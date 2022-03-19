    Predicting Every MLB Team's Opening Day Lineup 3 Weeks Out

    Joel Reuter@JoelReuterBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2022

      Harry How/Getty Images

      The flurry of activity in free agency and on the trade market in the last week or so has dramatically changed the MLB landscape, and keeping track of all the moves hasn't been easy.

      In an effort to set the scene for the upcoming season, we've taken a crack at predicting the Opening Day lineup for all 30 clubs, based on current roster outlook and predictions for how the remaining dominoes will fall in free agency.

      Last season's lineup data from Baseball Reference, the projected roster from FanGraphs and a healthy amount of speculation went into compiling each team's batting order.

      We'll do this again before Opening Day, and plenty figures to change as spring training unfolds, but this is our best guess right now as to how things will look on April 7.

      Let the debate begin.

    Arizona Diamondbacks

      Ketel Marte
      Ketel MarteRich Schultz/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. 3B Josh Rojas
      2. 2B Ketel Marte
      3. CF Daulton Varsho
      4. 1B Christian Walker
      5. LF David Peralta
      6. DH Seth Beer
      7. C Carson Kelly
      8. RF Pavin Smith
      9. SS Nick Ahmed
      SP Madison Bumgarner

            

      Notes

      The D-backs have had a quiet offseason as expected, with no notable additions outside of veteran Mark Melancon in the closer's role. The implementation of the universal DH clears a path for prospect Seth Beer, who should provide some middle-of-the-order production after posting a .901 OPS over three minor league seasons.

    Atlanta Braves

      Austin Riley
      Austin RileyTodd Kirkland/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. 2B Ozzie Albies
      2. SS Dansby Swanson
      3. 1B Matt Olson
      4. 3B Austin Riley
      5. DH Marcell Ozuna
      6. CF Adam Duvall
      7. RF Jorge Soler
      8. LF Eddie Rosario
      9. C Travis d'Arnaud
      SP Max Fried

            

      Notes

      Acquiring Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade and a two-year, $18 million deal to bring back NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario has helped reshape the Atlanta Braves lineup for the upcoming season. They could still use one more outfielder to help fill the void until Ronald Acuna Jr.'s return from a torn ACL, and bringing back World Series MVP Jorge Soler would make a lot of sense.

    Baltimore Orioles

      Cedric Mullins
      Cedric MullinsIcon Sportswire/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. CF Cedric Mullins
      2. 1B Ryan Mountcastle
      3. LF Austin Hays
      4. RF Anthony Santander
      5. DH Trey Mancini
      6. 2B Rougned Odor
      7. SS Ramon Urias
      8. 3B Kelvin Gutierrez
      9. C Robinson Chirinos
      SP John Means

            

      Notes

      Despite general manager Mike Elias saying all the right things, there's no reason to believe the Orioles won't send Adley Rutschman down to the minors for a few weeks to secure an extra year of club control. Veteran Robinson Chirinos was signed to help bridge the gap behind the plate, and he'll serve as a valuable mentor once Rutschman arrives.

    Boston Red Sox

      Rafael Devers
      Rafael DeversMitchell Leff/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. CF Enrique Hernandez
      2. RF Alex Verdugo
      3. SS Xander Bogaerts
      4. 3B Rafael Devers
      5. DH J.D. Martinez
      6. 2B Trevor Story
      7. 1B Bobby Dalbec
      8. C Christian Vazquez
      9. LF Jackie Bradley Jr.
      SP Nathan Eovaldi

            

      Notes

      The Red Sox are among the four finalists to sign Trevor Story, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, and he is now open to a short-term move from shortstop if it means playing for a contender. Slotting him in at second base this year would plug a hole for the Red Sox, and next season the team could shift Xander Bogaerts to third base and Rafael Devers into the DH role once J.D. Martinez is a free agent. Nathan Eovaldi will get the Opening Day nod on the mound with Chris Sale sidelined with a stress fracture in his rib cage.

