the rotation.
New York Yankees
Starting Lineup: 1B Anthony Rizzo, RF Aaron Judge, LF Joey Gallo, DH Giancarlo Stanton, 3B Josh Donaldson, 2B Gleyber Torres, CF Aaron Hicks, SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa, C Kyle Higashioka
Bench: C Rob Brantly, IF DJ LeMahieu, IF/OF Marwin Gonzalez, OF Ender Inciarte
Starting Rotation: RHP Gerrit Cole, LHP Jordan Montgomery, RHP Luis Severino, LHP Nestor Cortes, RHP Jameson Taillon
Bullpen: RHP Luis Gil, LHP Manny Banuelos, RHP Albert Abreu, LHP Lucas Luetge, LHP Wandy Peralta, RHP Clay Holmes, LHP Joely Rodriguez, RHP Chad Green, RHP Jonathan Loaisiga, LHP Aroldis Chapman
IL: LHP Zack Britton, RHP Domingo German
Notes
Don't read into DJ LeMahieu being listed on the bench. He'll be an everyday player in a super-utility role, shuffling between first base, second base and third base while giving guys a day off or a turn in the designated hitter spot. Speedy Tim Locastro has an option remaining, which could open the door for Ender Inciarte to break camp as the fourth outfielder. Who's ready for a Manny Banuelos reunion? A top prospect in the Yankees system in 2011 and 2012, he has tossed six scoreless innings this spring.
Oakland Athletics
Starting Lineup: 2B Tony Kemp, SS Elvis Andrus, LF Chad Pinder, 1B Seth Brown, DH Jed Lowrie, C Sean Murphy, RF Stephen Piscotty, 3B Sheldon Neuse, CF Cristian Pache
Bench: C Austin Allen, C/1B Stephen Vogt, 1B/OF Eric Thames, IF Kevin Smith
Starting Rotation: LHP Sean Manaea, RHP Frankie Montas, LHP Cole Irvin, RHP Daulton Jefferies, LHP A.J. Puk
Bullpen: RHP Paul Blackburn, RHP Grant Holmes, LHP Sam Selman, RHP Jake Lemoine, RHP Dany Jimenez, LHP Sam Moll, LHP Kirby Snead, RHP Domingo Acevedo, RHP Deolis Guerra, RHP Lou Trivino
IL: RHP Brent Honeywell Jr., RHP James Kaprielian, CF Ramon Laureano (suspended)
Notes
With James Kaprielian and Brent Honeywell Jr. both headed for the injured list, there is no obvious candidate for the No. 5 spot in the Oakland rotation. Former top prospect A.J. Puk could be used as an opener in that spot to start the season, though the A's may aim to limit his workload because of his recent injury history. Eric Thames, Dany Jimenez and spring standout Jake Lemoine are all non-roster players, so Oakland will need to do some 40-man roster shuffling for them to earn a spot.
Philadelphia Phillies
Starting Lineup: DH Kyle Schwarber, C J.T. Realmuto, RF Bryce Harper, LF Nick Castellanos, 1B Rhys Hoskins, 2B Jean Segura, SS Didi Gregorius, 3B Alec Bohm, CF Matt Vierling
Bench: C Garrett Stubbs, IF/OF Johan Camargo, IF/OF Nick Maton, OF Mickey Moniak
Starting Rotation: RHP Aaron Nola, RHP Kyle Gibson, RHP Zach Eflin, LHP Ranger Suarez, RHP Zack Wheeler
Bullpen: LHP Cristopher Sanchez, RHP Nick Nelson, LHP Bailey Falter, RHP James Norwood, RHP Connor Brogdon, RHP Seranthony Dominguez, LHP Jose Alvarado, RHP Jeurys Familia, LHP Brad Hand, RHP Corey Knebel
IL: RHP Sam Coonrod, CF Odubel Herrera, LHP JoJo Romero
Notes
Zack Wheeler is dealing with some shoulder soreness, and Ranger Suarez arrived at camp late as a result of visa issues, but both pitchers are still expected to begin the year in the starting rotation. The final bullpen spots will likely go to guys who can provide multiple innings as a result, which puts Cristopher Sanchez, Nick Nelson and Bailey Falter in a good spot. Mickey Moniak (7-for-23, 3 HR) is having a nice spring, and he could push for playing time in center field.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Starting Lineup: RF Greg Allen, CF Bryan Reynolds, 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo, 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes, LF Ben Gamel, DH Daniel Vogelbach, C Roberto Perez, 2B Cole Tucker, SS Kevin Newman
