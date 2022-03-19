Predicting Every MLB Team's Opening Day Lineup 3 Weeks Out

0 of 30

Harry How/Getty Images

The flurry of activity in free agency and on the trade market in the last week or so has dramatically changed the MLB landscape, and keeping track of all the moves hasn't been easy.

In an effort to set the scene for the upcoming season, we've taken a crack at predicting the Opening Day lineup for all 30 clubs, based on current roster outlook and predictions for how the remaining dominoes will fall in free agency.

Last season's lineup data from Baseball Reference, the projected roster from FanGraphs and a healthy amount of speculation went into compiling each team's batting order.

We'll do this again before Opening Day, and plenty figures to change as spring training unfolds, but this is our best guess right now as to how things will look on April 7.

Let the debate begin.