    Chicago Cubs

      Willson Contreras
      Willson ContrerasJustin Berl/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. CF Rafael Ortega
      2. 2B Nick Madrigal
      3. 1B Frank Schwindel
      4. C Willson Contreras
      5. DH Ian Happ
      6. LF Seiya Suzuki
      7. 3B Patrick Wisdom
      8. RF Jason Heyward
      9. SS Andrelton Simmons
      SP Kyle Hendricks

            

      Notes

      Despite not seeing his name in the Opening Day lineup, expect Nico Hoerner to be an everyday player in a super-utility role. He saw time at second base, shortstop, third base, left field and center field last year, and with Nick Madrigal viewed as a potential core piece at second base, that's the role he fits best in once again.

    Chicago White Sox

      Luis Robert
      Luis RobertRon Vesely/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. SS Tim Anderson
      2. CF Luis Robert
      3. 1B Jose Abreu
      4. C Yasmani Grandal
      5. LF Eloy Jimenez
      6. 3B Yoan Moncada
      7. DH Gavin Sheets
      8. 2B Josh Harrison
      9. RF Adam Engel
      SP Lance Lynn

            

      Notes

      With some combination of Gavin Sheets, Adam Engel and Andrew Vaughn currently slated to handle right field and designated hitter duties, a corner outfielder would be the most logical target if the White Sox wanted to add another bat. More pitching depth is the bigger area of focus right now, though.

    Cincinnati Reds

      Jonathan India
      Jonathan IndiaDylan Buell/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. 2B Jonathan India
      2. CF Tyler Naquin
      3. 1B Joey Votto
      4. C Tyler Stephenson
      5. 3B Mike Moustakas
      6. RF Aristides Aquino
      7. DH Colin Moran
      8. LF Jake Fraley
      9. SS Jose Barrero
      SP Luis Castillo

            

      Notes

      Are the Cincinnati Reds done selling? The surprise move to package Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez in exchange for prospects in a deal with the Seattle Mariners gives the impression that they're going to strip the roster to the studs, but the next wave of moves might not come until the trade deadline.

    Cleveland Guardians

      Jose Ramirez
      Jose RamirezJustin K. Aller/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. CF Myles Straw
      2. SS Amed Rosario
      3. 3B Jose Ramirez
      4. DH Franmil Reyes
      5. 1B Bobby Bradley
      6. RF Bradley Zimmer
      7. LF Oscar Mercado
      8. C Austin Hedges
      9. 2B Andres Gimenez
      SP Shane Bieber

            

      Notes

      Assuming the tight-fisted Cleveland Guardians front office doesn't make any other notable additions this offseason, there figures to be a good battle for the starting corner outfield spots. Bradley Zimmer has a leg up for the right field job, while Oscar Mercado will have to hold off prospects Nolan Jones and Steven Kwan in left field.

    Colorado Rockies

      Charlie Blackmon
      Charlie BlackmonJonathan Daniel/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. CF Raimel Tapia
      2. 2B Brendan Rodgers
      3. LF Kris Bryant
      4. RF Charlie Blackmon
      5. 1B C.J. Cron
      6. 3B Ryan McMahon
      7. DH Connor Joe
      8. C Elias Diaz
      9. SS Jose Iglesias
      SP German Marquez

            

      Notes

      There is not a more directionless franchise in baseball right now than the Colorado Rockies. Why eat cash to trade Nolan Arenado for a fraction of his market value, only to turn around and sign Kris Bryant to a similar megadeal? With Ryan McMahon providing Gold Glove-caliber defense at the hot corner, expect Bryant to play primarily in the outfield.

