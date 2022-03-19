Predicting Every MLB Team's Opening Day Lineup 3 Weeks OutMarch 19, 2022
Predicting Every MLB Team's Opening Day Lineup 3 Weeks Out
The flurry of activity in free agency and on the trade market in the last week or so has dramatically changed the MLB landscape, and keeping track of all the moves hasn't been easy.
In an effort to set the scene for the upcoming season, we've taken a crack at predicting the Opening Day lineup for all 30 clubs, based on current roster outlook and predictions for how the remaining dominoes will fall in free agency.
Last season's lineup data from Baseball Reference, the projected roster from FanGraphs and a healthy amount of speculation went into compiling each team's batting order.
We'll do this again before Opening Day, and plenty figures to change as spring training unfolds, but this is our best guess right now as to how things will look on April 7.
Let the debate begin.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Projected Lineup
1. 3B Josh Rojas
2. 2B Ketel Marte
3. CF Daulton Varsho
4. 1B Christian Walker
5. LF David Peralta
6. DH Seth Beer
7. C Carson Kelly
8. RF Pavin Smith
9. SS Nick Ahmed
SP Madison Bumgarner
Notes
The D-backs have had a quiet offseason as expected, with no notable additions outside of veteran Mark Melancon in the closer's role. The implementation of the universal DH clears a path for prospect Seth Beer, who should provide some middle-of-the-order production after posting a .901 OPS over three minor league seasons.
Atlanta Braves
Projected Lineup
1. 2B Ozzie Albies
2. SS Dansby Swanson
3. 1B Matt Olson
4. 3B Austin Riley
5. DH Marcell Ozuna
6. CF Adam Duvall
7. RF Jorge Soler
8. LF Eddie Rosario
9. C Travis d'Arnaud
SP Max Fried
Notes
Acquiring Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade and a two-year, $18 million deal to bring back NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario has helped reshape the Atlanta Braves lineup for the upcoming season. They could still use one more outfielder to help fill the void until Ronald Acuna Jr.'s return from a torn ACL, and bringing back World Series MVP Jorge Soler would make a lot of sense.
Baltimore Orioles
Projected Lineup
1. CF Cedric Mullins
2. 1B Ryan Mountcastle
3. LF Austin Hays
4. RF Anthony Santander
5. DH Trey Mancini
6. 2B Rougned Odor
7. SS Ramon Urias
8. 3B Kelvin Gutierrez
9. C Robinson Chirinos
SP John Means
Notes
Despite general manager Mike Elias saying all the right things, there's no reason to believe the Orioles won't send Adley Rutschman down to the minors for a few weeks to secure an extra year of club control. Veteran Robinson Chirinos was signed to help bridge the gap behind the plate, and he'll serve as a valuable mentor once Rutschman arrives.
Boston Red Sox
Projected Lineup
1. CF Enrique Hernandez
2. RF Alex Verdugo
3. SS Xander Bogaerts
4. 3B Rafael Devers
5. DH J.D. Martinez
6. 2B Trevor Story
7. 1B Bobby Dalbec
8. C Christian Vazquez
9. LF Jackie Bradley Jr.
SP Nathan Eovaldi
Notes
The Red Sox are among the four finalists to sign Trevor Story, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, and he is now open to a short-term move from shortstop if it means playing for a contender. Slotting him in at second base this year would plug a hole for the Red Sox, and next season the team could shift Xander Bogaerts to third base and Rafael Devers into the DH role once J.D. Martinez is a free agent. Nathan Eovaldi will get the Opening Day nod on the mound with Chris Sale sidelined with a stress fracture in his rib cage.
Chicago Cubs
Projected Lineup
1. CF Rafael Ortega
2. 2B Nick Madrigal
3. 1B Frank Schwindel
4. C Willson Contreras
5. DH Ian Happ
6. LF Seiya Suzuki
7. 3B Patrick Wisdom
8. RF Jason Heyward
9. SS Andrelton Simmons
SP Kyle Hendricks
Notes
Despite not seeing his name in the Opening Day lineup, expect Nico Hoerner to be an everyday player in a super-utility role. He saw time at second base, shortstop, third base, left field and center field last year, and with Nick Madrigal viewed as a potential core piece at second base, that's the role he fits best in once again.