Bench: C Michael Perez, IF/OF Michael Chavis, IF/OF Hoy Park, OF Anthony Alford
Starting Rotation: RHP Mitch Keller, LHP Jose Quintana, RHP JT Brubaker, RHP Wil Crowe, RHP Zach Thompson
Bullpen: LHP Dillon Peters, RHP Bryse Wilson, LHP Aaron Fletcher, LHP Sam Howard, RHP Duane Underwood Jr., LHP Anthony Banda, LHP Sam Howard, RHP Heath Hembree, RHP Chris Stratton, RHP David Bednar
IL: RHP Blake Cederlind
Notes
Is Bryan Reynolds still going to be on the Pittsburgh Pirates roster on Opening Day? The San Diego Padres are the latest team to be tied to the young outfielder, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, and he's been a popular name on the rumor mill for the past year. Manager Derek Shelton still needs to pick an Opening Day starter, but the lineup is more clear now that Oneil Cruz has been optioned to the minors. Expect to see him in the big leagues soon.
San Diego Padres
Starting Lineup: CF Trent Grisham, 2B Jake Cronenworth, 3B Manny Machado, DH Luke Voit, 1B Eric Hosmer, RF Wil Myers, C Austin Nola, LF Jurickson Profar, SS CJ Abrams
Bench: C Jorge Alfaro, C Victor Caratini, 1B/OF Matt Beaty, IF Ha-Seong Kim, OF Nomar Mazara
Starting Rotation: RHP Joe Musgrove, RHP Yu Darvish, LHP Blake Snell, RHP Mike Clevinger, RHP Nick Martinez
Bullpen: RHP Chris Paddack, RHP Nabil Crismatt, RHP Craig Stammen, LHP Tim Hill, RHP Austin Adams, RHP Pierce Johnson, RHP Robert Suarez, RHP Emilio Pagan, RHP Dinelson Lamet
IL: LHP Drew Pomeranz, SS Fernando Tatis Jr.
Notes
There is no shortage of compelling roster questions in San Diego, from who will win the No. 5 starter job between Nick Martinez and Chris Paddack to who will occupy the closer's role vacated when Mark Melancon departed in free agency. However, the most compelling question is whether top prospect CJ Abrams will break camp with the team. The 21-year-old has gone 8-for-26 with a pair of home runs this spring, and the Fernando Tatis Jr. injury has opened a clear path to playing time at shortstop.
San Francisco Giants
Starting Lineup: RF Mike Yastrzemski, 2B Tommy La Stella, SS Brandon Crawford, 1B Brandon Belt, DH Darin Ruf, LF Joc Pederson, 3B Wilmer Flores, C Joey Bart, CF Steven Duggar
Bench: C Curt Casali, IF Thairo Estrada, IF/OF Mauricio Dubon, OF Austin Slater
Starting Rotation: RHP Logan Webb, LHP Carlos Rodon, RHP Anthony DeSclafani, LHP Alex Wood, RHP Alex Cobb
Bullpen: RHP Tyler Beede, RHP Jakob Junis, RHP Zack Littell, LHP Jose Alvarez, RHP John Brebbia, LHP Jarlin Garcia, RHP Dominic Leone, RHP Tyler Rogers, LHP Jake McGee, RHP Camilo Doval
IL: LHP Matthew Boyd, 3B Evan Longoria, 1B/OF LaMonte Wade Jr.
Notes
The Giants' position-player crunch sorted itself out as Evan Longoria and LaMonte Wade Jr. are both expected to start the season on the injured list. That opens up a spot for Thairo Estrada on the Opening Day roster, and he could make a serious push for regular playing time at second base. Tyler Beede is out of options, so expect to see him in a long relief role to start the year.