    Detroit Tigers

      Spencer Torkelson
      Spencer TorkelsonGene J. Puskar/Associated Press

      Projected Lineup

      1. LF Akil Baddoo
      2. RF Robbie Grossman
      3. 3B Jeimer Candelario
      4. SS Javier Baez
      5. DH Miguel Cabrera
      6. 2B Jonathan Schoop
      7. 1B Spencer Torkelson
      8. C Tucker Barnhart
      9. CF Derek Hill
      SP Casey Mize

            

      Notes

      Will top prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene find their way onto the Detroit Tigers roster to begin the season? After an offseason in which they spent big to add Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez, it's clear they have their sights set on a rise in the standings, so those guys will be given every chance to prove they belong. Homegrown Casey Mize should get the nod as the Opening Day starter over Eduardo Rodriguez.

    Houston Astros

      Yordan Alvarez
      Yordan AlvarezNic Antaya/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. 2B Jose Altuve
      2. LF Michael Brantley
      3. 3B Alex Bregman
      4. DH Yordan Alvarez
      5. 1B Yuli Gurriel
      6. RF Kyle Tucker
      7. CF Chas McCormick
      8. SS Niko Goodrum
      9. C Martin Maldonado
      SP Justin Verlander

            

      Notes

      With Carlos Correa no longer an option and Trevor Story seemingly never on the Houston Astros radar, it looks like under-the-radar signing Niko Goodrum will be a short-term solution at shortstop until top prospect Jeremy Pena is ready for the job. He's played just 30 games above the High-A level, so expect him to start the year in the minors.

    Kansas City Royals

      Salvador Perez
      Salvador PerezSteph Chambers/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. 2B Whit Merrifield
      2. SS Nicky Lopez
      3. C Salvador Perez
      4. LF Andrew Benintendi
      5. 1B Carlos Santana
      6. RF Hunter Dozier
      7. 3B Bobby Witt Jr.
      8. DH Adalberto Mondesi
      9. CF Michael A. Taylor
      SP Brady Singer

            

      Notes

      His future may still be at shortstop, but top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. is competing for the starting third base job this season. If he wins the job, Adalberto Mondesi becomes the odd man out on the Kansas City infield, and his glove seems wasted in the DH role. Who gets the Opening Day start on the mound after veteran Mike Minor was traded to Cincinnati?

    Los Angeles Angels

      Mike Trout
      Mike TroutMary DeCicco/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. RF Brandon Marsh
      2. DH Shohei Ohtani
      3. CF Mike Trout
      4. 3B Anthony Rendon
      5. 1B Jared Walsh
      6. C Max Stassi
      7. LF Jo Adell
      8. 2B Matt Duffy
      9. SS David Fletcher
      SP Noah Syndergaard

            

      Notes

      The big offensive additions for the Los Angeles Angels come in the form of superstars Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon getting healthy, though there is a new face on the infield in free-agent signing Matt Duffy. He will compete with Luis Rengifo, Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield for a starting spot up the middle alongside David Fletcher.

    Los Angeles Dodgers

      Mookie Betts
      Mookie BettsIcon Sportswire/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. RF Mookie Betts
      2. 1B Freddie Freeman
      3. SS Trea Turner
      4. DH Max Muncy
      5. 3B Justin Turner
      6. C Will Smith
      7. CF Cody Bellinger
      8. 2B Chris Taylor
      9. LF AJ Pollock
      SP Walker Buehler

            

      Notes

      The defensive versatility of Max Muncy and Chris Taylor gives the Los Angeles Dodgers plenty of options, with Muncy in the mix for playing time at second base and third base, and Taylor also likely to see plenty of action in the outfield. That would open the door for Gavin Lux if he shows the sort of offensive prowess he did down the stretch last year when he hit .360/.467/.500 in 60 plate appearances in September.

    Miami Marlins

      Jazz Chisholm Jr.
      Jazz Chisholm Jr.Rob Tringali/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. SS Miguel Rojas
      2. 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.
      3. DH Jesus Sanchez
      4. RF Michael Conforto
      5. 1B Jesus Aguilar
      6. LF Avisail Garcia
      7. 3B Joey Wendle
      8. CF Bryan De La Cruz
      9. C Jacob Stallings
      SP Sandy Alcantara

            

      Notes

      The Miami Marlins still feel like a logical landing spot for Michael Conforto, a slugger who would provide a much-needed infusion of power production to the middle of the lineup. Conforto is on the team's radar, according to MLB insider Joe Frisaro, and he has the upside to transform the offense. Expect an even playing-time split between Joey Wendle and Brian Anderson at third base.

