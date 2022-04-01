Final 28-Man MLB Roster Predictions 1 Week from 2022 Opening Day

0 of 30

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After another long, cold offseason, there is a light at the end of the tunnel with the start of the 2022 MLB season fast approaching.

We rolled out our Opening Day lineup predictions two weeks ago, and now that we're even closer to the start of the season, it's time to broaden our focus to full rosters.

Here, we've provided our best guesses for the 28 players who will break camp with each MLB team. Rosters are expanded to 28 players for the first month of the season to make up for the abbreviated spring training, and most teams will likely choose to add a few additional arms to their bullpen.

Each team's roster includes a starting lineup, bench, starting rotation, bullpen and injured list. Those are followed by a quick rundown of the team's biggest roster decisions.