Seattle Mariners
Starting Lineup: 2B Adam Frazier, 1B Ty France, DH Jesse Winker, RF Mitch Haniger, 3B Eugenio Suarez, SS J.P. Crawford, CF Julio Rodriguez, LF Jarred Kelenic, C Tom Murphy
Bench: C Luis Torrens, IF Abraham Toro, IF/OF Dylan Moore, OF Billy Hamilton
Starting Rotation: LHP Robbie Ray, LHP Marco Gonzales, RHP Chris Flexen, RHP Logan Gilbert, RHP Matt Brash
Bullpen: LHP Justus Sheffield, RHP Erik Swanson, RHP Yohan Ramirez, LHP Anthony Misiewicz, RHP Sergio Romo, RHP Andres Munoz, RHP Ken Giles, RHP Diego Castillo, RHP Paul Sewald, RHP Drew Steckenrider
IL: OF Kyle Lewis, RHP Casey Sadler, 1B Evan White
Notes
"He's out here slowing the game down. For him to be barely 21 and have that much of a presence on the field is incredible," one scout told Kyle Glaser of Baseball America while discussing top prospect Julio Rodriguez. That advanced feel for the game has him on the doorstep of breaking camp with a roster spot. If he is sent to the minors, expect to see Jarred Kelenic in center field, Jesse Winker in left field, and Abraham Toro penciled in as the primary DH.
St. Louis Cardinals
Starting Lineup: 2B Tommy Edman, 1B Paul Goldschmidt, LF Tyler O'Neill, 3B Nolan Arenado, RF Dylan Carlson, C Yadier Molina, DH Corey Dickerson, SS Paul DeJong, CF Harrison Bader
Bench: C Andrew Knizner, 1B Albert Pujols, IF Edmundo Sosa, OF Lars Nootbaar
Starting Rotation: RHP Adam Wainwright, RHP Miles Mikolas, LHP Steven Matz, RHP Dakota Hudson, RHP Jake Woodford
Bullpen: RHP Kodi Whitley, RHP Aaron Brooks, RHP Drew VerHagen, RHP Blake Parker, LHP T.J. McFarland, RHP Nick Wittgren, RHP Ryan Helsley, RHP Jordan Hicks, LHP Genesis Cabrera, RHP Giovanny Gallegos
IL: RHP Jack Flaherty, RHP Alex Reyes
Notes
The Cardinals found success signing Miles Mikolas after his stint overseas, and they're hoping for more of the same from Aaron Brooks (KBO) and Drew VerHagen (Japanese League) in their return stateside. The addition of Albert Pujols likely means that Juan Yepez will start the season seeing regular playing time in the minors, and the same is true of Nolan Gorman, though both of those guys will be a factor in 2022. The Cardinals will need to add the recently signed Blake Parker to their 40-man roster for him to break camp with a spot.
Tampa Bay Rays
Starting Lineup: 2B Brandon Lowe, SS Wander Franco, DH Austin Meadows, LF Randy Arozarena, 1B Ji-Man Choi, 3B Yandy Diaz, C Mike Zunino, RF Manuel Margot, CF Kevin Kiermaier
Bench: C Francisco Mejia, IF Taylor Walls, OF Brett Phillips, OF Harold Ramirez
Starting Rotation: LHP Shane McClanahan, RHP Drew Rasmussen, RHP Corey Kluber, LHP Ryan Yarbrough, RHP Luis Patino
Bullpen: LHP Josh Fleming, RHP Chris Mazza, LHP Colin Poche, RHP Ryan Thompson, LHP Jeffrey Springs, RHP Matt Wisler, LHP Brooks Raley, RHP J.P. Feyereisen, RHP JT Chargois, RHP Andrew Kittredge
IL: RHP Nick Anderson, RHP Shane Baz, RHP Yonny Chirinos, RHP Pete Fairbanks, RHP Tyler Glasnow
Notes
As usual, the Rays have an abundance of viable options for spots in the bullpen. Going with guys like Josh Fleming, Chris Mazza, Colin Poche and Ryan Thompson would be placing an emphasis on bulk relief work. When a left-handed pitcher is on the mound, expect to see Yandy Diaz shift across the diamond to first base and Taylor Walls get the starting nod at the hot corner.