    Milwaukee Brewers

      Willy Adames
      Willy AdamesPatrick McDermott/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. 2B Kolten Wong
      2. SS Willy Adames
      3. LF Christian Yelich
      4. DH Andrew McCutchen
      5. 3B Luis Urias
      6. 1B Rowdy Tellez
      7. RF Hunter Renfroe
      8. C Omar Narvaez
      9. CF Lorenzo Cain
      SP Corbin Burnes

            

      Notes

      The addition of Andrew McCutchen gives the Milwaukee Brewers a proven veteran run producer to take some of the pressure off Willy Adames, Luis Urias and Rowdy Tellez, and he's still capable of patrolling a corner outfield spot to give other guys a day off in the DH role. Can Tyrone Taylor push Lorenzo Cain into a fourth outfielder role?

    Minnesota Twins

      Jorge Polanco
      Jorge PolancoJim McIsaac/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. CF Byron Buxton
      2. 2B Jorge Polanco
      3. SS Carlos Correa
      4. 1B Miguel Sano
      5. RF Max Kepler
      6. 3B Gio Urshela
      7. LF Alex Kirilloff
      8. DH Gary Sanchez
      9. C Ryan Jeffers
      SP Sonny Gray

            

      Notes

      The Minnesota Twins made a shocking free agency splash late Friday night, agreeing to a three-year, $105.3 million deal with Carlos Correa. That signing along with the deal to acquire Sonny Gray makes it clear they view themselves as contenders in 2022. A healthy season from Byron Buxton and another step forward from Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnachwho will split time in left field and at DH when Gary Sanchez catches—would be a major boost to the offense, though questions remain on the pitching side of things.

    New York Mets

      Francisco Lindor
      Francisco LindorAdam Hagy/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. CF Starling Marte
      2. RF Brandon Nimmo
      3. SS Francisco Lindor
      4. 1B Pete Alonso
      5. DH Robinson Cano
      6. LF Mark Canha
      7. 3B Eduardo Escobar
      8. 2B Jeff McNeil
      9. C James McCann
      SP Jacob deGrom

            

      Notes

      The lineup questions for the New York Mets stem from their depth, as it's not clear how Dominic Smith and J.D. Davis fit into the offensive picture despite both players offering the potential for above-average production. It will be interesting to see what a 39-year-old Robinson Cano has left and if he can be an impactful in-house addition.

    New York Yankees

      Aaron Judge
      Aaron JudgeRob Leiter/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. 1B Anthony Rizzo
      2. 3B Josh Donaldson
      3. RF Aaron Judge
      4. DH Giancarlo Stanton
      5. LF Joey Gallo
      6. 2B Gleyber Torres
      7. CF Aaron Hicks
      8. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
      9. C Kyle Higashioka
      SP Gerrit Cole

            

      Notes

      With Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson now occupying the left side of the infield and Anthony Rizzo re-signed to a two-year deal, it appears DJ LeMahieu will return to a super-utility role where he splits his time between first base, second base and third base. Catcher Ben Rortvedt was the third player acquired in the blockbuster deal with Minnesota, and he could play his way into the starting job.

    Oakland Athletics

      Tony Kemp
      Tony KempLachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. 2B Tony Kemp
      2. SS Elvis Andrus
      3. LF Chad Pinder
      4. 1B Seth Brown
      5. RF Stephen Piscotty
      6. DH Eric Thames
      7. C Sean Murphy
      8. 3B Kevin Smith
      9. CF Cristian Pache
      SP Frankie Montas

            

      Notes

      Center fielder Ramon Laureano is suspended for the first 27 games of the 2022 season to wrap up an 80-game PED suspension he received last August. Trade additions Cristian Pache and Kevin Smith both have a clear path to a starting spot on Opening Day, while non-roster invitee Eric Thames is the best current option to occupy the DH role.