Chicago White Sox
Projected Lineup
1. SS Tim Anderson
2. CF Luis Robert
3. 1B Jose Abreu
4. C Yasmani Grandal
5. LF Eloy Jimenez
6. 3B Yoan Moncada
7. DH Gavin Sheets
8. 2B Josh Harrison
9. RF Adam Engel
SP Lance Lynn
Notes
With some combination of Gavin Sheets, Adam Engel and Andrew Vaughn currently slated to handle right field and designated hitter duties, a corner outfielder would be the most logical target if the White Sox wanted to add another bat. More pitching depth is the bigger area of focus right now, though.
Cincinnati Reds
Projected Lineup
1. 2B Jonathan India
2. CF Tyler Naquin
3. 1B Joey Votto
4. C Tyler Stephenson
5. 3B Mike Moustakas
6. RF Aristides Aquino
7. DH Colin Moran
8. LF Jake Fraley
9. SS Jose Barrero
SP Luis Castillo
Notes
Are the Cincinnati Reds done selling? The surprise move to package Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez in exchange for prospects in a deal with the Seattle Mariners gives the impression that they're going to strip the roster to the studs, but the next wave of moves might not come until the trade deadline.
Cleveland Guardians
Projected Lineup
1. CF Myles Straw
2. SS Amed Rosario
3. 3B Jose Ramirez
4. DH Franmil Reyes
5. 1B Bobby Bradley
6. RF Bradley Zimmer
7. LF Oscar Mercado
8. C Austin Hedges
9. 2B Andres Gimenez
SP Shane Bieber
Notes
Assuming the tight-fisted Cleveland Guardians front office doesn't make any other notable additions this offseason, there figures to be a good battle for the starting corner outfield spots. Bradley Zimmer has a leg up for the right field job, while Oscar Mercado will have to hold off prospects Nolan Jones and Steven Kwan in left field.
Colorado Rockies
Projected Lineup
1. CF Raimel Tapia
2. 2B Brendan Rodgers
3. LF Kris Bryant
4. RF Charlie Blackmon
5. 1B C.J. Cron
6. 3B Ryan McMahon
7. DH Connor Joe
8. C Elias Diaz
9. SS Jose Iglesias
SP German Marquez
Notes
There is not a more directionless franchise in baseball right now than the Colorado Rockies. Why eat cash to trade Nolan Arenado for a fraction of his market value, only to turn around and sign Kris Bryant to a similar megadeal? With Ryan McMahon providing Gold Glove-caliber defense at the hot corner, expect Bryant to play primarily in the outfield.
Detroit Tigers
Projected Lineup
1. LF Akil Baddoo
2. RF Robbie Grossman
3. 3B Jeimer Candelario
4. SS Javier Baez
5. DH Miguel Cabrera
6. 2B Jonathan Schoop
7. 1B Spencer Torkelson
8. C Tucker Barnhart
9. CF Derek Hill
SP Casey Mize
Notes
Will top prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene find their way onto the Detroit Tigers roster to begin the season? After an offseason in which they spent big to add Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez, it's clear they have their sights set on a rise in the standings, so those guys will be given every chance to prove they belong. Homegrown Casey Mize should get the nod as the Opening Day starter over Eduardo Rodriguez.
Houston Astros
Projected Lineup
1. 2B Jose Altuve
2. LF Michael Brantley
3. 3B Alex Bregman
4. DH Yordan Alvarez
5. 1B Yuli Gurriel
6. RF Kyle Tucker
7. CF Chas McCormick
8. SS Niko Goodrum
9. C Martin Maldonado
SP Justin Verlander
Notes
With Carlos Correa no longer an option and Trevor Story seemingly never on the Houston Astros radar, it looks like under-the-radar signing Niko Goodrum will be a short-term solution at shortstop until top prospect Jeremy Pena is ready for the job. He's played just 30 games above the High-A level, so expect him to start the year in the minors.
Kansas City Royals
Projected Lineup
1. 2B Whit Merrifield
2. SS Nicky Lopez
3. C Salvador Perez
4. LF Andrew Benintendi
5. 1B Carlos Santana
6. RF Hunter Dozier
7. 3B Bobby Witt Jr.
