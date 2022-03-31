UFC 273: Previewing Alexander Volkanovski-Korean Zombie and the Rest of the Card

1 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

If you know, you know.

And those who follow the sport on a regular basis know Alexander Volkanovski is a flat-out warrior.

Now 33, the Aussie-born featherweight with Greek and Macedonian roots was a champion in multiple promotions before arriving to the UFC in 2016 and winning his first seven bouts, a run he parlayed into a title-bout upset of Max Holloway at UFC 245 in December 2019.

The two met again in his first defense seven months later, and the result was the same when Volkanovski squeaked out a split decision at UFC 251 on Fight Island. He made it two successful defenses at UFC 266 last September when he and Brian Ortega exchanged strikes, takedowns and submission attempts across five instant-classic rounds before the champ emerged with a unanimous decision.

It was his 20th win in a row and 10th straight in the UFC.

Volkanovski praised Ortega's resilience and labeled him a "zombie" for being able to walk through a fusillade of heavy strikes, and he'll meet another foe this time for whom that's a signature characteristic.

Chan Sung Jung is branded the "Korean Zombie" for his ability and willingness to move forward and fight aggressively after taking heavy punishment, and the title try is the second of his 11-year UFC career and comes seven fights after he was TKO'd by then-champ Jose Aldo at UFC 163 in 2013.

He's lost twice in six bouts since—via KO to Yair Rodriguez and decision to Ortega—and got the second shot when Holloway pulled out of a would-be Volkanovski trilogy with an injury.

Volkanovki is commonly labeled as a dangerous striker, and his reputation was honed during his days as a muay thai fighter while competing at a far heavier weight. He's particularly adept at working his opponent's legs, as evidenced by the 75 kicks (a UFC record for a man) he landed on Holloway in their first fight.

Complementing the striking is a black belt in jiu-jitsu and additional training in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Jung, meanwhile, is a beloved figure because of his toughness and heart, but he's also a black belt in judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which makes him dangerous for as long as he's able to endure Volkanovski's attack.

He defeated Dan Ige by decision in a Fight Night main event last June and is 7-3 in the UFC.

"He's an OG of the sport," Volkanovski said on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

"You talk about legacy, he's one of the biggest names in the division as well. I want to take out all the guys, the legends of the featherweight division, and he's one of them. And he's coming off a win, a good win off Dan Ige. So it's the only one that makes sense, and that's why we wanted it."