    Philadelphia Phillies

      Bryce Harper
      Bryce HarperIcon Sportswire/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. 2B Jean Segura
      2. DH Kyle Schwarber
      3. RF Bryce Harper
      4. LF Nick Castellanos
      5. C J.T. Realmuto
      6. 1B Rhys Hoskins
      7. 3B Alec Bohm
      8. SS Didi Gregorius
      9. CF Odubel Herrera
      SP Zack Wheeler

            

      Notes

      After agreeing to a four-year, $79 million deal with Kyle Schwarber a few days ago, the Philadelphia Phillies made another splash in free agency Friday night. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network and multiple sources, Nick Castellanos agreed to a five-year, $100 million deal, adding another potent bat to an already deep lineup. Will Bryson Stott push Didi Gregorius for the shortstop job this spring?

    Pittsburgh Pirates

      Bryan Reynolds
      Bryan ReynoldsRich Schultz/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. RF Ben Gamel
      2. 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo
      3. CF Bryan Reynolds
      4. DH Daniel Vogelbach
      5. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
      6. LF Anthony Alford
      7. SS Oneil Cruz
      8. C Roberto Perez
      9. 2B Kevin Newman
      SP JT Brubaker

            

      Notes

      The big decision in Pittsburgh Pirates camp is whether top prospect Oneil Cruz will win the starting shortstop job after he went 3-for-9 with a home run in a late-season call-up last year. If he does wind up getting shipped to the minors to open the year, Kevin Newman will serve as a glove-only shortstop and either Michael Chavis or Cole Tucker will get the nod at second base.

    San Diego Padres

      Jake Cronenworth
      Jake CronenworthIcon Sportswire/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. CF Trent Grisham
      2. 2B Jake Cronenworth
      3. 3B Manny Machado
      4. DH Luke Voit
      5. 1B Eric Hosmer
      6. RF Wil Myers
      7. C Austin Nola
      8. LF Jurickson Profar
      9. SS Ha-Seong Kim
      SP Joe Musgrove

            

      Notes

      The San Diego Padres might be done adding pieces after acquiring slugger Luke Voit from the New York Yankees in exchange for pitching prospect Justin Lange on Friday afternoon. He's a decent consolation prize after they missed out on Freddie Freeman, especially if he can stay healthy and come close to his 2020 form when he hit 22 home runs in 56 games to lead the majors. Ha-Seong Kim starts at shortstop with Fernando Tatis Jr. on the injured list with a broken wrist.

    San Francisco Giants

      Brandon Crawford
      Brandon CrawfordIcon Sportswire/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. 2B Tommy La Stella
      2. 1B Brandon Belt
      3. RF Mike Yastrzemski
      4. LF LaMonte Wade Jr.
      5. 3B Evan Longoria
      6. SS Brandon Crawford
      7. DH Joc Pederson
      8. C Joey Bart
      9. CF Steven Duggar
      SP Logan Webb

            

      Notes

      Expect Wilmer Flores (second base), Austin Slater (center field) and Darin Ruf (designated hitter) to all be in the starting lineup when a left-handed pitcher is on the mound, while Curt Casali will likely continue to start a few games per week while Joey Bart settles into the starting catcher job. How will LaMonte Wade Jr. handle an expanded role?

    Seattle Mariners

      Jarred Kelenic
      Jarred KelenicSteph Chambers/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. SS J.P. Crawford
      2. 2B Adam Frazier
      3. RF Mitch Haniger
      4. LF Jesse Winker
      5. 1B Ty France
      6. CF Jarred Kelenic
      7. DH Abraham Toro
      8. 3B Eugenio Suarez
      9. C Tom Murphy
      SP Robbie Ray

            

      Notes

      The Seattle Mariners made a splash in free agency by signing reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to a five-year, $115 million deal while also adding three new faces to the starting lineup via trade: Adam Frazier from the San Diego Padres and both Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez from the Cincinnati Reds. That might be enough for them to make a push up the AL West standings, especially with more prospect talent on the way.

