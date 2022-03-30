Chevron Championship 2022: Tee Times, Dates, TV Schedule, LPGA Prize Money

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

The first women's major golf tournament of 2022 is set to take place this weekend at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., per usual. However, this event is now going by a new name.

The tournament formerly known as the ANA Inspiration has been renamed the Chevron Championship. Other than that, everything else will be the same when play gets underway Thursday.

The event has been held at Mission Hills every year since 1972, and it's been a major since 1983.

Patty Tavatanakit was the 2021 champion, earning her first career win at a major tournament. She'll now be looking to become the first woman to win the event in consecutive years since Annika Sorenstam in 2001 and 2002.

Here's everything else you need to know about the 2022 Chevron Championship.

2022 Chevron Championship Information

Dates: Thursday, March 31 through Sunday, April 3

TV: Golf Channel on Thursday (noon-4 p.m. ET, 7-9 p.m. ET), Friday (noon-4 p.m. ET, 7-9 p.m. ET), Saturday (5-9 p.m. ET) and Sunday (5-9 p.m. ET).

Total Purse: $5 million, with winner receiving $750,000

Tee Times: Full pairings are available on the LPGA's official site.

Preview

In 2021, the five women's major tournaments were each won by a different golfer. In fact, the past 13 majors have each had unique winners, 11 of whom were first-time major champions.

Will that continue this weekend at the Chevron Championship, or could one of those recent major winners capture another title?

Nobody has dominated at Mission Hills of late, as there have been different champions each of the past 12 years. Among the former winners in this year's field are Tavatanakit (2021), Mirim Lee (2020), Jin Young Ko (2019), Pernilla Lindberg (2018), So Yeon Ryu (2017), Lydia Ko (2016), Brittany Lincicome (2015 and 2009), Lexi Thompson (2014), Inbee Park (2013) and Stacy Lewis (2011).

Yuka Saso (U.S. Women's Open), Minjee Lee (Evian Championship) and Anna Nordqvist (Women's British Open) were major winners last year who will each be looking to win the Chevron Championship for the first time. But Nelly Korda, last year's Women's PGA Championship winner, won't be playing as she recently received treatment for a blood clot.

Jin Young Ko is the No. 1 women's golfer in the world, and she could win this tournament for the second time in four years. She tied for seventh in 2021, after opting not to travel the year before due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past year, the 26-year-old has been impressive. She has won six of the past 11 tournaments she's played in, including the HSBC Women’s World Championship in February. She enters this weekend on a streak of shooting under par in 33 consecutive rounds.

"I'm just playing, just focused on my game," she said, per Larry Bohannan of the Palm Springs Desert Sun.

Tavatanakit had never won an LPGA Tour event before last year. It was the start of an impressive 2021 for her, as she tied for fifth at the Women's PGA Championship and joint-seventh at the Women's British Open. The 22-year-old could be poised for another strong showing this weekend.

Lydia Ko should be another golfer to watch this weekend. Although the 24-year-old hasn't won a major since capturing the title at this event in 2016, she finished second to Tavatanakit last year. And she had a sixth-place showing in 2020.