8. DH Adalberto Mondesi
9. CF Michael A. Taylor
SP Brady Singer
Notes
His future may still be at shortstop, but top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. is competing for the starting third base job this season. If he wins the job, Adalberto Mondesi becomes the odd man out on the Kansas City infield, and his glove seems wasted in the DH role. Who gets the Opening Day start on the mound after veteran Mike Minor was traded to Cincinnati?
Los Angeles Angels
Projected Lineup
1. RF Brandon Marsh
2. DH Shohei Ohtani
3. CF Mike Trout
4. 3B Anthony Rendon
5. 1B Jared Walsh
6. C Max Stassi
7. LF Jo Adell
8. 2B Matt Duffy
9. SS David Fletcher
SP Noah Syndergaard
Notes
The big offensive additions for the Los Angeles Angels come in the form of superstars Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon getting healthy, though there is a new face on the infield in free-agent signing Matt Duffy. He will compete with Luis Rengifo, Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield for a starting spot up the middle alongside David Fletcher.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Projected Lineup
1. RF Mookie Betts
2. 1B Freddie Freeman
3. SS Trea Turner
4. DH Max Muncy
5. 3B Justin Turner
6. C Will Smith
7. CF Cody Bellinger
8. 2B Chris Taylor
9. LF AJ Pollock
SP Walker Buehler
Notes
The defensive versatility of Max Muncy and Chris Taylor gives the Los Angeles Dodgers plenty of options, with Muncy in the mix for playing time at second base and third base, and Taylor also likely to see plenty of action in the outfield. That would open the door for Gavin Lux if he shows the sort of offensive prowess he did down the stretch last year when he hit .360/.467/.500 in 60 plate appearances in September.
Miami Marlins
Projected Lineup
1. SS Miguel Rojas
2. 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.
3. DH Jesus Sanchez
4. RF Michael Conforto
5. 1B Jesus Aguilar
6. LF Avisail Garcia
7. 3B Joey Wendle
8. CF Bryan De La Cruz
9. C Jacob Stallings
SP Sandy Alcantara
Notes
The Miami Marlins still feel like a logical landing spot for Michael Conforto, a slugger who would provide a much-needed infusion of power production to the middle of the lineup. Conforto is on the team's radar, according to MLB insider Joe Frisaro, and he has the upside to transform the offense. Expect an even playing-time split between Joey Wendle and Brian Anderson at third base.
Milwaukee Brewers
Projected Lineup
1. 2B Kolten Wong
2. SS Willy Adames
3. LF Christian Yelich
4. DH Andrew McCutchen
5. 3B Luis Urias
6. 1B Rowdy Tellez
7. RF Hunter Renfroe
8. C Omar Narvaez
9. CF Lorenzo Cain
SP Corbin Burnes
Notes
The addition of Andrew McCutchen gives the Milwaukee Brewers a proven veteran run producer to take some of the pressure off Willy Adames, Luis Urias and Rowdy Tellez, and he's still capable of patrolling a corner outfield spot to give other guys a day off in the DH role. Can Tyrone Taylor push Lorenzo Cain into a fourth outfielder role?
Minnesota Twins
Projected Lineup
1. CF Byron Buxton
2. 2B Jorge Polanco
3. SS Carlos Correa
4. 1B Miguel Sano
5. RF Max Kepler
6. 3B Gio Urshela
7. LF Alex Kirilloff
8. DH Gary Sanchez
9. C Ryan Jeffers
SP Sonny Gray
Notes
The Minnesota Twins made a shocking free agency splash late Friday night, agreeing to a three-year, $105.3 million deal with Carlos Correa. That signing along with the deal to acquire Sonny Gray makes it clear they view themselves as contenders in 2022. A healthy season from Byron Buxton and another step forward from Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach—who will split time in left field and at DH when Gary Sanchez catches—would be a major boost to the offense, though questions remain on the pitching side of things.
New York Mets
Projected Lineup
1. CF Starling Marte
2. RF Brandon Nimmo
3. SS Francisco Lindor
4. 1B Pete Alonso
5. DH Robinson Cano
6. LF Mark Canha
7. 3B Eduardo Escobar
8. 2B Jeff McNeil
9. C James McCann
SP Jacob deGrom
Notes
The lineup questions for the New York Mets stem from their depth, as it's not clear how Dominic Smith and J.D. Davis fit into the offensive picture despite both players offering the potential for above-average production. It will be interesting to see what a 39-year-old Robinson Cano has left and if he can be an impactful in-house addition.