    St. Louis Cardinals

      Nolan Arenado
      Nolan ArenadoDylan Buell/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. 2B Tommy Edman
      2. 1B Paul Goldschmidt
      3. LF Tyler O'Neill
      4. 3B Nolan Arenado
      5. RF Dylan Carlson
      6. C Yadier Molina
      7. CF Harrison Bader
      8. DH Lars Nootbaar
      9. SS Edmundo Sosa
      SP Adam Wainwright

            

      Notes

      There was no Paul Goldschmidt or Nolan Arenado blockbuster addition this offseason, but this looks like the most dangerous offense the St. Louis Cardinals have had in years thanks to the improvement that Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson showed over the course of the 2021 season. Don't sleep on the impact that Lars Nootbaar and Juan Yepez can make in the DH role.

    Tampa Bay Rays

      Wander Franco
      Wander FrancoMitchell Layton/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. 2B Brandon Lowe
      2. SS Wander Franco
      3. LF Randy Arozarena
      4. DH Austin Meadows
      5. 3B Yandy Diaz
      6. 1B Ji-Man Choi
      7. RF Manuel Margot
      8. C Mike Zunino
      9. CF Kevin Kiermaier
      SP Shane McClanahan

            

      Notes

      It's fair to wonder if the Tampa Bay Rays still have a big move up their sleeve after they were surprise entrants into the Freddie Freeman sweepstakes, but that was likely an isolated exception to their usual small-market approach. A full season of Wander Franco will go a long way, and prospects Vidal Brujan and Josh Lowe could also make an impact early in 2022. Will veteran Corey Kluber get the Opening Day start over one of the young arms?

    Texas Rangers

      Corey Seager
      Corey SeagerRichard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

      Projected Lineup

      1. DH Willie Calhoun
      2. SS Corey Seager
      3. 2B Marcus Semien
      4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
      5. C Mitch Garver
      6. RF Adolis Garcia
      7. LF Nick Solak
      8. 3B Andy Ibanez
      9. CF Leody Taveras
      SP Jon Gray

            

      Notes

      Not included in this projected lineup are veteran additions Brad Miller and Kole Calhoun, who both figure to see at least semi-regular playing time. That said, this season will be all about assessing which of the team's young players are long-term pieces alongside high-priced newcomers Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. They're building for the future and should be fun to watch in the process.

    Toronto Blue Jays

      Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
      Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Mark Blinch/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. CF George Springer
      2. SS Bo Bichette
      3. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
      4. RF Teoscar Hernandez
      5. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
      6. 3B Matt Chapman
      7. DH Randal Grichuk
      8. 2B Cavan Biggio
      9. C Danny Jansen
      SP Jose Berrios

            

      Notes

      The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly discussed Jose Ramirez with the Cleveland Guardians with the idea of shifting him to second base, and that would certainly be an all-in move that would make them clear favorites in the AL East. Even without another move, this lineup is in great shape, and Santiago Espinal becomes a valuable bench piece after the Matt Chapman addition.

    Washington Nationals

      Juan Soto
      Juan SotoMitchell Layton/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup

      1. LF Lane Thomas
      2. SS Alcides Escobar
      3. RF Juan Soto
      4. DH Nelson Cruz
      5. 1B Josh Bell
      6. 2B Cesar Hernandez
      7. C Keibert Ruiz
      8. 3B Carter Kieboom
      9. CF Victor Robles
      SP Patrick Corbin

            

      Notes

      The decision to sign Nelson Cruz to a one-year, $15 million deal gives the Washington Nationals some much-needed protection for superstar Juan Soto, and that's especially true if they plan on trading Josh Bell at some point in his final year of team control. Young players like Keibert Ruiz, Carter Kieboom and Victor Robles will be given a long leash to prove they belong in the rebuilding club's long-term plans.

           