Texas Rangers
Starting Lineup: 2B Marcus Semien, SS Corey Seager, C Mitch Garver, 1B Nathaniel Lowe, CF Adolis Garcia, LF Brad Miller, 3B Andy Ibanez, RF Kole Calhoun, DH Willie Calhoun
Bench: C Jose Trevino, IF/OF Charlie Culberson, IF/OF Nick Solak, OF Eli White
Starting Rotation: RHP Jon Gray, LHP Martin Perez, RHP Dane Dunning, LHP Taylor Hearn, RHP Spencer Howard
Bullpen: LHP Brock Burke, RHP Dennis Santana, LHP Kolby Allard, RHP Josh Sborz, LHP John King, RHP Garrett Richards, LHP Brett Martin, RHP Greg Holland, RHP Spencer Patton, RHP Joe Barlow
IL: RHP Jonathan Hernandez, RHP Jose Leclerc
Notes
After a busy offseason, the Rangers have a completely revamped roster, though they still have plenty of things to sort out during the remainder of spring training and into the season. Andy Ibanez will get the first shot at the third base job and Brad Miller is the favorite to start in left field, but that leaves Nick Solak in a bench role as he looks to prove he can be a long-term piece. On the pitching side, Spencer Howard, Kolby Allard, A.J. Alexy and Glenn Otto are all fighting for the No. 5 starter job.
Toronto Blue Jays
Starting Lineup: CF George Springer, 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., RF Teoscar Hernandez, SS Bo Bichette, LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr., 3B Matt Chapman, DH Alejandro Kirk, 2B Cavan Biggio, C Danny Jansen
Bench: C Reese McGuire, 1B Greg Bird, IF Santiago Espinal, OF Raimel Tapia
Starting Rotation: RHP Jose Berrios, RHP Kevin Gausman, LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, RHP Alek Manoah, LHP Yusei Kikuchi
Bullpen: RHP Ross Stripling, LHP Ryan Borucki, RHP Trent Thornton, LHP Tayler Saucedo, RHP Julian Merryweather, RHP Trevor Richards, RHP Adam Cimber, LHP Tim Mayza, RHP Yimi Garcia, RHP Jordan Romano
IL: None
Notes
The 28-man roster expansion keeps the Blue Jays from having to make a tough decision on whether to keep out-of-options catcher Reese McGuire. The deal that sent Randal Grichuk to the Colorado Rockies also opens the door for Alejandro Kirk to serve as the primary DH. The biggest remaining questions are in the bullpen, where Tayler Saucedo is pitching his way onto the roster with a strong spring and there are multiple spots up for grabs.
Washington Nationals
Starting Lineup: 2B Cesar Hernandez, RF Juan Soto, DH Nelson Cruz, 1B Josh Bell, C Keibert Ruiz, LF Lane Thomas, SS Alcides Escobar, 3B Maikel Franco, CF Victor Robles
Bench: C Riley Adams, IF Ehire Adrianza, OF Yadiel Hernandez, OF Andrew Stevenson
Starting Rotation: LHP Patrick Corbin, RHP Josiah Gray, RHP Erick Fedde, RHP Anibal Sanchez, RHP Paolo Espino
Bullpen: RHP Austin Voth, LHP Josh Rogers, RHP Patrick Murphy, RHP Tyler Clippard, RHP Andres Machado, RHP Will Harris, LHP Sean Doolittle, RHP Steve Cishek, RHP Tanner Rainey, RHP Kyle Finnegan
IL: 3B Carter Kieboom, RHP Joe Ross, RHP Stephen Strasburg
Notes
If the above prediction holds true, the Nationals would need to add Maikel Franco, Anibal Sanchez and Tyler Clippard to the 40-man roster. The injury to Carter Kieboom makes Franco the club's best option at third base, while Sanchez has looked fresh this spring after taking a year off. The final rotation spot appears to be down to Paolo Espino, Josh Rogers or top prospect Cade Cavalli.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through Thursday morning.