New York Yankees
Projected Lineup
1. 1B Anthony Rizzo
2. 3B Josh Donaldson
3. RF Aaron Judge
4. DH Giancarlo Stanton
5. LF Joey Gallo
6. 2B Gleyber Torres
7. CF Aaron Hicks
8. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
9. C Kyle Higashioka
SP Gerrit Cole
Notes
With Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson now occupying the left side of the infield and Anthony Rizzo re-signed to a two-year deal, it appears DJ LeMahieu will return to a super-utility role where he splits his time between first base, second base and third base. Catcher Ben Rortvedt was the third player acquired in the blockbuster deal with Minnesota, and he could play his way into the starting job.
Oakland Athletics
Projected Lineup
1. 2B Tony Kemp
2. SS Elvis Andrus
3. LF Chad Pinder
4. 1B Seth Brown
5. RF Stephen Piscotty
6. DH Eric Thames
7. C Sean Murphy
8. 3B Kevin Smith
9. CF Cristian Pache
SP Frankie Montas
Notes
Center fielder Ramon Laureano is suspended for the first 27 games of the 2022 season to wrap up an 80-game PED suspension he received last August. Trade additions Cristian Pache and Kevin Smith both have a clear path to a starting spot on Opening Day, while non-roster invitee Eric Thames is the best current option to occupy the DH role.
Philadelphia Phillies
Projected Lineup
1. 2B Jean Segura
2. DH Kyle Schwarber
3. RF Bryce Harper
4. LF Nick Castellanos
5. C J.T. Realmuto
6. 1B Rhys Hoskins
7. 3B Alec Bohm
8. SS Didi Gregorius
9. CF Odubel Herrera
SP Zack Wheeler
Notes
After agreeing to a four-year, $79 million deal with Kyle Schwarber a few days ago, the Philadelphia Phillies made another splash in free agency Friday night. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network and multiple sources, Nick Castellanos agreed to a five-year, $100 million deal, adding another potent bat to an already deep lineup. Will Bryson Stott push Didi Gregorius for the shortstop job this spring?
Pittsburgh Pirates
Projected Lineup
1. RF Ben Gamel
2. 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo
3. CF Bryan Reynolds
4. DH Daniel Vogelbach
5. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
6. LF Anthony Alford
7. SS Oneil Cruz
8. C Roberto Perez
9. 2B Kevin Newman
SP JT Brubaker
Notes
The big decision in Pittsburgh Pirates camp is whether top prospect Oneil Cruz will win the starting shortstop job after he went 3-for-9 with a home run in a late-season call-up last year. If he does wind up getting shipped to the minors to open the year, Kevin Newman will serve as a glove-only shortstop and either Michael Chavis or Cole Tucker will get the nod at second base.
San Diego Padres
Projected Lineup
1. CF Trent Grisham
2. 2B Jake Cronenworth
3. 3B Manny Machado
4. DH Luke Voit
5. 1B Eric Hosmer
6. RF Wil Myers
7. C Austin Nola
8. LF Jurickson Profar
9. SS Ha-Seong Kim
SP Joe Musgrove
Notes
The San Diego Padres might be done adding pieces after acquiring slugger Luke Voit from the New York Yankees in exchange for pitching prospect Justin Lange on Friday afternoon. He's a decent consolation prize after they missed out on Freddie Freeman, especially if he can stay healthy and come close to his 2020 form when he hit 22 home runs in 56 games to lead the majors. Ha-Seong Kim starts at shortstop with Fernando Tatis Jr. on the injured list with a broken wrist.
San Francisco Giants
Projected Lineup
1. 2B Tommy La Stella
2. 1B Brandon Belt
3. RF Mike Yastrzemski
4. LF LaMonte Wade Jr.
5. 3B Evan Longoria
6. SS Brandon Crawford
7. DH Joc Pederson
8. C Joey Bart
9. CF Steven Duggar
SP Logan Webb
Notes
Expect Wilmer Flores (second base), Austin Slater (center field) and Darin Ruf (designated hitter) to all be in the starting lineup when a left-handed pitcher is on the mound, while Curt Casali will likely continue to start a few games per week while Joey Bart settles into the starting catcher job. How will LaMonte Wade Jr. handle an expanded role?
