Yankees Rumors: Luke Voit Drawing Interest from Padres in Trade Talks

After the New York Yankees signed Anthony Rizzo to be their first baseman, Luke Voit's status with the team appears to be uncertain heading into the 2022 season.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the San Diego Padres are among the teams that have expressed interest in acquiring Voit if the Yankees decide to trade him.

The Yankees announced on Thursday they signed Rizzo to a two-year deal. He hit .249/.340/.428 in 49 games with New York after being acquired from the Chicago Cubs prior to the trade deadline.

Bringing Rizzo back added to an already-crowded infield rotation for the Yankees. They also have Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu. Giancarlo Stanton is likely going to be the primary designated hitter in the Bronx this season.

That would seem to leave Voit, who is limited to first base or DH, as the odd-man out. The 31-year-old will likely be able to net a solid return for the Yankees in a potential trade because of his contract status.

Durability has been a problem for Voit throughout his career. The Missouri native has missed at least 44 games in two of the previous three seasons because of injuries.

Voit is projected to earn $5.25 million in 2022, per Spotrac. He also has two additional years of team control beyond this season before hitting free agency after the 2024 campaign.

The Padres tried to make a big splash in free agency, as USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported they got in on the bidding for Freddie Freeman. The 2020 National League MVP wound up signing a six-year, $162 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Diego could certainly use an upgrade at first base and designated hitter. Eric Hosmer and Jurickson Profar are the projected starters at those spots right now. Hosmer hit .269/.337/.395 with 12 homers and 53 RBI in 151 games last season.

Profar, who signed a three-year, $21 million contract last offseason, had a .227/.329/.320 slash line in 137 games during the 2021 campaign.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported on Sunday that the Padres are "aggressively shopping" Hosmer and Wil Myers. Hosmer still has four years and $59 million remaining on his contract, though his deal does include an opt out after 2022.

Voit led MLB with 22 homers during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He hit .239/.328/.437 with 11 homers and 35 RBI in 68 games last year.