Seattle Mariners
Projected Lineup
1. SS J.P. Crawford
2. 2B Adam Frazier
3. RF Mitch Haniger
4. LF Jesse Winker
5. 1B Ty France
6. CF Jarred Kelenic
7. DH Abraham Toro
8. 3B Eugenio Suarez
9. C Tom Murphy
SP Robbie Ray
Notes
The Seattle Mariners made a splash in free agency by signing reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to a five-year, $115 million deal while also adding three new faces to the starting lineup via trade: Adam Frazier from the San Diego Padres and both Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez from the Cincinnati Reds. That might be enough for them to make a push up the AL West standings, especially with more prospect talent on the way.
St. Louis Cardinals
Projected Lineup
1. 2B Tommy Edman
2. 1B Paul Goldschmidt
3. LF Tyler O'Neill
4. 3B Nolan Arenado
5. RF Dylan Carlson
6. C Yadier Molina
7. CF Harrison Bader
8. DH Lars Nootbaar
9. SS Edmundo Sosa
SP Adam Wainwright
Notes
There was no Paul Goldschmidt or Nolan Arenado blockbuster addition this offseason, but this looks like the most dangerous offense the St. Louis Cardinals have had in years thanks to the improvement that Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson showed over the course of the 2021 season. Don't sleep on the impact that Lars Nootbaar and Juan Yepez can make in the DH role.
Tampa Bay Rays
Projected Lineup
1. 2B Brandon Lowe
2. SS Wander Franco
3. LF Randy Arozarena
4. DH Austin Meadows
5. 3B Yandy Diaz
6. 1B Ji-Man Choi
7. RF Manuel Margot
8. C Mike Zunino
9. CF Kevin Kiermaier
SP Shane McClanahan
Notes
It's fair to wonder if the Tampa Bay Rays still have a big move up their sleeve after they were surprise entrants into the Freddie Freeman sweepstakes, but that was likely an isolated exception to their usual small-market approach. A full season of Wander Franco will go a long way, and prospects Vidal Brujan and Josh Lowe could also make an impact early in 2022. Will veteran Corey Kluber get the Opening Day start over one of the young arms?
Texas Rangers
Projected Lineup
1. DH Willie Calhoun
2. SS Corey Seager
3. 2B Marcus Semien
4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
5. C Mitch Garver
6. RF Adolis Garcia
7. LF Nick Solak
8. 3B Andy Ibanez
9. CF Leody Taveras
SP Jon Gray
Notes
Not included in this projected lineup are veteran additions Brad Miller and Kole Calhoun, who both figure to see at least semi-regular playing time. That said, this season will be all about assessing which of the team's young players are long-term pieces alongside high-priced newcomers Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. They're building for the future and should be fun to watch in the process.
Toronto Blue Jays
Projected Lineup
1. CF George Springer
2. SS Bo Bichette
3. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
4. RF Teoscar Hernandez
5. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
6. 3B Matt Chapman
7. DH Randal Grichuk
8. 2B Cavan Biggio
9. C Danny Jansen
SP Jose Berrios
Notes
The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly discussed Jose Ramirez with the Cleveland Guardians with the idea of shifting him to second base, and that would certainly be an all-in move that would make them clear favorites in the AL East. Even without another move, this lineup is in great shape, and Santiago Espinal becomes a valuable bench piece after the Matt Chapman addition.
Washington Nationals
Projected Lineup
1. LF Lane Thomas
2. SS Alcides Escobar
3. RF Juan Soto
4. DH Nelson Cruz
5. 1B Josh Bell
6. 2B Cesar Hernandez
7. C Keibert Ruiz
8. 3B Carter Kieboom
9. CF Victor Robles
SP Patrick Corbin
Notes
The decision to sign Nelson Cruz to a one-year, $15 million deal gives the Washington Nationals some much-needed protection for superstar Juan Soto, and that's especially true if they plan on trading Josh Bell at some point in his final year of team control. Young players like Keibert Ruiz, Carter Kieboom and Victor Robles will be given a long leash to prove they belong in the rebuilding club's long-term plans.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.